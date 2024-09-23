News
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef named top Luxury Hotel at SATA 2024
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef has proudly been awarded the title of Leading Luxury Hotel (Silver category) in the Maldives at the 2024 South Asian Travel Awards (SATA). This prestigious recognition was presented at a sophisticated ceremony in Kathmandu, Nepal, highlighting the resort’s steadfast commitment to luxury, exceptional guest experiences, and significant contributions to Maldives tourism.
Resort Manager Thoha Yoosuf received the award on behalf of Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, expressing sincere gratitude for the honour. “We are incredibly proud to be recognised among the top luxury hotels in the Maldives. This award reflects the dedication and passion of our entire team, who strive to ensure that every guest experience at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef is remarkable. We look forward to continuing to elevate luxury travel in the Maldives,” Thoha stated.
Part of the esteemed Sun Siyam Resorts collection, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef consistently provides world-class service, emphasising an authentic and indulgent Maldivian experience. Located in the heart of the Indian Ocean, the resort combines natural beauty with modern luxury, offering guests a tranquil sanctuary with outstanding amenities, including overwater villas, gourmet dining, rejuvenating spa treatments, and exciting water sports.
The South Asian Travel Awards honour excellence in hospitality throughout the region, recognising hotels, resorts, and tourism companies that excel in customer service, innovation, and sustainability. This prestigious accolade further cements Sun Siyam Vilu Reef’s reputation as a leader in luxury travel, making it a top destination for discerning travellers seeking the ultimate Maldivian experience.
Step into Maldivian tradition: explore ‘Athireege’ at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef
Visitors to Sun Siyam Vilu Reef can immerse themselves in the rich heritage and culture of the Maldives at the resort’s cultural beach house, known as ‘Athireege’ in Dhivehi. The name Athireege was historically reserved for the homes of Maldivian royalty. This beach house offers a glimpse into traditional Maldivian life with a carefully recreated local-style house, constructed from natural materials found on the islands. Guests have the opportunity to explore local customs and crafts while visiting this cultural site.
They can also enjoy a traditional Maldivian breakfast or dinner by the ocean, with family-style dishes prepared using time-honoured cooking methods passed down through generations. (Starting from USD 90++)
Athireege is one of the main attractions at Vilu Reef, a resort that boasts 103 island villas with a rustic charm. Opened in 1998, it was the first of six properties in the Sun Siyam Resorts group, a family-owned Maldivian company. The resort also offers authentic Maldivian experiences such as Boduberu dance performances and cooking classes.
Ring in 2025 in style: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s extravagant festive celebrations
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is set to host an extraordinary festive season, embracing the magic of the holidays with the vibrant energy of Moulin Rouge. From December 22, 2024, to January 4, 2025, guests will be whisked away to a world of Parisian sophistication in the breathtaking surroundings of the Maldives. The festivities will include lively performances, DJ sets, dazzling décor, and a joyful atmosphere to make the season truly special.
Throughout the holiday period, visitors can indulge in a variety of experiences, including luxurious accommodations, exquisite holiday dining, rejuvenating wellness treatments, and fun activities for all ages.
Christmas Eve Feast – a culinary extravaganza on Christmas eve: Guests will embark on a remarkable culinary adventure across the resort’s signature dining venues. At Iru Restaurant, a sumptuous buffet will offer fresh seafood, traditional Christmas delights, a roast carving station, and local delicacies. At Trio and Flavours Restaurants, expert chefs will craft an exclusive set menu, blending festive flavours with gourmet creations for a truly unforgettable dining experience.
Christmas Day – carols and Santa’s grand entrance: the magic of Christmas will come to life with young guests spreading holiday cheer by singing heartwarming carols around the island. Adding to the excitement, Santa Claus will make a grand entrance, bringing joy and gifts for the children.
DJ Toni Mesas – Barcelona beats in the Maldives: International DJ and music producer Toni Mesas, hailing from Barcelona, will set the party mood with his electrifying beats. Renowned for his performances in top cities like Ibiza, Madrid, and London, DJ Toni Mesas will bring his signature sound to the Maldives, turning every evening into an unforgettable celebration.
New Year’s Eve Gala – Welcome 2025 in style: Ring in 2025 with a spectacular New Year’s Eve Gala at the resort. Guests can enjoy a lavish buffet dinner at Iru Restaurant or exclusive set menus at Trio and Flavours, featuring the finest global cuisine and decadent desserts. The night will be packed with entertainment, including live performances from the resident DJ, a band, and captivating dance acts. The highlight of the evening will be the countdown to midnight, followed by a stunning fireworks display lighting up the Maldivian sky, marking the start of the New Year in spectacular fashion.
Sunken stories: join Dhawa Ihuru for a weekend of celebration and exploration of the Rannamaari wreck
Dhawa Ihuru is excited to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the legendary Rannamaari shipwreck, an integral part of its celebrated house reef and a symbol of marine conservation. Since its sinking in 1999, the Rannamaari has evolved into a flourishing artificial reef, attracting diverse marine life and offering unforgettable diving experiences for enthusiasts from around the globe.
The Rannamaari shipwreck embodies Dhawa Ihuru’s commitment to marine conservation. Over the past quarter-century, it has transformed into a vibrant underwater habitat, promoting coral growth and attracting various marine species, including batfish, moray eels, and groupers. This evolution highlights the role of artificial reefs in enhancing marine biodiversity and revitalising reef ecosystems.
From October 4th to 6th, Dhawa Ihuru will invite guests to join in the celebration of Sunken Stories: 25 Years Beneath The Waves, a weekend dedicated to honouring this milestone through exploration and education. Participants can engage in a variety of exciting activities tailored for both divers and non-divers, merging marine conservation with Maldivian culture.
Event Highlights: Dive into History and Adventure
- Exclusive Shipwreck Dives: Guests can experience the Rannamaari wreck through day and night dives, showcasing its vibrant marine life and coral formations.
- Freediving to Shipwreck: Adventurers can challenge themselves with a freediving experience to explore the depths of the Rannamaari wreck.
- Shipwreck Treasure Hunt Dive: Participants can join an exhilarating underwater treasure hunt around the historic wreck.
- Underwater Photography Contest: Attendees are invited to capture the beauty of the wreck and enter a photography contest for a chance to win exciting prizes.
For those interested in cultural and creative pursuits, the event offers a blend of artistic and educational experiences:
- Stone Carving Workshop: Attendees can participate in a hands-on stone carving workshop led by a local artist.
- Morning Yoga Sessions: Guests can start their day with a revitalizing yoga session, surrounded by the serene atmosphere of Dhawa Ihuru.
- Marine Conservation Talk: Participants can learn about Dhawa Ihuru’s marine conservation initiatives and discover ways to contribute to ocean protection.
- Rannamaari Folklore Performance: Guests can enjoy live performances of Maldivian folklore that bring the history of the Rannamaari to life.
Dhawa Ihuru’s house reef, renowned as one of the best in the Maldives, is home to a vibrant array of marine life and is easily accessible from the shore. The Rannamaari wreck is a key attraction, providing divers with a unique opportunity to explore its colorful coral growth and diverse inhabitants. The reef is central to Dhawa Ihuru’s marine conservation efforts, serving as a living example of how artificial reefs can foster marine biodiversity and promote environmental sustainability.
