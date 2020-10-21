Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives wins British Airways Customer Excellence Award

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives has won the British Airways Customer Excellence Award for 2019.

The award is given based on unbiased customer reviews designed to showcase the hotels that impress guests the most.

British Airways Holidays, which is one of the UK’s leading tour operators, has gathered over 102,000 independent hotel reviews this year and awarded close to 650 Customer Excellence Awards across the globe to recognise their top-rated hotels. Reviews are only collected from genuine British Airways Holidays customers, who are asked to score hotels based on location, service, cleanliness, and sleep quality.

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi received an overall score of 9.5 out of 10.

“The year 2020 has been an incredibly challenging year for the travel industry and winning this award is a testament to the high levels of customer service the team at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has provided to all guests,” Deepak Booneady, Group Director of Business Development at Sun Siyam Resorts, said.

“I would like to thank our esteemed guests who contributed to our success and to the incredible and talented team at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, who are exceptionally dedicated, passionate and diligent and this award is a testament to them.”

Located among the unspoiled islands of Noonu atoll, a scenic 45-minute seaplane journey away from Male, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is where nature’s simplicity and beauty is in abundance – it’s a world away from the everyday.

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi features 221 luxury oceanfront villas, including 70 overwater bungalows, inspired by traditional Maldivian architecture. All rooms are equipped with the latest in-room amenities, including 32” flat-screen TV and Bose home theatre systems.

In addition to 15 restaurants and bar choices, the resort’s unrivalled range of leisure activities and excursions include a fully-equipped PADI and SSI dive facility and a water sports centre, tennis and badminton courts, kids club and multiple swimming pools. The tropical spa comprises 20 treatments rooms, each dedicated to a different Eastern or Western wellness philosophy for a wide range of health, relaxation and beauty options.

Guests at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi will enjoy luxurious relaxation, while immersing themselves in the rich culture and heritage of the Maldives. Whatever kind of magical getaway guests are looking for, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has it all!