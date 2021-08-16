Maldives bucket list experiences with Crown & Champa Resorts

The Maldives’ leading resort collection brings out-of-the-ordinary experiences, unique encounters, and new ways to explore that aim to reignite the passion for travel and inspire bucket list dreams.

Crown & Champa Resorts, the leading resort collection in the Maldives, has revealed bucket list adventures travellers can look forward to, whether seeking new authentic experiences or booking their first post-lockdown getaway.

From swimming with whale sharks and scuba diving to luxury yachting and lifestyle retreats, it is time to make these holiday dreams come alive.

Luxury yachting with Kudadoo

Discerning travellers can enjoy bespoke excursions and romantic celebrations aboard Kudadoo Maldives Private Island‘s luxury yacht, Bella.

Embark on a search for pelagic species out in the blue water, seek out an uninhabited island for a picnic lunch, or admire the star-studded Maldivian sky while sipping champagne – these moments of magnificence are waiting to be unfolded.

Dream island escape with Hurawalhi

Alongside 5.8, the world’s largest all-glass undersea restaurant, the naturally chic Hurawalhi Island Resort also has its private sandbank called Dream Island, located just a short boat ride away and amidst the sparkling waters of the Indian Ocean.

Offering that ‘luxury castaway’ island experience, guests can enjoy their own island paradise and spend the day exactly as they wish, whether that leads them to the relaxation under the sun, exploration of the spectacular life beneath the surface, or simply the enjoyment of endless ocean views.

Wellness retreat with Kagi

Holidaymakers seeking to rejuvenate their mind, body, and spirit may find themselves in the well being-focused paradise of Kagi Maldives Spa Island, a true sanctuary for the senses that offers the perfect setting to slow down and immerse into self-discovery and self-care.

Guest can dive into a world of wellness with the resort’s ‘Lifestyle Retreats’, which feature yoga and meditation, relaxing massages, and holistic healing, alongside nutritious meals and locally-inspired excursions.

Touch of romance with Veligandu

Honeymooners and romantic couples will enjoy a myriad of intimate experiences in the secluded haven of Veligandu Island Resort & Spa, voted a top romantic hotel in Asia and the Maldives: from adoring magical sunsets, indulging in a private dinner on a tranquil beach, opting for a private cruise, or enjoying a renewing spa treatment together.

Manta ray encounters with Komandoo

Nestled amid Lhaviyani Atoll’s manta hotspots, the adults-only (18+) Komandoo Island Resort & Spa is the perfect island retreat from which to experience magical adventures with manta rays, the queen of the ocean.

Although year-round sightings are common, these majestic creatures can be seen frequently from November through April, feeding on plankton and swimming around the rich waters of the Maldives.

Guests can turn their regular diving and snorkelling excursions into an adventure of a lifetime.

Shipwreck diving with Meeru

With an incredible diversity of marine life, there is no denying that the Maldives is a sought-after destination for a world-class scuba diving experience.

The palm-fringed paradise of Meeru Island Resort & Spa in North Malé offers a range of dive excursions, including diving amongst the wrecks.

Divers and adventure seekers alike will be mesmerised by an out of this world undersea environment with sunken ships teeming with aquatic life.

Swimming alongside these gentle giants of the ocean is high on the bucket list experiences of many travellers to the Maldives.

Being the largest fish in the sea, snorkelling or diving with whale sharks is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The adventurer’s paradise of Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa, located just about an hour Dhoni boat ride away from Maamigili Island, a premier Whale Shark Point in South Ari Atoll, affords guests the chance to swim with and even take photographs of these marvellous creatures.

Swim with sea turtles with Kuredu

The vibrant Kuredu Island Resort & Spa enjoys a desirable location in Lhaviyani Atoll, within easy reach of the largest community of green sea turtles in all of the Maldives.

Just a short boat trip away, guests of all ages can find themselves in the crystal-clear waters around Kuredu Caves, home to an abundance of marine turtles and other oceanic life.

Dolphin spotting with Innahura

Boasting the largest lagoon in the pristine Lhaviyani Atoll, the laid-back paradise of Innahura Maldives Resort is a natural playground for water sports enthusiasts and enchanting marine creatures such as dolphins.

Innahura is an excellent destination from which to experience hopeful dolphin encounters.

When lucky enough, guests joining one of the resort’s ocean excursions will have the opportunity to set their sights on these playful cetaceans jumping in the distance or swimming right next to the boat.

Find your perfect paradise in the Maldives with Crown & Champa Resorts.

Crown & Champa Resorts caters to every purpose of travel and connects travellers with a passion for a life fully lived to the best of this idyllic destination, offering world-class hospitality, thoughtful and attentive service, and authentic Maldivian experiences.

The diverse collection of properties includes Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, Hurawalhi Island Resort, Kagi Maldives Spa Island, Veligandu Island Resort & Spa, Komandoo Island Resort & Spa, Meeru Island Resort & Spa, Kuredu Island Resort & Spa, Innahura Maldives Resort, and one city hotel, Champa Central Hotel.

Visit www.crownandchamparesorts.com or email info@crownandchamparesorts.com.