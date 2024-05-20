Celebrate Eid Al-Adha in style at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives

Imagine exploring a culture and its mythical folklore that few have heard before. Imagine exploring it in a way that seems quite lifelike and whimsical at the same time. From the bold and bright Maali Neshun, to vivid and captivating cultural shows, CRSOSSROADS Maldives is ready to take the guests and visitors into the lunar landscapes of the celebrations, with plenty of adventure along the way. Scheduled to take place from 10th to 12th April 2024, the celebrations will unfold over three exhilarating days filled with cultural performances, traditional games, live entertainment and culinary experiences. Guests staying at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, as well as day visitors at The Marina at CROSSROADS Maldives can look forward to an engaging and enjoyable time at CROSSROADS.

The Eid festivities begin with an array of exciting activities on the first day. Guests can engage in various outdoor games either at The Marina’s Marquee or SAii Beach Club, where additional water-based activities and entertainment await. The program includes aqua zumba, mobile karaoke, water polo, family pool parties featuring live DJs and many more, promising a vibrant start to the celebrations and a lively ambience throughout the day. Simultaneously, guests staying at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives can enjoy exclusive Eid-themed activities. From a rockin’ Eid breakfast corner at Sessions Restaurant to a Brazilian flair beach BBQ lunch at The Elephant & The Butterfly Restaurant and an electrifying live band performance at Hard Rock Cafe, the day is brimming with culinary delights and festive feasts, offering an unforgettable experience for in-house guests of both resorts.

The most anticipated it all is the dramatic unfolding of the Bodu Mas and Maali Parade, a vibrant spectacle honouring local culture and mythical folklore. The parade showcases the massive Bodu Mas, an impressive float crafted from sustainable coconut palm leaves, accompanied by Maali ancient characters and women dressed in traditional Maldivian attire. Starting at The Pavilion of Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, the parade will traverse the 400-meter Musikee Footbridge towards the SAii Beach Club and concludes at The Marina’s Marquee for a Cultural Eid Show, complete with food stalls and local games. Music and dance play a significant role in these festivities. As guests join the parade, they will enjoy the rhythmic beats of the “Boduberu” drums and engage in a playful water activity “Fenkulhi” creating a lively atmosphere. Continuing into the second day of Eid celebrations, CROSSROADS guests can anticipate more fun-filled activities at SAii Beach Club, and at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, including lively pool parties, fun games, a family tie-dye event, and an enchanting sundown ritual featuring the mesmerizing Abracadabra performance. On the final day, The Marina will come alive with the bustling Street Market, drawing inspiration from vibrant Asian street markets. Visitors can explore a variety of stalls offering delicious food, refreshing beverages, captivating art souvenirs, stylish clothing items and many more. Live performances, street music and engaging activities will contribute to a memorable conclusion to the Eid festivities.

“We can’t wait for our guests to experience a one-of-a-kind Eid Al-Fitr celebration, blending the Maldivian cultural essence with contemporary indulgences at CROSSROADS Maldives. Our team has put in tremendous effort to create an engaging series of events for this three-day celebration, showcasing the Maldives’ rich cultural heritage alongside exciting activities & entertainment and a delightful culinary journey for everyone to enjoy”, said Mr. Alexander Traeger, General Manager of CROSSROADS Marina and SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton.

The Marina at CROSSROADS Maldives welcomes visitors daily from 11:00 AM to 11:45 PM. Complimentary transfers are provided, subject to a minimum spend of $20 per person, excluding children below 12 years old. These transfers connect visitors from Male’, Hulhumale’ and the Airport to The Marina. Moreover, day visitors arriving with their private boats can take advantage of the convenience of berthing at The Marina, eliminating touch-and-go berthing fees, subject to terms and conditions.

For more information and to book your Eid Al Fitr getaway, connect with The Marina Concierge Team at www.crossroadsmaldives.com.