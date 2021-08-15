Kandima Maldives wins Agoda’s 2021 Gold Circle Award again

In a year where the travel industry faced unparalleled challenges, Kandima Maldives has once again been voted as one of the best resorts in the Maldives by its guests and has been awarded the prestigious Agoda 2021 Gold Circle Award.

“We are thrilled that our communications have reached the correct market segment and Kandima has been able to uphold the customer expectations. It is the perfect place for travellers looking for a wedding or honeymoon destination in the affordable luxury segment,” said Neeraj Seth, Cluster Director of Marketing Communications & Public Relations, Kandima Maldives and Nova Maldives, on winning the award.

“Kandima has also become the first choice for Indian celebrities to enjoy an action-packed stay and is extremely popular amongst families because of its multiple villa options and activities that cater to everyone.”

The resort’s stylish and cool approach to everything from sport to art classes, fitness to water activities and diverse on-site entertainment offerings, sets it apart as a contemporary destination resort with something for everyone.

Situated on a stunning island in the Dhaalu Atoll with lush tropical surroundings, Kandima Maldives makes for a fantastic escape for guests seeking the perfect play of exciting experiences — for family time, romance, aquatic adventures, wellness and more.