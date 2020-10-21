Milaidhoo Island Maldives launches new Family & Friends offer

After months of lock down and travel restrictions, families and friends are invited to reunite and spend quality time together at Milaidhoo Island Maldives.

Milaidhoo provides the perfect space and time for small groups of family members and friends to travel together and reunite.

The luxury resort has created a group friendly itinerary that introduces meaningful experiences and includes small perks like a dedicated chef taking care of the group’s culinary adventures and preferences. The chef will also conduct an interactive cooking class for the group to prepare a “Maldivian Curry” or to cook their own three course menu for dinner in a group effort.

The highlight of the holiday will be a fishing trip followed by a BBQ on a secluded sandbank with a dedicated chef and waiter. The group can also select a guided snorkelling trip around the beautiful Milaidhoo house reef or go on an excursion with a private guide to a nearby reef in Baa Atoll.

There is an array of activities and adventures guests can book in addition, including a Sunset Champagne gathering in the villa or an excursion on one of the Milaidhoo luxury yachts.

If required, the resort’s resident photographer will be available to capture the memories of a lifetime for guests to treasure.

The group can also opt in for mindful activities such as a conducted class yoga exclusively for the group on a nearby sandbank at sunrise or sponsor an extra-large Coral Basket that will permanently commemorate the holiday of the group, as well as helping the coral reef around the island to thrive.

Where possible, the villas of family and friends holidaying together will be located next or close to each other and be looked after by the same Island Host, to help coordinate the activities together and to limit social contact if required..

As an extra benefit, until December 22, those booking three villas or more will receive a 10 per cent discount on the offered rate.

Milaidhoo Island Maldives is a pristine island paradise proudly rooted in local island traditions. The boutique luxury resort features 50 contemporary Maldivian style pool villas, custom made and made for comfort designed by a renowned Maldivian architect.

Every guest is assigned an Island Host to help create meaningful experiences and cater to their every need.

Activities include over-water spa treatments, sunrise yoga classes and snorkelling excursions to view the incredible house reef.

Dining is a highlight with Milaidhoo being home to three world-class restaurants, including Ba’theli. This unique Maldivian restaurant reflects the heritage of the islands as it is built in the shape of three traditional boats on pillars over the lagoon. Innovative and delicious menus are steeped in Maldivian tradition, with each dish inspired by favourites of the ancient maritime Spice Route.

Milaidhoo is the authentic Maldives, a resort of reinvented luxury, where guests feel they belong, experiencing barefoot informality within the natural and lush setting of this tropical island.

As an adult-only resort, Milaidhoo is known for its romance and destination dining offerings – any dream can become a reality, from sunset dolphin cruises to sailing to a deserted sandbank for an exclusive beach picnic.

The offer can only be booked directly with Milaidhoo reservations. For further details and bookings, please visit www.milaidhoo.com or contact reservations@milaidhoo.com and +960 7788660.