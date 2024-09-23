Lifestyle
Summer state of mind: unwind with Le Méridien’s luxurious Au Soleil program
Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, a proud member of Marriott Bonvoy’s global collection of over 30 exceptional hotel brands, invites travellers to embrace a glamorous summer mindset with its signature program, Au Soleil by Le Méridien.
For summer enthusiasts, the season is more than just a few months—it’s a state of mind. With Au Soleil in full effect, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa serves as a hidden paradise, offering a golden opportunity for endless summer days and unforgettable nights. Guests are encouraged to dive into a world filled with sun-kissed moments, where every detail is crafted to intrigue and delight.
Inspired by Le Méridien’s rich heritage and the enchanting pursuit of everlasting summers, Au Soleil encourages guests to savour simple joys and golden hour moments through a curated collection of sensory experiences.
From sun-drenched afternoons with a glass of rosé to beachside barbecues at twilight, global travellers at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa can capture the essence of Au Soleil in numerous delightful ways:
- All-Inclusive Indulgence: Guests can enjoy a best-selling package featuring daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner, along with exclusive access to the weekly Au Soleil Beach Barbecue. They can relish a sumptuous selection of fresh seafood, tender meats, and enticing Maldivian dishes, all paired with vibrant salads from the resort’s hydroponic greenhouse.
- Happy Hour at Riviera Bar: Every sunset is celebrated with daily Au Soleil cocktail happy hours at the Riviera Bar, located on the resort’s sunset side. Visitors can sip expertly crafted cocktails while savouring the magical moments just before the sun dips below the Indian Ocean.
- Le Scoop by Le Méridien: An array of gelato and sorbet flavours evokes the spirit of a glamorous summer day, including the resort’s signature Guava and Maldivian chili.
- Refreshing Rosé: Perfect for playful sunlit days, guests can enjoy refreshing glasses of rosé as they unwind.
- Classic Games with a Modern Twist: Beloved outdoor games such as backgammon, poolside chess, and chic modern Jenga are available, all reimagined for today’s traveler.
- Distinctive Design Aesthetic: The unique on-property design embodies the playful glamour of endless summers, ensuring that travellers feel that spirit year-round.
- How-to Summer Guide: Guests have access to unspoken rules for a perfect day Au Soleil, whether at the beach or exploring the town, including sun safety tips from MALIN+GOETZ, the brand’s amenities partner.
Au Soleil is a mindset that allows travellers to cherish the essence of summer anytime, anywhere. With Shop Le Méridien, Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques’ new retail offering, guests can acquire coveted summer items to bring the essence of Au Soleil into their homes.
Celebration
Ring in 2025 in style: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s extravagant festive celebrations
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is set to host an extraordinary festive season, embracing the magic of the holidays with the vibrant energy of Moulin Rouge. From December 22, 2024, to January 4, 2025, guests will be whisked away to a world of Parisian sophistication in the breathtaking surroundings of the Maldives. The festivities will include lively performances, DJ sets, dazzling décor, and a joyful atmosphere to make the season truly special.
Throughout the holiday period, visitors can indulge in a variety of experiences, including luxurious accommodations, exquisite holiday dining, rejuvenating wellness treatments, and fun activities for all ages.
Christmas Eve Feast – a culinary extravaganza on Christmas eve: Guests will embark on a remarkable culinary adventure across the resort’s signature dining venues. At Iru Restaurant, a sumptuous buffet will offer fresh seafood, traditional Christmas delights, a roast carving station, and local delicacies. At Trio and Flavours Restaurants, expert chefs will craft an exclusive set menu, blending festive flavours with gourmet creations for a truly unforgettable dining experience.
Christmas Day – carols and Santa’s grand entrance: the magic of Christmas will come to life with young guests spreading holiday cheer by singing heartwarming carols around the island. Adding to the excitement, Santa Claus will make a grand entrance, bringing joy and gifts for the children.
DJ Toni Mesas – Barcelona beats in the Maldives: International DJ and music producer Toni Mesas, hailing from Barcelona, will set the party mood with his electrifying beats. Renowned for his performances in top cities like Ibiza, Madrid, and London, DJ Toni Mesas will bring his signature sound to the Maldives, turning every evening into an unforgettable celebration.
New Year’s Eve Gala – Welcome 2025 in style: Ring in 2025 with a spectacular New Year’s Eve Gala at the resort. Guests can enjoy a lavish buffet dinner at Iru Restaurant or exclusive set menus at Trio and Flavours, featuring the finest global cuisine and decadent desserts. The night will be packed with entertainment, including live performances from the resident DJ, a band, and captivating dance acts. The highlight of the evening will be the countdown to midnight, followed by a stunning fireworks display lighting up the Maldivian sky, marking the start of the New Year in spectacular fashion.
Fashion
Fashion meets paradise: SO/ Maldives and RIFFATH launch breathtaking Flying Dress collection
SO/ Maldives, a renowned hub of fashion and creativity, has announced an exciting collaboration with Maldivian High Fashion Label, RIFFATH, and the esteemed Timeless Maldives Photo Studio. This partnership introduces the exclusive SO/ Maldives Flying Dress Edits, allowing guests to experience a unique blend of haute couture and the breathtaking natural beauty of the Maldives.
As a celebration of local artistry and culture, SO/ Maldives has teamed up with RIFFATH to launch the Flying Dress Edits—a collection of five bespoke, one-size-fits-all gowns that encapsulate the essence of Maldivian elegance. This collection offers guests the opportunity to participate in a photo and drone shoot with Timeless Maldives Photo Studio, wearing gowns that flow beautifully in the island breeze, creating unforgettable moments against the stunning backdrop of the Maldives.
The Collection: Five Exquisite Flying Dresses
- Red Traditional Libaas Flying Dress – A standout gown in the collection, this strapless dress features traditional Maldivian gold thread embellishments and a dramatic flowing train. Paired with traditional Maldivian jewellery, it is ideal for couples, with a traditional sarong provided for men.
- I Love RIFFATH Collection – This set of three chiffon dresses in a rainbow pattern is designed for group portraits with friends or family. The main gown features spaghetti straps and off-shoulder cap sleeves with a flowing train, complemented by two mini dresses that catch the wind beautifully.
- Lime Green Water Reliever Flying Dress – The largest gown in the collection, this lime green organza and chiffon dress boasts a pleated neckline and sleeves, along with an extra-long train. The vibrant colour creates a striking contrast with the Maldivian sea, delivering a radiant, high-fashion appeal.
- Turquoise Blue-Green Backless Flying Dress – Inspired by the shades of the Maldivian waters, this satin gown features a backless design with corset-style lacing and a cascading pleated skirt, making it a perfect choice for evening elegance.
- White Wedding Libaas-Inspired Flying Dress – A modern take on traditional Maldivian embellishments, this white gown features silver-white linear details and a dramatic extended train. The look is ideal for couples and is completed with a white flower crown and a matching sarong for men.
Whether solo travellers looking to capture Instagram or TikTok-worthy moments, couples planning a romantic proposal, or families creating cherished portraits, guests can elevate their elegance with Timeless Maldives Photo Studio. The studio offers a range of packages, including:
- Elegance in Stillness: A 60-minute photography session.
- Glamour in Motion Package: A 90-minute session with both photography and video.
- Off the Runway: A Sandbank session featuring two video clips and drone captures.
This exclusive collaboration offers a seamless combination of high fashion and the natural beauty of the Maldives, ensuring every guest leaves with timeless memories.
Featured
White-Tailed Tropicbirds thrive: Kuredu Island recognised as largest breeding colony in the Maldives
A recent study by researchers from the University of Auckland has revealed that Kuredu Island Resort and Spa is the largest known breeding colony for White-Tailed Tropicbirds, locally called Dhandifulhu Dhooni, in the Maldives. This finding highlights the essential role seabirds play in maintaining the health and resilience of atoll ecosystems, especially coral reefs.
Seabirds, along with sharks, rays, and sea turtles, are crucial for the ecological balance of atolls. Studies show that coral reefs around atoll islands with nesting seabirds tend to be healthier, more biodiverse, and better able to withstand climate change. Kuredu, celebrated for its pristine environment and commitment to conservation, has become a vital sanctuary for these impressive birds.
“Kuredu Island Resort has established a safe haven for seabirds,” stated Dr. Sebastian Steibl from the University of Auckland’s School of Biological Sciences. “The presence of over 800 nesting White-Tailed Tropicbirds highlights Kuredu’s importance as a refuge for these remarkable creatures.”
The research confirms that Kuredu is not only the largest tropicbird nesting colony in the Maldives but also one of the largest globally. The island’s conservation efforts and the respectful coexistence of resort guests and staff with the nesting seabirds have contributed significantly to the thriving population of these birds.
“On Kuredu, these white-tailed tropicbirds are protected from various threats, allowing them to nest undisturbed in natural atoll forest areas,” Dr. Steibl added.
Kuredu Island’s importance as a seabird haven extends beyond its immediate environment. The thriving tropicbird colony offers hope for rewilding other atolls in the Maldives, reinforcing the essential link between islands and coral reefs.
“We hope the success of our conservation initiatives will inspire similar efforts throughout the Maldivian islands,” said Mohamed Solah, Chief Operating Officer at Crown and Champa Resorts.
As Kuredu Island continues to promote environmental stewardship, its status as the largest breeding colony for tropicbirds in the Maldives serves as a powerful reminder of the impact of conservation and collective action in preserving global biodiversity, both on land and in our oceans.
