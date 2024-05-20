News
Veligandu Maldives Resort Island’s reopening in Nov 2024
Crown and Champa Resorts (CCR) expands its presence in the luxury space with its latest opening, Veligandu Maldives Resort Island in the North Ari Atoll, just 20 minutes by seaplane or 60 minutes by speedboat from Malé International airport and welcoming guests of all ages, set for November 2024. Established in 1984 as one of the pioneering resorts in the Maldives, Veligandu has undergone an extensive renovation and is set to welcome guests from November 2024 in its 100 villas.
Veligandu will belong to CCR’s acclaimed luxury collection alongside Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, Hurawalhi Maldives Island Resort, Kagi Maldives Resort & Spa, and Jawakara Islands Maldives. There are no man-made islands in the CCR portfolio, and Veligandu is no exception, seamlessly blending natural beauty with secluded luxury and featuring already-established lush vegetation and flora unlike new islands that have been manufactured.
“Veligandu Maldives Resort Island will be an enchanting escape for guests to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the island, whilst indulging in world-class hospitality set against the backdrop of traditional Maldivian luxury.” Ahmed Shaheen, Chief Commercial Leader comments. “Many of our staff have been at Veligandu for several years, and whilst the resort has been closed for over a year for its extensive upgrade, they are already very much looking forward to welcoming guests again.”
Activities
Just a 10-minute boat ride away from the resort, Big Blue point is the most likely place for hammerhead shark sightings in the Maldives. The North Ari Atoll features 18 dive sites catering to divers of all levels and Veligandu’s Ocean Dive centre offers custom-made courses tailored to all guests. Snorkelling and diving excursions will also give guests the opportunity to encounter the diverse marine life of the North Ari Atoll including sea turtles, manta rays, and eagle rays. The inhouse marine biologist is on hand to enhance the guest experience by sharing a deeper understanding of the underwater world while contributing to the conservation of the coral reefs and marine ecosystems.
Veligandu is only the second resort in the Maldives to feature a pickleball court, as well as padel tennis and bicycles. The resort’s ocean water sports & excursions centre gives guests the opportunity to jet ski, parasail, kayak, and paddleboard, amongst many other activities.
For guests looking for a more relaxing experience, Veligandu also features an overwater Himeyn Spa with an extensive treatment programme and a yoga pavilion.
Fathuhulla Ibrahim, General Manager comments, “Veligandu Maldives – a natural haven! A home away from home from the moment of arrival on this pristine island until the moment of departure. A secluded destination where personalised experiences create everlasting memories.”
Accommodation
Veligandu Maldives Resort Island comprises 100 villas – these include 47 Ocean Pool Villas with a section of glass floor to the crystalline waters below; 28 Ocean Villas, 10 of which have a private jacuzzi; 16 Jacuzzi Beach Villas; and 9 Beach Villas. Each villa brings the outside in with interiors synonymous with the tropical surroundings.
Each villa is complete with a king-size bed, a private porch, and a 55- or 65- inch flat-screen TV to create a space accommodating for all guests for both privacy and togetherness.
Dining
Veligandu features a variety of cuisines suited to all tastes. Madivaru Teppanyaki Grill invites guests to indulge in Japanese-inspired teppanyaki cuisine with live, theatrical knifework and cooking, while Raalhu specialises in fine seafood – such as local lobster – paired with unparalleled ocean vistas. Guests can also enjoy buffet-style dining at the Dhonveli restaurant with a fusion of authentic Asian and international cuisines, or, for those guests opting for a lighter meal, Thundi’s snack menu offers tapas-style bites and salads. For a unique and immersive culinary experience, guests can also choose destination dining with a variety of spots at their disposal.
For the freedom to dine at any restaurant on the resort at leisure, the dine-around all-inclusive package takes away the constraints of reservation times. For full and half board guests, the resort’s new beverage plan gives guests complete access to all-inclusive drinks add-ons when needed.
All stays at Veligandu booked before August 31 will receive a 40% discount, allowing a villa for two people, inclusive of breakfast to be booked at US $550 per night.
News
Patina Maldives celebrates 3rd anniversary with community outreach and youth engagement
Patina Maldives, a luxurious resort nestled amidst the Fari Islands, recently celebrated its 3rd anniversary with a focus on community engagement and youth development. The festivities highlighted the resort’s dedication to positive social impact and its strong ties to the local community.
Welcoming the Next Generation
On Maldives Children’s Day, Patina Maldives hosted young students from Care Society, a local children’s NGO. The children, aged 4 to 16, participated in a variety of creative workshops led by the resort’s marine biologist and art specialists. These activities fostered artistic expression and environmental awareness, culminating in a heartwarming exchange of gifts.
Resort Manager Guillaume Verdier emphasized the importance of nurturing young minds: “We are committed to supporting the next generation and helping them explore their potential in a nurturing environment.”
Celebrating Achievements
Patina Maldives also hosted a celebratory cocktail party featuring music by local DJ Ra.ee and wine tasting from Château Minuty. The event showcased the resort’s dedication to sustainability and its commitment to providing guests with seamless transitions between relaxation, connection, and creativity.
A Commitment to Excellence
Patina Maldives, the flagship property of Patina Hotels & Resorts, remains dedicated to excellence and creating transformative hospitality experiences. The resort offers guests a variety of amenities, including luxurious villas, personalized wellness programs, interactive music events, and captivating culinary experiences.
Culture
Celebrate Eid Al-Adha in style at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
Experience an unforgettable Eid al-Adha celebration at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives! Enjoy 4 nights in paradise, inclusive of seaplane transfers and half-board starting from USD 4976 for two adults. Immerse yourself in the rich culture and traditions of the Maldives amidst pristine beaches and azure waters. Indulge in complimentary island experiences and revel in food, music, and captivating entertainment. Book now for an exquisite holiday experience!
Highlights of the Eid Celebration at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives:
- Adha Feast: Guests are invited to indulge in a lavish feast at Seasalt restaurant featuring international dishes with a Maldivian touch, meticulously prepared by our expert culinary team. From traditional delicacies to modern interpretations, our Eid al-Adha feast promises a gastronomic journey like no other.
- Local Music: Experience the enchanting melodies and rhythmic Boduberu beats of Maldivian music, performed live by Alila Kothaifaru Maldives’ talented Boduberu band. Let the soul-stirring tunes serenade you against the backdrop of our serene surroundings, creating an ambiance of pure bliss.
- Special Kids’ Activities: Keeping the young members of the family entertained, we offer a range of specially curated activities designed to spark joy and creativity. From arts and crafts to interactive games, children will delight in an array of experiences tailored just for them.
- Maldivian Badhiya Dance Show: Prepare to be captivated by a mesmerizing performance of the Maldivian Badhiya dance, a traditional art form that showcases the cultural heritage of the Maldives. Marvel at the graceful movements and vibrant costumes as our talented dancers transport you to a world of wonder and enchantment.
In addition to these exclusive festivities, guests will have the opportunity to explore the natural beauty of the Maldives through a variety of activities, including snorkelling, diving, and more. Whether you are seeking adventure or relaxation, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives offers the perfect setting for an unforgettable Eid al-Adha celebration.
Don’t miss this exceptional opportunity to celebrate Eid al-Adha in the lap of luxury at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. Book your stay now and embark on a journey of discovery and indulgence amid the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives with a 4-Night Special Offer. The offer includes return seaplane transfers for two adults and two children below 11 years of age, daily breakfast and dinner, and more.
For reservations and inquiries, please contact: kothaifaru@alilahotels.com.
News
Villa Resorts launches Maldives summer escapes offer
Villa Resorts has unveiled its Maldives Summer Escapes offer, inviting travellers to immerse themselves in the unparalleled beauty and tranquility of the Maldives. This exclusive offer allows guests to experience a summer like never before, surrounded by the breathtaking tropical scenery and luxurious accommodations.
Imagine strolling along pristine white beaches, diving into crystal-clear waters, and unwinding in elegantly designed overwater bungalows. the Maldives Summer Escapes offer promises a getaway filled with unforgettable moments, from breathtaking sunrises over the Indian Ocean to serene evenings under a canopy of stars.
Guests booking directly through the Villa Resorts website will enjoy a range of exclusive benefits designed to enhance their stay. These benefits include complimentary welcome amenities, gourmet dining experiences, access to recreational activities, and special services tailored to provide the utmost comfort and convenience. Villa Resorts guarantees the best rates, with flexible booking options and a free cancellation policy.
Villa Resorts’ award-winning collection in the Maldives includes the lagoon pleasure-ground Villa Park, the chic and cosmopolitan Villa Nautica, and the faraway island retreat Royal Island. Its flagship luxury high-end resort, Villa Haven, is scheduled to open later this year.
For more information and to book your summer escape, visit the Villa Resorts website at villaresorts.com.
