Veligandu Maldives Resort Island’s reopening in Nov 2024

Crown and Champa Resorts (CCR) expands its presence in the luxury space with its latest opening, Veligandu Maldives Resort Island in the North Ari Atoll, just 20 minutes by seaplane or 60 minutes by speedboat from Malé International airport and welcoming guests of all ages, set for November 2024. Established in 1984 as one of the pioneering resorts in the Maldives, Veligandu has undergone an extensive renovation and is set to welcome guests from November 2024 in its 100 villas.

Veligandu will belong to CCR’s acclaimed luxury collection alongside Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, Hurawalhi Maldives Island Resort, Kagi Maldives Resort & Spa, and Jawakara Islands Maldives. There are no man-made islands in the CCR portfolio, and Veligandu is no exception, seamlessly blending natural beauty with secluded luxury and featuring already-established lush vegetation and flora unlike new islands that have been manufactured.

“Veligandu Maldives Resort Island will be an enchanting escape for guests to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the island, whilst indulging in world-class hospitality set against the backdrop of traditional Maldivian luxury.” Ahmed Shaheen, Chief Commercial Leader comments. “Many of our staff have been at Veligandu for several years, and whilst the resort has been closed for over a year for its extensive upgrade, they are already very much looking forward to welcoming guests again.”

Activities

Just a 10-minute boat ride away from the resort, Big Blue point is the most likely place for hammerhead shark sightings in the Maldives. The North Ari Atoll features 18 dive sites catering to divers of all levels and Veligandu’s Ocean Dive centre offers custom-made courses tailored to all guests. Snorkelling and diving excursions will also give guests the opportunity to encounter the diverse marine life of the North Ari Atoll including sea turtles, manta rays, and eagle rays. The inhouse marine biologist is on hand to enhance the guest experience by sharing a deeper understanding of the underwater world while contributing to the conservation of the coral reefs and marine ecosystems.

Veligandu is only the second resort in the Maldives to feature a pickleball court, as well as padel tennis and bicycles. The resort’s ocean water sports & excursions centre gives guests the opportunity to jet ski, parasail, kayak, and paddleboard, amongst many other activities.

For guests looking for a more relaxing experience, Veligandu also features an overwater Himeyn Spa with an extensive treatment programme and a yoga pavilion.

Fathuhulla Ibrahim, General Manager comments, “Veligandu Maldives – a natural haven! A home away from home from the moment of arrival on this pristine island until the moment of departure. A secluded destination where personalised experiences create everlasting memories.”

Accommodation

Veligandu Maldives Resort Island comprises 100 villas – these include 47 Ocean Pool Villas with a section of glass floor to the crystalline waters below; 28 Ocean Villas, 10 of which have a private jacuzzi; 16 Jacuzzi Beach Villas; and 9 Beach Villas. Each villa brings the outside in with interiors synonymous with the tropical surroundings.

Each villa is complete with a king-size bed, a private porch, and a 55- or 65- inch flat-screen TV to create a space accommodating for all guests for both privacy and togetherness.

Dining

Veligandu features a variety of cuisines suited to all tastes. Madivaru Teppanyaki Grill invites guests to indulge in Japanese-inspired teppanyaki cuisine with live, theatrical knifework and cooking, while Raalhu specialises in fine seafood – such as local lobster – paired with unparalleled ocean vistas. Guests can also enjoy buffet-style dining at the Dhonveli restaurant with a fusion of authentic Asian and international cuisines, or, for those guests opting for a lighter meal, Thundi’s snack menu offers tapas-style bites and salads. For a unique and immersive culinary experience, guests can also choose destination dining with a variety of spots at their disposal.

For the freedom to dine at any restaurant on the resort at leisure, the dine-around all-inclusive package takes away the constraints of reservation times. For full and half board guests, the resort’s new beverage plan gives guests complete access to all-inclusive drinks add-ons when needed.

All stays at Veligandu booked before August 31 will receive a 40% discount, allowing a villa for two people, inclusive of breakfast to be booked at US $550 per night.