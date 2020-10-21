Hurawalhi Maldives’ thriving coral reef regeneration project

Marine conservation is a priority at Hurawalhi Maldives and in June 2019, the resort’s marine biology team took on the challenge of setting up a coral nursery to help regenerate damaged areas of reef.

Fragments of coral were collected from around the 5.8 Underwater Restaurant, split into smaller fragments and then attached to nylon lines and placed on a frame seven to eight metres below the surface. Each piece was 2.5cm when attached and they are regularly cleaned and checked with the aim to plant them onto the reef when they are big enough.

Fast forward to October and the corals are doing well; the pictures comparing them at the start of the project to the latest check show fantastic growth.

August 2019

October 2020

Once the corals had been checked, marine biologist Emily Mundy explored other areas of the reef around the resort and got a glimpse of the treats lying in wait for snorkelers and divers visiting Hurawalhi soon – there was an extraordinary amount of fish including big schools of bait fish, large trevally and rainbow runners and clouds of fusiliers.

Numerous black tip reef sharks were spotted and they were not at all shy, staying around for a few minutes at a time. Sergeant Majors had laid eggs on the reefs next to the 5.8 Underwater Restaurant resulting in lots of activity there and in front of the water villas there was a large group of blue tangs, so anyone hoping to ‘find Dory’ may be in luck!

Officially inaugurated in January 2016, the five-star Hurawalhi resort is accessible by a 40-minute scenic seaplane flight from the main airport, and offers 90 villas, including 60 Ocean Villas and 30 Beach Villas, for grown-ups who are seeking luxury and innovation. The villas are stylishly and beautifully conceived featuring soothing décor, sumptuous linens on king size beds, bleached wooden floors, and private terraces with panoramic views.

There is an ocean of delights to take in at Hurawalhi: dining at 5.8 Undersea Restaurant, snuggling up with your darling under a blanket or sparkling stars on the iconic Dream Island sandbank, falling in love with the plethora of marine life on the island’s doorstep – in fact, one visit to the resort is hardly enough to experience it all.

Photos: Emily Mundy, Hurawalhi Maldives