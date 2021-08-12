Get on board: Fly or cruise, dine in Maldives with Marriott Bonvoy portfolio resorts

Flanked by tropical palm trees and emerald waters of the Indian Ocean, the natural beauty of the Maldives is as dramatic as it is serene.

Tucked away in a private setting, the pavilions and villas offer both quiet, romantic havens for lovebirds as well as versatile family-oriented retreats.

And if the beauty and charm of the Maldives by itself wasn’t enough to get one packing, these resorts from Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio in Maldives are offering deals that include round trip transfers from/to Velana International Airport and lavish dining options.

Guests can choose from JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, W Maldives, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa and The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort to avail these exciting offers, and get ready to experience the unparalleled beauty of the Maldives.

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

Located on Vagaru Island, Shaviyani Atoll and a 55-minute direct scenic seaplane flight from the capital Malé, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents everything one needs for a luxurious stress-free family vacation and inspires guests to be fully present in the spirit of togetherness with loved ones.

The resort features 60 beach and overwater villas, all with private pools, spacious wooden decks and a wide array of amenities.

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is a gourmand’s paradise with five restaurants, featuring a remarkable array of fine-dining choices; from finest prime cut meats and crustaceans at Shio to exotic Thai cuisine on a treetop restaurant at Kaashi, wood-fired brick oven pizzas at Fiamma, international and local Maldivian flavors at all-day dining Aailaa and Japanese teppanyaki at Hashi.

Three full-service bars and a Wine Room with old and new world wines with over 1,620 bottles and 320 labels, plus handcrafted cocktails with over 98 different types of rum available at Rum Baan.

As part of the Fly & Dine package, guests can enjoy a complimentary Half Board package inclusive of daily breakfast and lunch or dinner at select venues and complimentary return shared seaplane transfers from/to Velana International Airport for two when they book for a minimum of three nights.

W Maldives

Located in North Ari Atoll and 25 minutes by seaplane from Malé, W Maldives is a luxury private island resort setting the stage to fuel the guests’ lust for life.

The five-star resort features six restaurants and bars, a pampering AWAY Spa and the world beneath the waves at DOWN UNDER with reef sharks in the best house reef of the Maldives.

Beautifully dispersed across the island, the restaurants and lounges inject the pulsating beauty of the Maldives in every dining experience.

One can relish fresh seafood flavours at FISH or enjoy the barbecue grill at FIRE on selected nights.

Whether it’s a special dining experience under the stars, a private romantic dinner on a secluded private island, or cocktail-filled party at SIP Bar, W Maldives ensures that you get it all.

The Escape! Fly & Dine package includes daily buffet breakfast, daily three-course dinner in a designated restaurant for two, complimentary return shared seaplane transfers from/to Velana International Airport for two, complimentary in-room W MIX BAR for non-alcoholic beverages and complimentary non-motorised activities and snorkelling gear when guests book for a minimum of three nights.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa

Situated on a private island in North Male Atoll, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is accessible by a complimentary 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, making it an attractive destination for those who prefer brief travel.

Offering seven restaurants and bars, two freshwater pools, a tennis court, a 24-hour gym and plenty of on-island activities including Sheraton’s signature Side-by-Side Family Programme, the resort is a picturesque destination for honeymooners, families with young children or teens and solo travellers alike.

The resort is a gourmand’s paradise with a variety of authentic cuisines served across seven dining venues.

Sea Salt offers gracious candlelit, seaside dining while the gentle sound of the ocean sets the scene for a romantic evening.

Anchorage serves up traditional pizzas, super salads, and Mediterranean favorites, perfect for sharing as you watch the sunset.

Feast is the resort’s buffet dining venue where interactive cooking stations provide a sumptuous variety.

For robust flavors, there is Baan Thai, the authentic Thai restaurant, or Masala Hut for Indian cuisine.

Kakuni Hut is their take on Caribbean food and offers fresh tacos, treats, and crafted cocktails.

ChopstiX is the perfect venue for a late lunch with homemade dumplings and satisfying bowls of noodle.

As part of the Cruise & Dine package, accommodation in a premium water bungalow or water villa awaits guests, along with an extravagant five-course dinner at a designated dining venue paired with a selection of premium wines that accompany each course, an indulging couple treatment at the award winning Shine Spa and shared and scheduled round trip transfers for two by speedboat.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

Nestled on a beautiful coral island of the Baa Atoll, a designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site just 35 minutes by seaplane from the capital Malé, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort offers its’ guests a tranquil wellness escape with uninterrupted ocean and pristine turquoise lagoon views.

The idyllic setting for romance, gastronomy and wellbeing, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort features four restaurants and bars, the Heavenly Spa by Westin, the 24-hour WestinWORKOUT fitness centre and the Westin Kids Club.

The resort boasts of four unique dining options for you to enjoy during your stay.

The three restaurants and elevated bar guarantee memorable culinary experiences in breathtakingly beautiful surroundings. Cuisines range from a refined Japanese menu with a seafood focus at The Pearl to healthy, international dishes and all-day dining at Island Kitchen.

The colourful bar and restaurant Hawker offers authentic Asian street food in a vibrant market-place setting while for those who want to relax, tapas and ocean views at Sunset Bar provide a perfect end to the day.

The Fly & Dine package includes daily breakfast at Island Kitchen, daily two course lunch and three course dinner at Island Kitchen (International) or a meal credit at The Pearl (Japanese), complimentary return shared seaplane transfers from/to Velana International Airport for two, a daily wellness session, the use of snorkelling equipment and ocean kayaks for up to two hours as well as access to the Westin Kids Club and WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio.

