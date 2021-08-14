The Signature Collection by Hideaway: Redefining luxury at Hideaway Beach Resort

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has announced the launch of an iconic brand for the world’s most discerning traveller, seeking bona fide opulent experiences.

The Signature Collection by Hideaway will offer secluded luxury and villa-style living on the far Northern Point of the 33-hectare island. It is a novel concept – a ‘resort within a resort’ – in one of the most sought after, award-winning destinations in the world: The Maldives.

The Signature Collection by Hideaway features nine ultra-luxurious villas, offering the sophisticated luxury traveller a unique sense of exclusivity and indulgence.

All the villas have been designed with Middle Eastern influences and finishing touches with an enhanced signature architectural style inspired by five-star villa living combined with ‘barefoot luxury’.

Signature Beach Residence with Sunrise Pool

The most luxurious single bedroom beach residences on the island. It offers opulent Middle Eastern interiors and finishes and is the exemplar of privacy and seclusion.

At 350 sqm (just under 4000 square feet), luxury guests can indulge in the stylish, spacious interiors that are filled with wonderous inclusions like a king-sized marble bathtub, a handcrafted wooden private deck leading onto a private swimming pool, and direct access to the luminous white sandy beaches.

Grand Beach Residence with Sunrise Pool (Three-Bedroom Villa)

The open-plan, unique villa offers an air of exploration, with a blend of Middle Eastern styles and textures, complimented by artisan-made furniture and enticing glass fittings.

These villas are set at 700 sqm (just over 7500 square feet), offering sophisticated, signature designer-style living.

The crowning glory of this villa is the recessed gazebo in the large curved private swimming pool, with an expansive wooden deck and direct private access to the classic Maldivian beaches and turquoise waters of the island’s North Point.

Well-being is key, with private outdoor treadmill and exercise bike located on the expansive wooden deck, offering spectacular ocean views, which is complimented with floor to ceiling mirror style television experience, which reflects the splendour of the natural surroundings.

Guests can then go on to indulge themselves in a relaxing sauna bath, conveniently located nearby in the villa, to feel well rested after the workout.

Sultan Beach Residence with Sunset Pool (Four-Bedroom Villa)

At 1100 sqm (almost 12000 square feet), this villa offers an elite private luxury residence experience.

Guests will enjoy contemporary designs, with floor to ceiling glass windows that provide a luminous interior and exemplary ocean views across the spatial and secluded Northern Atoll.

Access is gained through a private entrance, which leads into a spacious living area and outdoor wooden deck – the ideal location for lounging at sunset.

A unique feature of this villa is the distinctive water slide feature that extends into the scintillating and ostentatious swimming pool with a Gazebo, truly a unique concept in the Maldives.

The captivating outdoor wooden deck boast a luxurious living area, with plush sunbeds and designer couches and Signature umbrellas on each side.

The four-bedroom villa is comprised of private bedrooms, all offering a standalone suite with walk-in rain showers. Two of the bedrooms offer king-size beds, while the other two bedrooms feature luxurious double beds.

Well-being is also a key element of the experience in this villa as guests can enjoy a private indoor gym with modern, state of the art treadmill and designer equipment available, which is all complimented by an indulgent and relaxing steam bath right inside the villa.

This is the ultimate restorative needed to rejuvenate after a strenuous workout while enjoying the experience together with loved ones.

The Signature Collection of villas are all complimented by the finest dining, bar, and lounge area, found at The Oasis. Here, guests will be invited to delight in al fresco dining experiences, with local and international culinary dishes, all prepared and hosted by world-renowned Chefs. The experience will be paired with personalised Signature Collection choice wines and rare champagnes.

The private library in The Oasis offers a comfortable spacious interior and contemporary furnishings, which is complimented with the ‘Signature Collection’ hand-picked selection of local Maldivian books, filled with inspiration, culture and history of the Maldives.

Soak up the unhindered views across the Indian Ocean from the lounge area, while relaxing in comfort and style and enjoying the finest of drinks.

Find a moment’s reprieve to take it easy, relax, and recharge around a little pool shaped like ‘an oasis in the desert’. In the evenings the space is turned into one where guests can socialise and trade stories and is purposed to become the ‘best watering hole’ at the resort.

A host of privileges accompany a stay with The Signature Collection, such as private check-in and check-out services, all Signature Guests will be hosted by private butlers during their stay, preferential reservations in the resort’s restaurants, exclusive access to The Oasis, and many more.

Signature Collection guests will be invited to choose from the list of activities that are available at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, whether it is world-class scuba diving, private sundowner cruises, or stand-up paddle boarding.

Hideaway Spa is surely the most sought after; located just moments away from the collection, offering ultra-indulgent experiences with exquisite Asian treatments, combined with tailor made packages.

In addition, there are multiple dining experiences and bars, a litany of wellness and fitness experiences in the sports complex (like yoga, golf simulator, basketball, and tennis), and a Water Sports Centre with a floating aquatic water park.

“The Signature Collection will offer the luxury 5-star discerning traveller an experience that exudes exclusivity and privacy, combined with the captivating and unspoiled beauty of Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa. The collection is the ideal escape for those who wish to retreat from the modern world in style,” Group Director of Sales and Marketing Desislav Gospodinov said.

The Signature Collection is set to be unveiled in early November. More detailed information will be provided over the coming weeks for the luxurious brand located at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa.

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, which has been awarded The Best Luxury Hideaway Resort in the Maldives by Luxury Lifestyle Awards in 2021, offers a secluded and private villa style experience and is a mere one hour and 25-minute private seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, just a stone’s throw away from the country’s capital – Male.

For all booking enquiries and sales related enquiries, please email Desislav Gospodinov, and copy the resort’s dedicated Signature Reservations Team, who will be on hand to facilitate your requests: desislav@lilyhotels.com or reservations@signaturecollectionmaldives.com

Please visit The Signature Collection by Hideaway website, by following www.signaturecollectionmaldives.com.