Ba’theli by the Reef at Milaidhoo Maldives introduces family-style Maldivian fine dining
Milaidhoo Maldives, the renowned luxury boutique resort in the heart of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, has announced the evolution of Ba’theli by the Reef – the world’s only Maldivian fine-dining restaurant set aboard traditional dhoni boats in a lagoon.
The reimagined concept honours the Maldivian tradition of gathering and sharing meals, introducing a family-style menu designed to be enjoyed communally, just as food is experienced in local island homes.
A new chapter: from individual to communal
Ba’theli has long been Milaidhoo’s signature dining destination, celebrated for its unique setting on three traditional Maldivian dhoni boats and its cuisine inspired by the historic spice route. The new direction deepens this narrative, transforming the experience from individual plating to heartfelt communal celebration.
“At Milaidhoo Maldives, we’ve always believed the best way to truly experience the Maldives is through our flavours,” says Paul van Frank, General Manager. “Ba’theli by the Reef is the heart of that story. By moving to a communal, family-style way of dining, we’re inviting you to eat exactly as we do in our own island homes: passing plates, sharing seconds and letting the conversation flow as naturally as the tide.”
The refreshed concept was guided by Nasreena “Natti” Ali, sous chef from our sister resort Dhigali Maldives, whose expertise in traditional Maldivian cuisine brings depth and authenticity to every dish. Working alongside Ba’theli’s talented local chefs, Natti transformed existing signatures into elegant family-style presentations while introducing new dishes that honour island traditions.
Signature dishes that tell stories
Two dishes exemplify Ba’theli’s dedication to Maldivian culture and sustainability:
- Fihunu Bodu Ihi – Grilled coral Maldivian lobster with curry sauce, featuring lobster caught by local fishermen and curry made from leaves grown in the resort’s Chef’s Garden, connecting the dish to both land and sea.
- Dhivehi Raha – A collection of traditional Maldivian mini dessert treats paired with screw pine ice cream. The ice cream is made from kashikeyo, a rare and exquisite fruit unique to the Maldives, allowing Ba’theli to showcase ingredients found nowhere else on earth.
The menu also features the Malaayfaiy – a traditional, large Maldivian wooden serving dish intricately decorated with lacquer work, historically used to serve elaborate feasts during special occasions like Eid. Culturally, it represents shared meals celebrating community, often featuring fish curry, rice and an array of accompaniments. At Ba’theli, this tradition is honoured and elevated.
The menu celebrates this heritage through:
- Rice dishes including Mas Bai (smoked tuna rice), Aafalu Bai (apple rice), Barabo Bai (pumpkin rice) and Falho Bai (papaya rice), alongside Sri Lankan Lamprais representing the broader spice route influence.
- Traditional soups and breads such as Garudhiya (the beloved Maldivian tuna broth), Roast Paan and Mas Banas (fish buns) – staples of island hospitality.
- Satani (salads) featuring Kopi Fathu Satani (curry leaf salad), Fiyaa Satani (onion salad), Barabo with coconut roti (pumpkin) and Falho Satani (raw papaya) – vibrant accompaniments designed to be shared.
An experience to remember
Ba’theli’s culinary narrative began over 5,000 years ago when the Maldives became a key port for traders sailing from Indonesia and India to Arabia with precious cargoes: cinnamon, cardamom, turmeric, cloves, ginger and pepper. That story continues as talented local chefs create dishes of finesse based on the epicurean delights of the spice route, bringing Maldivian cuisine to life, and supported by the resort’s Chef’s Garden where herbs, vegetables and curry leaves grow just steps from the kitchen.
Ba’theli by the Reef remains the only restaurant in the world set on boats in a lagoon, creating an authentic and unforgettable sense of place. Guests dine aboard three traditional dhoni boats with stunning sunset views over the lagoon, surrounded by the gentle sounds of water and the warmth of Maldivian hospitality.
This is Ba’theli’s new chapter: more communal, proudly Maldivian and as refined as ever.
Sirru Fen Fushi announces Michelin series collaboration with Chef Karim Khouani for Easter 2026
This Easter holiday, Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort is set to welcome acclaimed Michelin-starred chef Karim Khouani, Culinary Director of Textures Copenhagen, for an exclusive gastronomic collaboration as part of the resort’s celebrated Michelin Series.
Rooted in French culinary heritage and refined through a distinctly Nordic lens, Chef Karim’s cuisine is a study in seasonality, restraint, and quiet mastery, blending classical foundations and contemporary expression. Against the turquoise backdrop of the Shaviyani Atoll, guests are invited to experience his artistry through two exceptional dining events on 29 March and 1 April.
29 March 2026: Two Chefs, One Table — Four-Hands Dinner
Chef Karim Khouani joins Sirru Fen Fushi’s Executive Chef Girish Sharma for an intimate four-hands collaboration at Azure. In this singular evening, Mediterranean warmth meets island vibrancy as two culinary philosophies converge. Expect refined technique, expressive flavours, and a menu that celebrates craftsmanship, creativity, and cultural dialogue — set within the chic bohemian ambience overlooking the Indian Ocean.
1 April 2026: Chef Karim’s Signature Experience — Four-Course Dinner
For one exclusive evening, Chef Karim presents a four-course menu showcasing his signature dishes from Textures Copenhagen. Guided by the seasons and elevated with Nordic precision, each course reflects his belief that “great cooking begins when you stop trying to impress and start trying to understand.” The experience promises understated elegance, layered storytelling, and deeply expressive flavour combinations.
Born and raised in the sun-soaked city of Marseille, Chef Karim’s earliest culinary memories were formed in his grandmother’s kitchen, a place where generosity, simplicity, and respect for ingredients shaped his lifelong philosophy.
His career spans over three decades across some of Europe’s most distinguished kitchens, including time working under the renowned British chef Marco Pierre White. Love later brought him to Sweden, where he opened Restaurant Ambience in Malmö, earning a Michelin star in 2015, followed by Restaurant Sture, which received its Michelin star just three months after opening.
Today, Chef Karim leads the team at Textures Copenhagen, a contemporary fine-dining restaurant known for its refined French cuisine interpreted through Scandinavian seasonality and minimalism. At Textures, classical technique meets Nordic ingredients, creating a dining experience defined by purity, balance, and thoughtful creativity. Beyond the plate, Chef Karim is celebrated for cultivating a collaborative kitchen culture built on mentorship, respect, and quiet excellence.
The Michelin Series at Sirru Fen Fushi continues to unite globally celebrated culinary visionaries with the island’s own creative spirit — delivering immersive dining journeys in one of the world’s most extraordinary settings.
For further information and reservations, please visit sirrufenfushi.com or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.
Ifuru Island Maldives positions itself as leading culinary destination
Ifuru Island Maldives is positioning itself as one of the Maldives’ emerging culinary destinations, with dining experiences spread across six restaurants and four bars, all included under its Premium All Inclusive offering. The resort presents dining as a central part of the guest experience, encouraging exploration of flavours, textures, aromas and settings, complemented by ocean views and an open-air island atmosphere.
At the centre of the island’s dining offering is Social House, the all-day dining restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner in a lively and welcoming environment. Designed in line with the resort’s lifestyle concept, Social House encourages guests to interact, share tables and connect with one another while enjoying 12 rotating theme nights, globally inspired menus and interactive live cooking stations, making it a focal point of island life.
Palm Grill continues the culinary journey as a rustic steakhouse specialising in flame-grilled meats and fresh, locally sourced seafood. The open-grill concept allows guests to experience the sights, sounds and aromas of the kitchen, combining bold flavours with an intimate setting. Meanwhile, The Waterfront offers an overwater dining experience, where chefs prepare personalised dishes in front of guests, turning the cooking process itself into part of the dining experience.
The island’s relaxed and social atmosphere extends to Hubba Hubba and The Beach Club. During the day, Hubba Hubba serves as a poolside venue for cocktails and relaxation, while evenings feature DJs, music and social gatherings. The Beach Club is set along a prime stretch of shoreline, offering handcrafted cocktails and beachside music in a casual setting where guests can unwind with their feet in the sand.
More informal dining options are available at Poolside Pizza, the Ice Cream Tower and Ifuru Eats. Poolside Pizza serves freshly baked pizzas from a beachside oven, while the Ice Cream Tower by the main pool offers a range of ice cream selections throughout the day. For guests seeking late-night dining, Ifuru Eats provides in-villa delivery from 10:30 pm to 7:30 am, offering comfort food without leaving the privacy of their accommodation.
“Dining at Ifuru is meant to be easy, fun, and full of surprises,” says General Manager Marcel Sawyer. “With six restaurants and four bars under Premium All Inclusive, guests can explore different flavours, enjoy relaxed or elevated moments, and make every meal a memory. That’s the freedom we love to offer.”
For guests looking for a more elevated dining experience, Kai offers teppanyaki dining, where chefs prepare seafood, meats and vegetables in a live cooking performance. Through its range of dining venues and concepts, Ifuru Island Maldives aims to position itself not only as a resort destination, but as a location recognised for its evolving and experience-driven food culture.
Patina Maldives hosts Chef Shannon Bennett for exclusive April residency
From 1 to 5 April 2026, Patina Maldives, Fari Islands will host Shannon Bennett, one of Australia’s most recognised culinary figures and the creative force behind Belongil. The residency brings together a chef known for shaping dining as an emotional and reflective experience with a destination defined by perspective, creativity and purpose.
Bennett’s career extends beyond traditional notions of cooking. Through projects such as Vue de Monde and Belongil, he has explored dining as a medium for memory, connection and emotion, placing emphasis on experience rather than consumption. His approach centres on creating moments that remain with guests long after the meal has ended.
At Patina Maldives, the residency represents a convergence of shared values. Over five nights, guests are invited to take part in a limited series of dining experiences shaped by intention, curiosity and a sense of place. Rather than recreating Belongil in another setting, the programme evolves its philosophy, drawing inspiration from the natural rhythm and clarity of the Maldivian environment.
Commenting on the collaboration, Bennett said Belongil was conceived as more than a place to eat, but as a space for ideas, connection and lasting moments. He noted that Patina Maldives reflects a similar sense of purpose, adding that bringing his work into the island setting offered an opportunity to create experiences that feel grounded, honest and meaningful.
Patina Maldives continues to develop its identity by providing a platform for global creative voices to shape new conversations and perspectives. The residency with Bennett aligns with this approach, positioning cuisine as one element within a broader cultural and experiential narrative.
Tom Bray, Director of Lifestyle at Patina Maldives, said the resort exists to bring people closer to ideas, creativity and self-discovery. He added that welcoming Bennett reflects this philosophy, describing the residency as an experience designed to shift perspective rather than focus solely on gastronomy.
The residency is presented as an experience defined by intention rather than spectacle. Taking place over five nights on a single island, it brings together Patina Maldives and one of the culinary world’s most reflective minds for a programme shaped by presence, purpose and a sense of moment that cannot be replicated in the same way again.
