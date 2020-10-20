Maldives launches destination marketing campaign in France

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) has launched a B2C campaign with tour operator VeryChic in France.

The aim of the campaign is to market the destination as a safe haven for travellers, so that travellers will be interested and inspired to visit the Maldives.

As part of the campaign, a newsletter dedicated to the Maldives will be created and sent to 500,000 addresses on VeryChic’s database. It will highlight the Maldives as one of the most preferred and safest destinations to travel to during this period, due to the naturally distanced islands and their unique geographical formation.

Experiences which showcase exciting experiences to have in the Maldives will also be promoted through the newsletter. This will further create awareness among French travellers and showcase the Maldives as an ideal choice for long haul travel.

VeryChic is a leader in e-travel in the France market with a strong brand presence and exceptional growth. It also has a strong presence on social media platforms through multiple electronic devices including 1.5 million unique visitors per month to their website.

To regain the destination’s presence and boost arrivals to Maldives in the French market, MMPRC has conducted several marketing activities. A familiarisation trip in February was conducted and Maldives has been promoted in several online and print articles.

A webinar series was also recently conducted to give updated information about the destination to travel trade and media across different regions.

Several marketing activities have been planned for the rest of the year for the France market including digital marketing activities with high end tour operators.

In 2019, France was ranked at the seventh position among the highest performing source markets, while arrivals from the country this year till the border closure in March stood at 21,784.

After the reopening of the borders in July and by the end of September, 820 French tourists arrived in the Maldives.

Photo: A file photo shows the Maldivian delegation attending the IFTM Top Resa fair in France in 2018. FILE PHOTO/ MMPRC