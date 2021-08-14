Maldives’ growing popularity in Brazil recognised during WTM LATAM 2021

Held from August 10-12, the virtual edition of WTM Latin America (LATAM) 2021 provided the opportunity for Visit Maldives and industry partners to strengthen brand presence and promote Maldives as a safe haven.

WTM LATAM is one of the leading travel and tourism events targeting the Latin American market.

With over 600 exhibitors representing 50 countries, the fair brings together the top experts and professionals in the tourism industry and offers excellent networking opportunities and access to qualified and relevant travel buyers, influencers, and market professionals.

During the fair, Visit Maldives along with 10 industry partners conducted several meetings and speed networking sessions with key members of the travel trade community.

The four tourism products (resorts, guesthouse, liveaboards, hotels) and the uniquely-Maldivian experiences such as underwater restaurants and spas, luxury and other wellness facilities will be promoted within the Latin American market.

In addition, Maldives will be promoted as one of the safest destinations to travel to as a result of the naturally distanced geography of the Maldives.

Taking part in WTM Latin America (LATAM) Virtual 2021 is aligned with Visit Maldives’ strategy for the Latin American market.

It aims to establish greater B2B contact with tour operators, promote the destination as a top beach destination and cover all four products of Maldivian tourism uniformly and maintain destination presence through participation in fairs, roadshows, events and so on.

The event revealed the Brazilian market’s enthusiasm to learn more about the destination, its products and experiences offered, with honeymoon and luxury being the top segments of interest.

As per feedback collected from the meetings, Maldives has now beaten French Polynesia as the top honeymoon destination for this market.

As of July 28, the Maldives broke the half-a-million mark with an impressive arrival figure of 600,252.

With mass vaccination campaigns, easing of travel restrictions, and stronger direct fight connectivity between Maldives and the globe, there is immense hope for the Maldivian tourism industry to reach greater heights.