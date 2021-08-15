Gulf Air goes daily on Maldives flights

Gulf Air has unveiled plans to increase direct flights to the Maldives capital, Male.

The flag-carrier of Bahrain will offer daily flights from August 15th.

The carrier said the route had been popular in the recent months following a relaxation of regulations for passengers entering the country.

“The decision to increase our flights to Malé is a classic example of demand and supply. We witnessed a growing demand for travel to the Maldives, being a year-round destination and one that’s open for tourism,” Gulf Air acting chief executive Waleed AlAlawi said.

“Going daily with our flights is a fantastic feature for passengers to be able to depart or return on any day of the week depending on their calendars.”

The airline recently upgraded its flights to Istanbul and Paris to become daily and restored its flagship double daily direct passenger flights to London Heathrow.

Gulf Air began the summer season with flights to 80 per cent of its pre-pandemic network and it continued to resume operations and restore services to cities of its original 2019 destination network.