Ring in 2025 in style: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s extravagant festive celebrations
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is set to host an extraordinary festive season, embracing the magic of the holidays with the vibrant energy of Moulin Rouge. From December 22, 2024, to January 4, 2025, guests will be whisked away to a world of Parisian sophistication in the breathtaking surroundings of the Maldives. The festivities will include lively performances, DJ sets, dazzling décor, and a joyful atmosphere to make the season truly special.
Throughout the holiday period, visitors can indulge in a variety of experiences, including luxurious accommodations, exquisite holiday dining, rejuvenating wellness treatments, and fun activities for all ages.
Christmas Eve Feast – a culinary extravaganza on Christmas eve: Guests will embark on a remarkable culinary adventure across the resort’s signature dining venues. At Iru Restaurant, a sumptuous buffet will offer fresh seafood, traditional Christmas delights, a roast carving station, and local delicacies. At Trio and Flavours Restaurants, expert chefs will craft an exclusive set menu, blending festive flavours with gourmet creations for a truly unforgettable dining experience.
Christmas Day – carols and Santa’s grand entrance: the magic of Christmas will come to life with young guests spreading holiday cheer by singing heartwarming carols around the island. Adding to the excitement, Santa Claus will make a grand entrance, bringing joy and gifts for the children.
DJ Toni Mesas – Barcelona beats in the Maldives: International DJ and music producer Toni Mesas, hailing from Barcelona, will set the party mood with his electrifying beats. Renowned for his performances in top cities like Ibiza, Madrid, and London, DJ Toni Mesas will bring his signature sound to the Maldives, turning every evening into an unforgettable celebration.
New Year’s Eve Gala – Welcome 2025 in style: Ring in 2025 with a spectacular New Year’s Eve Gala at the resort. Guests can enjoy a lavish buffet dinner at Iru Restaurant or exclusive set menus at Trio and Flavours, featuring the finest global cuisine and decadent desserts. The night will be packed with entertainment, including live performances from the resident DJ, a band, and captivating dance acts. The highlight of the evening will be the countdown to midnight, followed by a stunning fireworks display lighting up the Maldivian sky, marking the start of the New Year in spectacular fashion.
Indulge in luxury and festive joy at JW Marriott Maldives’ ‘Symphony of the Sea’
As 2024 draws to a close, the JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites families to join its ‘Symphony of the Sea’ celebration, a magical event combining the natural beauty of the Maldives with festive joy. Running from December 20, 2024, to January 10, 2025, this enchanting experience offers a blend of oceanic wonders, exciting family activities, indulgent dining, and world-class performances for guests of all ages.
The ‘Symphony of the Sea’ offers an array of exceptional dining experiences designed to delight the senses and create lasting memories. The highlight is the Symphony of Flavours dinner buffet, where guests can savour a wide range of global cuisines.
During this festive season, the resort presents a variety of unique culinary offerings, including Thai Treetop Breeze at Kaashi, where guests enjoy authentic Thai dishes in a treetop setting, and Delicacies of JW Garden, featuring eco-friendly meals prepared with seasonal produce from the resort’s garden. Flavours of Hokkaido at Hashi showcases artfully crafted Japanese dishes made with premium ingredients, while The Butcher’s Hook at Shio caters to meat lovers with succulent Wagyu steaks paired with gourmet accompaniments like caviar and truffles.
The festivities begin on December 24 with a spectacular Christmas Eve Gala Dinner. Families and friends can gather against the stunning backdrop of azure waters to enjoy mesmerising performances and a captivating fire show beneath the stars.
On Christmas Day, the celebration continues with Mistletoes & Sparkling Breakfast, a delightful buffet with live cooking stations capturing the spirit of the holiday season. This is followed by a traditional Christmas Turkey lunch accompanied by festive favoruites, offering a cozy and cheerful holiday atmosphere.
The grand finale of the holiday season takes place on New Year’s Eve with the ‘Symphony of the Sea,’ inspired by the vibrant underwater world. Guests can enjoy a fusion of gourmet cuisine, exciting family adventures, and rejuvenating wellness activities throughout the day. Children can take part in fun activities at the Family by JW Little Griffins’ Kids Club, including Snowmen at the Beach, Christmas Ornament Making, and the Hunt for Santa.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa boasts 60 expansive and elegantly designed overwater and beach villas, each featuring plush bedding, private pools, and breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean, offering guests a serene and luxurious escape. Those planning their year-end getaway can take advantage of the ‘Festive Splendor’ package by booking before October 31, 2024. The package includes daily buffet breakfast at Aailaa, complimentary non-motorised watersports, Thakuru service, and a one-time 30-minute photography session with a printed photo. Marriott Bonvoy members can also earn up to 30,000 bonus points per stay from December 1, 2024, to January 10, 2025, with a minimum four-night stay.
For an unforgettable holiday season filled with luxury, adventure, and festive cheer, the ‘Symphony of the Sea’ at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa offers a perfect blend of experiences for families and guests of all ages.
Dive into Halloween fun: The Standard Maldives offers spooky buffets, kids’ activities, and night snorkeling
This Halloween, The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is offering an unforgettable celebration packed with thrilling activities, themed events, and delightful culinary experiences. From spooky buffets to glow-in-the-dark parties, the resort combines relaxation and excitement for a truly extraordinary Halloween.
Halloween Buffet at Guduguda
From 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM, Guduguda Restaurant will be transformed into a spine-tingling setting, providing an immersive Halloween experience. Guests will enter via a jetty adorned with eerie decorations, stepping into a Halloween-themed wonderland. The specially curated BBQ buffet will feature dishes such as Black Angus Beef Tenderloin, Lamb Rack, and Corn-Fed Chicken Breast. The seafood grill will offer Tuna Steak, Banana Prawns, and Sleeper Lobster, accompanied by a fresh salad bar with vine-ripe tomatoes, palm hearts, and asparagus. Additional stations, including a live Caesar salad and a variety of breads, will be available. The buffet is priced at $95 per person, with dining credits applicable for AI, FB, and HB guests. Pre-booking is required.
Mediterranean-Themed Buffet at Kula
On October 31st, Kula will host a Mediterranean-themed buffet from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM, offering a variety of delectable dishes, along with a few Halloween-inspired desserts. Although the buffet will subtly reflect Halloween, the restaurant will be decorated with vibrant Diwali-themed decorations, creating a colourful and festive atmosphere.
Glow in the Dark Party
Guests can embrace their party spirit at the Glow in the Dark Party by the poolside beach. A live DJ will set the atmosphere with energetic tunes under UV backlights, creating a glowing effect with neon-colored objects, spooky figures, and face-painting stations to heighten the fun. The night, spent under the Maldivian stars, will also feature special Halloween cocktails, promising an electrifying experience.
Lil’ Shark Kids Club
Families with children can enjoy a Halloween-themed day at the Kids Club, featuring activities such as face painting and a Trick-or-Treat adventure around the island. Children can also participate in a special Kids’ Pool Party, complete with entertaining games, water balloon fights, snacks, and drinks, ensuring a fun-filled day for the young guests.
Pumpkin Mud Lounge at The Spa
For those seeking relaxation, The Spa will offer a unique Pumpkin Mud Lounge experience, featuring a pumpkin-infused body scrub and mask for $99 per person. This indulgent treatment will combine Halloween charm with soothing pampering, enhanced by spooky pumpkin-themed decorations. Advance booking is required for this special experience.
Nighttime Snorkeling
For adventurous guests, the resort will offer a Guided Night Sparkle Snorkeling experience. Participants will have the opportunity to explore the house reef under the night sky and witness magical bioluminescent sparkles. This underwater adventure, priced at $50 per person, will be guided by an experienced team, offering a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Ring in the New Year with elegance: SO/ Maldives hosts ‘Festive Glam’ extravaganza
This festive season, SO/ Maldives invites guests to the front row to experience ‘Festive Glam,’ an elegant celebration of fashion, style, and avant-garde flair set amidst the pristine beauty of the Maldives’ tropical paradise. With luxurious events and unforgettable performances, it is the perfect destination for a glamorous escape to end 2024 and welcome the new year with sophistication.
The festivities commence on December 20 with a dazzling Tree Lighting Ceremony. As the sun sets, the island’s runway will come alive with twinkling lights and elegant festive fashion statements, setting the tone for a glamorous holiday season.
On December 24, guests are invited to a stunning Christmas Eve Celebration at the iconic Citronelle Beach. The beach will transform into a chic runway, perfect for an evening filled with festivities, fashion, and fun.
SO/ Maldives adds a stylish twist to tradition as Santa Claus makes a grand entrance in true SO/ Maldives fashion. A chic and spectacular arrival will enchant guests of all ages, bringing the holiday spirit to life.
The ultimate New Year’s Eve Celebration will take place on December 31 at the Lazuli Beach Club. The evening begins with a sunset reception, where guests can toast to the final moments of 2024 with a stunning view. As night falls, the ‘Last Feast of 2024’ will be held on the beach, featuring gourmet delights in a breathtaking setting. A dazzling lineup of live performances, including a saxophonist, violinist, DJ, magician, fire dancer, and live band, will build excitement leading up to a grand fireworks display and countdown. The celebration will continue with an unforgettable After Party, where guests can dance the night away and begin 2025 with a touch of glamour.
On January 1, 2025, SO/ Maldives will welcome the new year with a lavish New Year’s Day Brunch, offering a decadent spread of culinary creations, setting the tone for a fashionable and indulgent start to the year.
The celebrations will extend into the new year with a stylish and sophisticated Orthodox Dinner on January 6 and 7. Guests will enjoy a gourmet dining experience, designed for those who celebrate Orthodox traditions, adding another layer of elegance to their stay. An exclusive Orthodox dinner, curated in collaboration with a Michelin-starred restaurant, will feature a fusion of traditional Russian flavours with contemporary gastronomy.
SO/ Maldives offers a festive escape for everyone, whether seeking a fun-filled family holiday, a romantic getaway, or a glamorous retreat with friends. From adventurous island activities to luxurious relaxation, ‘Festive Glam’ promises an unforgettable experience, celebrating the season in high style and creating memories to last a lifetime.
