Culture
Celebrate Eid Al-Adha in style at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
Experience an unforgettable Eid al-Adha celebration at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives! Enjoy 4 nights in paradise, inclusive of seaplane transfers and half-board starting from USD 4976 for two adults. Immerse yourself in the rich culture and traditions of the Maldives amidst pristine beaches and azure waters. Indulge in complimentary island experiences and revel in food, music, and captivating entertainment. Book now for an exquisite holiday experience!
Highlights of the Eid Celebration at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives:
- Adha Feast: Guests are invited to indulge in a lavish feast at Seasalt restaurant featuring international dishes with a Maldivian touch, meticulously prepared by our expert culinary team. From traditional delicacies to modern interpretations, our Eid al-Adha feast promises a gastronomic journey like no other.
- Local Music: Experience the enchanting melodies and rhythmic Boduberu beats of Maldivian music, performed live by Alila Kothaifaru Maldives’ talented Boduberu band. Let the soul-stirring tunes serenade you against the backdrop of our serene surroundings, creating an ambiance of pure bliss.
- Special Kids’ Activities: Keeping the young members of the family entertained, we offer a range of specially curated activities designed to spark joy and creativity. From arts and crafts to interactive games, children will delight in an array of experiences tailored just for them.
- Maldivian Badhiya Dance Show: Prepare to be captivated by a mesmerizing performance of the Maldivian Badhiya dance, a traditional art form that showcases the cultural heritage of the Maldives. Marvel at the graceful movements and vibrant costumes as our talented dancers transport you to a world of wonder and enchantment.
In addition to these exclusive festivities, guests will have the opportunity to explore the natural beauty of the Maldives through a variety of activities, including snorkelling, diving, and more. Whether you are seeking adventure or relaxation, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives offers the perfect setting for an unforgettable Eid al-Adha celebration.
Don’t miss this exceptional opportunity to celebrate Eid al-Adha in the lap of luxury at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. Book your stay now and embark on a journey of discovery and indulgence amid the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives with a 4-Night Special Offer. The offer includes return seaplane transfers for two adults and two children below 11 years of age, daily breakfast and dinner, and more.
For reservations and inquiries, please contact: kothaifaru@alilahotels.com.
Culture
CROSSROADS Maldives to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr with fusion of local customs, contemporary flair
Imagine exploring a culture and its mythical folklore that few have heard before. Imagine exploring it in a way that seems quite lifelike and whimsical at the same time. From the bold and bright Maali Neshun, to vivid and captivating cultural shows, CRSOSSROADS Maldives is ready to take the guests and visitors into the lunar landscapes of the celebrations, with plenty of adventure along the way. Scheduled to take place from 10th to 12th April 2024, the celebrations will unfold over three exhilarating days filled with cultural performances, traditional games, live entertainment and culinary experiences. Guests staying at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, as well as day visitors at The Marina at CROSSROADS Maldives can look forward to an engaging and enjoyable time at CROSSROADS.
The Eid festivities begin with an array of exciting activities on the first day. Guests can engage in various outdoor games either at The Marina’s Marquee or SAii Beach Club, where additional water-based activities and entertainment await. The program includes aqua zumba, mobile karaoke, water polo, family pool parties featuring live DJs and many more, promising a vibrant start to the celebrations and a lively ambience throughout the day. Simultaneously, guests staying at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives can enjoy exclusive Eid-themed activities. From a rockin’ Eid breakfast corner at Sessions Restaurant to a Brazilian flair beach BBQ lunch at The Elephant & The Butterfly Restaurant and an electrifying live band performance at Hard Rock Cafe, the day is brimming with culinary delights and festive feasts, offering an unforgettable experience for in-house guests of both resorts.
The most anticipated it all is the dramatic unfolding of the Bodu Mas and Maali Parade, a vibrant spectacle honouring local culture and mythical folklore. The parade showcases the massive Bodu Mas, an impressive float crafted from sustainable coconut palm leaves, accompanied by Maali ancient characters and women dressed in traditional Maldivian attire. Starting at The Pavilion of Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, the parade will traverse the 400-meter Musikee Footbridge towards the SAii Beach Club and concludes at The Marina’s Marquee for a Cultural Eid Show, complete with food stalls and local games. Music and dance play a significant role in these festivities. As guests join the parade, they will enjoy the rhythmic beats of the “Boduberu” drums and engage in a playful water activity “Fenkulhi” creating a lively atmosphere. Continuing into the second day of Eid celebrations, CROSSROADS guests can anticipate more fun-filled activities at SAii Beach Club, and at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, including lively pool parties, fun games, a family tie-dye event, and an enchanting sundown ritual featuring the mesmerizing Abracadabra performance. On the final day, The Marina will come alive with the bustling Street Market, drawing inspiration from vibrant Asian street markets. Visitors can explore a variety of stalls offering delicious food, refreshing beverages, captivating art souvenirs, stylish clothing items and many more. Live performances, street music and engaging activities will contribute to a memorable conclusion to the Eid festivities.
“We can’t wait for our guests to experience a one-of-a-kind Eid Al-Fitr celebration, blending the Maldivian cultural essence with contemporary indulgences at CROSSROADS Maldives. Our team has put in tremendous effort to create an engaging series of events for this three-day celebration, showcasing the Maldives’ rich cultural heritage alongside exciting activities & entertainment and a delightful culinary journey for everyone to enjoy”, said Mr. Alexander Traeger, General Manager of CROSSROADS Marina and SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton.
The Marina at CROSSROADS Maldives welcomes visitors daily from 11:00 AM to 11:45 PM. Complimentary transfers are provided, subject to a minimum spend of $20 per person, excluding children below 12 years old. These transfers connect visitors from Male’, Hulhumale’ and the Airport to The Marina. Moreover, day visitors arriving with their private boats can take advantage of the convenience of berthing at The Marina, eliminating touch-and-go berthing fees, subject to terms and conditions.
For more information and to book your Eid Al Fitr getaway, connect with The Marina Concierge Team at www.crossroadsmaldives.com.
Culture
Festivities of Eid Al-Fitr at Bandos Maldives
Experience the vibrant festivities of Eid Al-Fitr at Bandos Maldives on Wednesday, 10th April 2024. The resort welcomes guests to join in the joyous atmosphere, filled with a lineup of exciting events and experiences designed for everyone.
Start your day with the cherished tradition of Eid Sai at Gallery Restaurant, where families and friends gather for a delightful breakfast and heartfelt greetings. Then, embark on a culinary journey at Sea Breeze, where talented chefs will guide you through the art of making traditional Eid dishes.
As the day unfolds, join us at Huvan Beach for Eid Majaa, an evening filled with beachside celebrations, games, music, and laughter for guests of all ages. Indulge in the rich flavors of Maldivian cuisine at Eid Jaafaiy, a lavish buffet dinner at Gallery Restaurant, reminiscent of local traditions.
End the night with the rhythmic beats of Boduberu at Sand Bar, experiencing the heartbeat of Maldivian culture under the starlit sky. Come together at Bandos Maldives to celebrate the spirit of Eid Al-Fitr and create cherished memories that will last a lifetime.
Culture
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives offers authentic Eid al-Fitr celebrations
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives invites you to immerse yourself in the rich traditions of Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of Ramadan, in an unforgettable Maldivian extravaganza. Step into a world where indulgence meets local charm as we blend authentic Maldivian culture with high-end experiences for a celebration like no other.
Cooking Delights in the Spice Garden with Local Mamas: Embark on a culinary journey with our local mamas in the vibrant spice gardens of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. Learn the art of Maldivian cuisine as you prepare traditional dishes infused with local spices and flavors. From succulent seafood to aromatic curries, discover the secrets of Maldivian cooking from those who know it best.
Feast on High-End Food with a Maldivian Twist: Indulge in a lavish Eid feast curated by our talented chefs, showcasing the best of Maldivian cuisine with a modern twist. Savor exquisite dishes crafted from the freshest local ingredients, meticulously prepared to tantalize your taste buds. From delectable seafood specialties to tantalizing desserts, every bite promises to be a culinary delight.
Groove to the Beats of Boduberu Band Tunes: Let the rhythm of Maldivian music sweep you away as the acclaimed Boduberu Band sets the stage on fire with their electrifying tunes. Dance under the stars to the infectious beats of boduberu drums and traditional melodies, and experience the vibrant spirit of Maldivian culture come to life.
Celebrate Eid Like Never Before: At Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, we believe in creating experiences that transcend the ordinary. This Eid al-Fitr, join us as we celebrate in true Maldivian style, surrounded by the beauty of our island paradise. From culinary delights to captivating music, every moment promises to be a celebration like no other. Additionally, guests can partake in adventurous experiences and wellness activities during their stay. Moreover, a special program has been curated for kids, ensuring they have a memorable and enjoyable time throughout the festivities.
Find vast dining choices with Half-Board Special with daily breakfast and dinner at our beachside restaurant. Start your day with a delightful breakfast at Seasalt restaurant, offering a range of delicious options to kickstart your mornings. For dinner, indulge in the culinary delights of Seasalt restaurant, Yakitori bar, or Umami restaurant, where you can enjoy a three-course à la carte menu or themed buffet. Guests also receive a USD 75 food credit per adult to explore other dining venues such as Teppanyaki, The Shack, or Dining Experiences, allowing for a variety of dining experiences during your stay (subject to availability).
Trending
