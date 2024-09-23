Sun Siyam Vilu Reef named top Luxury Hotel at SATA 2024

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is set to host an extraordinary festive season, embracing the magic of the holidays with the vibrant energy of Moulin Rouge. From December 22, 2024, to January 4, 2025, guests will be whisked away to a world of Parisian sophistication in the breathtaking surroundings of the Maldives. The festivities will include lively performances, DJ sets, dazzling décor, and a joyful atmosphere to make the season truly special.

Throughout the holiday period, visitors can indulge in a variety of experiences, including luxurious accommodations, exquisite holiday dining, rejuvenating wellness treatments, and fun activities for all ages.

Christmas Eve Feast – a culinary extravaganza on Christmas eve: Guests will embark on a remarkable culinary adventure across the resort’s signature dining venues. At Iru Restaurant, a sumptuous buffet will offer fresh seafood, traditional Christmas delights, a roast carving station, and local delicacies. At Trio and Flavours Restaurants, expert chefs will craft an exclusive set menu, blending festive flavours with gourmet creations for a truly unforgettable dining experience.

Christmas Day – carols and Santa’s grand entrance: the magic of Christmas will come to life with young guests spreading holiday cheer by singing heartwarming carols around the island. Adding to the excitement, Santa Claus will make a grand entrance, bringing joy and gifts for the children.

DJ Toni Mesas – Barcelona beats in the Maldives: International DJ and music producer Toni Mesas, hailing from Barcelona, will set the party mood with his electrifying beats. Renowned for his performances in top cities like Ibiza, Madrid, and London, DJ Toni Mesas will bring his signature sound to the Maldives, turning every evening into an unforgettable celebration.

New Year’s Eve Gala – Welcome 2025 in style: Ring in 2025 with a spectacular New Year’s Eve Gala at the resort. Guests can enjoy a lavish buffet dinner at Iru Restaurant or exclusive set menus at Trio and Flavours, featuring the finest global cuisine and decadent desserts. The night will be packed with entertainment, including live performances from the resident DJ, a band, and captivating dance acts. The highlight of the evening will be the countdown to midnight, followed by a stunning fireworks display lighting up the Maldivian sky, marking the start of the New Year in spectacular fashion.