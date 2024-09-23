News
Step into Maldivian tradition: explore ‘Athireege’ at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
Visitors to Sun Siyam Vilu Reef can immerse themselves in the rich heritage and culture of the Maldives at the resort’s cultural beach house, known as ‘Athireege’ in Dhivehi. The name Athireege was historically reserved for the homes of Maldivian royalty. This beach house offers a glimpse into traditional Maldivian life with a carefully recreated local-style house, constructed from natural materials found on the islands. Guests have the opportunity to explore local customs and crafts while visiting this cultural site.
They can also enjoy a traditional Maldivian breakfast or dinner by the ocean, with family-style dishes prepared using time-honoured cooking methods passed down through generations. (Starting from USD 90++)
Athireege is one of the main attractions at Vilu Reef, a resort that boasts 103 island villas with a rustic charm. Opened in 1998, it was the first of six properties in the Sun Siyam Resorts group, a family-owned Maldivian company. The resort also offers authentic Maldivian experiences such as Boduberu dance performances and cooking classes.
Celebration
Ring in 2025 in style: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s extravagant festive celebrations
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is set to host an extraordinary festive season, embracing the magic of the holidays with the vibrant energy of Moulin Rouge. From December 22, 2024, to January 4, 2025, guests will be whisked away to a world of Parisian sophistication in the breathtaking surroundings of the Maldives. The festivities will include lively performances, DJ sets, dazzling décor, and a joyful atmosphere to make the season truly special.
Throughout the holiday period, visitors can indulge in a variety of experiences, including luxurious accommodations, exquisite holiday dining, rejuvenating wellness treatments, and fun activities for all ages.
Christmas Eve Feast – a culinary extravaganza on Christmas eve: Guests will embark on a remarkable culinary adventure across the resort’s signature dining venues. At Iru Restaurant, a sumptuous buffet will offer fresh seafood, traditional Christmas delights, a roast carving station, and local delicacies. At Trio and Flavours Restaurants, expert chefs will craft an exclusive set menu, blending festive flavours with gourmet creations for a truly unforgettable dining experience.
Christmas Day – carols and Santa’s grand entrance: the magic of Christmas will come to life with young guests spreading holiday cheer by singing heartwarming carols around the island. Adding to the excitement, Santa Claus will make a grand entrance, bringing joy and gifts for the children.
DJ Toni Mesas – Barcelona beats in the Maldives: International DJ and music producer Toni Mesas, hailing from Barcelona, will set the party mood with his electrifying beats. Renowned for his performances in top cities like Ibiza, Madrid, and London, DJ Toni Mesas will bring his signature sound to the Maldives, turning every evening into an unforgettable celebration.
New Year’s Eve Gala – Welcome 2025 in style: Ring in 2025 with a spectacular New Year’s Eve Gala at the resort. Guests can enjoy a lavish buffet dinner at Iru Restaurant or exclusive set menus at Trio and Flavours, featuring the finest global cuisine and decadent desserts. The night will be packed with entertainment, including live performances from the resident DJ, a band, and captivating dance acts. The highlight of the evening will be the countdown to midnight, followed by a stunning fireworks display lighting up the Maldivian sky, marking the start of the New Year in spectacular fashion.
Excursions
Sunken stories: join Dhawa Ihuru for a weekend of celebration and exploration of the Rannamaari wreck
Dhawa Ihuru is excited to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the legendary Rannamaari shipwreck, an integral part of its celebrated house reef and a symbol of marine conservation. Since its sinking in 1999, the Rannamaari has evolved into a flourishing artificial reef, attracting diverse marine life and offering unforgettable diving experiences for enthusiasts from around the globe.
The Rannamaari shipwreck embodies Dhawa Ihuru’s commitment to marine conservation. Over the past quarter-century, it has transformed into a vibrant underwater habitat, promoting coral growth and attracting various marine species, including batfish, moray eels, and groupers. This evolution highlights the role of artificial reefs in enhancing marine biodiversity and revitalising reef ecosystems.
From October 4th to 6th, Dhawa Ihuru will invite guests to join in the celebration of Sunken Stories: 25 Years Beneath The Waves, a weekend dedicated to honouring this milestone through exploration and education. Participants can engage in a variety of exciting activities tailored for both divers and non-divers, merging marine conservation with Maldivian culture.
Event Highlights: Dive into History and Adventure
- Exclusive Shipwreck Dives: Guests can experience the Rannamaari wreck through day and night dives, showcasing its vibrant marine life and coral formations.
- Freediving to Shipwreck: Adventurers can challenge themselves with a freediving experience to explore the depths of the Rannamaari wreck.
- Shipwreck Treasure Hunt Dive: Participants can join an exhilarating underwater treasure hunt around the historic wreck.
- Underwater Photography Contest: Attendees are invited to capture the beauty of the wreck and enter a photography contest for a chance to win exciting prizes.
For those interested in cultural and creative pursuits, the event offers a blend of artistic and educational experiences:
- Stone Carving Workshop: Attendees can participate in a hands-on stone carving workshop led by a local artist.
- Morning Yoga Sessions: Guests can start their day with a revitalizing yoga session, surrounded by the serene atmosphere of Dhawa Ihuru.
- Marine Conservation Talk: Participants can learn about Dhawa Ihuru’s marine conservation initiatives and discover ways to contribute to ocean protection.
- Rannamaari Folklore Performance: Guests can enjoy live performances of Maldivian folklore that bring the history of the Rannamaari to life.
Dhawa Ihuru’s house reef, renowned as one of the best in the Maldives, is home to a vibrant array of marine life and is easily accessible from the shore. The Rannamaari wreck is a key attraction, providing divers with a unique opportunity to explore its colorful coral growth and diverse inhabitants. The reef is central to Dhawa Ihuru’s marine conservation efforts, serving as a living example of how artificial reefs can foster marine biodiversity and promote environmental sustainability.
Fashion
Fashion meets paradise: SO/ Maldives and RIFFATH launch breathtaking Flying Dress collection
SO/ Maldives, a renowned hub of fashion and creativity, has announced an exciting collaboration with Maldivian High Fashion Label, RIFFATH, and the esteemed Timeless Maldives Photo Studio. This partnership introduces the exclusive SO/ Maldives Flying Dress Edits, allowing guests to experience a unique blend of haute couture and the breathtaking natural beauty of the Maldives.
As a celebration of local artistry and culture, SO/ Maldives has teamed up with RIFFATH to launch the Flying Dress Edits—a collection of five bespoke, one-size-fits-all gowns that encapsulate the essence of Maldivian elegance. This collection offers guests the opportunity to participate in a photo and drone shoot with Timeless Maldives Photo Studio, wearing gowns that flow beautifully in the island breeze, creating unforgettable moments against the stunning backdrop of the Maldives.
The Collection: Five Exquisite Flying Dresses
- Red Traditional Libaas Flying Dress – A standout gown in the collection, this strapless dress features traditional Maldivian gold thread embellishments and a dramatic flowing train. Paired with traditional Maldivian jewellery, it is ideal for couples, with a traditional sarong provided for men.
- I Love RIFFATH Collection – This set of three chiffon dresses in a rainbow pattern is designed for group portraits with friends or family. The main gown features spaghetti straps and off-shoulder cap sleeves with a flowing train, complemented by two mini dresses that catch the wind beautifully.
- Lime Green Water Reliever Flying Dress – The largest gown in the collection, this lime green organza and chiffon dress boasts a pleated neckline and sleeves, along with an extra-long train. The vibrant colour creates a striking contrast with the Maldivian sea, delivering a radiant, high-fashion appeal.
- Turquoise Blue-Green Backless Flying Dress – Inspired by the shades of the Maldivian waters, this satin gown features a backless design with corset-style lacing and a cascading pleated skirt, making it a perfect choice for evening elegance.
- White Wedding Libaas-Inspired Flying Dress – A modern take on traditional Maldivian embellishments, this white gown features silver-white linear details and a dramatic extended train. The look is ideal for couples and is completed with a white flower crown and a matching sarong for men.
Whether solo travellers looking to capture Instagram or TikTok-worthy moments, couples planning a romantic proposal, or families creating cherished portraits, guests can elevate their elegance with Timeless Maldives Photo Studio. The studio offers a range of packages, including:
- Elegance in Stillness: A 60-minute photography session.
- Glamour in Motion Package: A 90-minute session with both photography and video.
- Off the Runway: A Sandbank session featuring two video clips and drone captures.
This exclusive collaboration offers a seamless combination of high fashion and the natural beauty of the Maldives, ensuring every guest leaves with timeless memories.
