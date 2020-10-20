Cocoon Maldives introduces new wedding packages

The heart of marriage is memories. Why not embark on the beautiful journey of togetherness and love with a choice of elegant wedding packages at Cocoon Maldives, the first design hotel in the Maldives?

Imagine saying “Yes” or ” I do” at your perfect day and tying the knot in paradise with a luxury wedding in the most romantic ambience overlooking a beautiful sunrise and the ocean.

Cocoon Momento Lucido

The package starts from $1,950 per couple and includes the assistance of a dedicated wedding coordinator, romantic couple massage, Maldivian Bodu-Beru, welcome drink, champagne toast, three-tier wedding cake, flower bouquet and boutonnière, and Frangipani Leis in a tropically decorated ceremonial location.

Other inclusions are: romantic in-room floral aromatherapy bath (overnight in Lagoon Suite), symbolic wedding certificate and wedding gift, 35 digital photos, and a private romantic dinner under the wedding gazebo with a bottle of Prosecco served for the happy couple.

Cocoon Breathless Bliss

The package starts from $2750 per couple and includes the assistance of a dedicated wedding coordinator, romantic couple massage, Maldivian Bodu-Beru, welcome drink, champagne toast, three-tier wedding cake, flower bouquet and boutonnière, and Frangipani Leis in a tropically decorated ceremonial location.

Other inclusions are: romantic in-room floral aromatherapy bath (overnight in Lagoon Suite), sunken dinner with champagne breakfast, 100 digital photos and one- to two-minute video footage.

The resort will also plant a tree in the name of the happy couple and provide them with a custom made Cocoon gift set, symbolic wedding certificate and wedding gift.

The happy couple also gets a free excursion (dolphin cruise or sunset cruise) of their choice.

Cocoon SandBank Wedding

Just imagine tying the knot on the most beautiful, private, unspoilt, natural bijou sandbank, neighbouring the resort. It is the most romantic and idyllic setting to embark on your special day.

Cocoon SandBank Wedding package starts from $3,500 per couple and includes the assistance of a dedicated wedding coordinator, romantic couple Massage, Maldivian Bodu-Beru, welcome drink, Champagne toast with three-tier wedding cake, flower bouquet and boutonnière, and Frangipani Leis, transportation to the sandbank by a decorated dinghy, tropical decorations at the sandbank, romantic in-room floral aromatherapy bath (overnight in Lagoon Suite), sunken dinner with champagne breakfast, 100 digital photos and one- to two-minute video footage.

The resort will also plant a tree in the name of the happy couple and provide them with a custom made Cocoon gift set, symbolic wedding certificate and wedding gift.

The happy couple also gets a free excursion (dolphin cruise or sunset cruise) of their choice.

Weddings in Cocoon Maldives are designed for your perfection. Book with the resort now to create everlasting memories in paradise!

Cocoon Maldives, located in Ookolhufinolhu Island in the northern Lhaviyani atoll, blends the best of Italian design with the Maldives’ stunning natural beauty. The five-star resort, which officially opened in March, houses 150 villas that are exclusively designed by Lago, one of Italy’s finest design firms.

The resort, accessible by a 40-minute scenic seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport, features three restaurants and two bars offering a variety of cuisines from around the world and romantic dining experiences.

The Cube Spa at Cocoon is located in the heart of the island to ensure maximum privacy and intimacy, and offers variety of relaxing and rejuvenating treatments with qualified masseurs from Bali. Adjacent to the spa is the all-new ‘Garden of Eden’ wellness area, which features a jacuzzi, a steam and sauna room, as well as a kneipp pool.