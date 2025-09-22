Excursions
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives partners with Martin brothers as 2025 Surfing Ambassadors
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced Australian teenage surfers Will and Luca Martin as the resort’s Surfing Ambassadors for 2025. The brothers are scheduled to visit the resort from 9 to 17 October 2025, bringing their skills to one of the Maldives’ most recognisable surf locations. The resort was recently named Maldives’ Best Surf Resort at the Travel Trade Maldives 2025 Awards for the second consecutive year.
Luca Martin, aged 14, is currently ranked second in Australia in the under-16 category. He has secured a series of junior titles, including the 2025 Queensland State Titles and the Billabong Occy Grom Comp at Snapper Rocks. Known for his speed and fluid style, Luca is already sponsored by Quiksilver.
Will Martin, aged 17, is ranked sixth in Australia in the under-18 category. A rider for Mad Huey’s, he began surfing at the age of three and has achieved notable results, including winning the 2025 Open Men’s Barney Miller Surf Comp. Training stints at Hawaii’s Billabong Pipe House have further refined his barrel-riding skills. Originally from Coffs Harbour and now based on the Gold Coast, the brothers share ambitions to compete on the professional world tour.
The brothers will surf ‘Kandooma Right’, a sought-after right-hander located directly in front of the resort. In partnership with Perfect Wave, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives provides exclusive access to the wave, which has become a bucket-list destination for Australian surfers. During their stay, Perfect Wave will introduce the Martin brothers to the local surf breaks. The brothers intend to document and share their experiences through social media, inspiring young Australian surfers to consider the Maldives.
Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, welcomed the partnership: “Together with our partners Perfect Wave, we are delighted to appoint Will and Luca Martin as our Surfing Ambassadors. It is rewarding to see the Kandooma Maldives brand represented alongside their sponsors, including Quiksilver. Australians have always had a strong connection with the Maldives surf scene, and we look forward to the inspiration the brothers will bring to our guests and the wider surf community.”
The resort works closely with Perfect Wave to manage its surf operations, ensuring a balance between high-quality guest experiences and environmental sustainability. Efforts are made to maintain a crowd-free atmosphere and to protect the reef ecosystem while tailoring packages for different levels of surfers.
Speaking ahead of their visit, Will Martin said on behalf of himself and his brother: “We are excited to be heading to Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. It is a dream to surf a perfect right-hander directly in front of where you are staying. We are grateful for the opportunity and look forward to experiencing everything the resort has to offer.”
Beyond Kandooma Right, several other surf breaks are accessible by boat, including:
- Tucky Joes/Boatyards – a left-hander with long, intense rides.
- Riptides – a right-hand reef break extending up to 150 metres, suitable for confident intermediates, longboarders, and shortboarders.
- Quarters – a versatile wave with sections catering to beginners, longboarders, and advanced surfers.
Guests visiting Kandooma during this period will have the opportunity to watch Will and Luca surf at Surf Corner. Those booked through Perfect Wave may also have the chance to join them in the line-up.
Excursions
Experience ocean encounters: Manta Month at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced the return of Manta Month this September, following the success of last year’s initiative. Now established as an annual programme, the celebration offers guests of all ages the opportunity to engage with the ocean while supporting marine conservation, with a particular focus on the manta ray.
Throughout the month, guests are invited to take part in guided excursions to known manta hotspots, led by the resort’s experienced team, who share insights into manta behaviour and conservation. Awareness talks highlight the story of a manta rescued near the island, serving as a reminder of the resort’s continuing efforts to protect marine life. Children can enjoy manta-themed arts and crafts as well as beach games, while the wider community will join reef and island clean-up activities, with collected waste repurposed into manta sculptures. In addition, proceeds from manta pendant sales at the resort’s retail boutique will be donated to The Manta Trust, extending support for research and protection initiatives.
Located close to several of the Maldives’ top ten dive sites, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives places importance on the wellbeing of the ocean and its ecosystems, a priority shared by both guests and staff. The resort’s sustainability initiatives are aligned with IHG’s purpose, True Hospitality for Good, through its Journey to Tomorrow programme, which supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and demonstrates a commitment to long-term environmental protection.
Commenting on the event, Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, said: “What started as a special event last year has now grown into an annual month-long celebration. Kandooma Manta Month is not just about seeing these magnificent creatures up close, but about creating meaningful experiences that inspire awareness, responsibility, and care for our ocean environment.”
Action
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island achieves PADI Eco Center Certification
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has been officially certified as a PADI Eco Center, becoming one of only two resorts in the Maldives to receive this recognition in 2025. The certification is awarded to dive resorts that extend their efforts beyond standard operations, with a strong focus on protecting marine environments and raising awareness among future generations.
As part of the certification process, the resort’s team adopted the Conrad House Reef through PADI’s Adopt the Blue programme. A Dive Against Debris clean-up dive was conducted around the reef near Ithaa Undersea Restaurant, during which 10 kilograms of marine litter, primarily plastics and metal fragments, were collected.
The team also joined Green Fins in June 2025 and has since introduced a series of sustainable practices. These include paperless dive check-ins, eco-briefings before excursions, reduced use of plastics through the introduction of glass alternatives, and signage encouraging responsible snorkelling and diving across the dive centre.
Guests are also directly engaged in conservation activities through coral restoration initiatives. In 2025, the team has facilitated 17 coral line adoptions, where participants attend an educational session before attaching coral fragments to nursery lines and assisting with their placement underwater.
Jessica Miller, Marine Biologist at Conrad Maldives, commented: “This certification represents a milestone for us. It’s the result of dedicated teamwork and genuine care for the ocean. Watching our guests become part of the solution, whether through coral planting or learning about local marine life, is what makes this so special.”
Nick Flynn, General Manager of Conrad Maldives, added: “We’re incredibly proud of the team’s achievement in making Conrad Maldives a certified PADI Eco Center. This milestone is part of our long-term commitment to sustainability and a testament to how luxury and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.”
Ranjit Batra, Chief Executive Officer of Ventive Hospitality, the owning company of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, highlighted the wider significance of the achievement. He said: “The PADI Eco Center recognition for Conrad Maldives Rangali Island underscores our commitment to protecting marine ecosystems while shaping the future of responsible travel. We are proud of Conrad for leading the way in sustainability across the Maldives.”
The certification strengthens Conrad Maldives’ broader sustainability objectives under Hilton’s Travel With Purpose programme. The resort will continue to offer educational dives, coral adoption opportunities, and conservation briefings, encouraging guests to actively participate in marine protection efforts during their stay.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island operates under Hilton and is part of Hilton Honors®, the global guest loyalty programme. Hilton Honors members booking directly through official Hilton channels receive a range of benefits, including exclusive discounts, free standard Wi-Fi, flexible payment options combining Points and money, and contactless technology via the Hilton Honors mobile app, which enables digital check-in, room selection, and access.
Excursions
Marine encounters: spinner dolphins at Canareef Resort Maldives
At Canareef Resort Maldives, one of the most popular experiences for guests is the dolphin tour. The abundant presence of dolphins in the surrounding waters ensures that each cruise offers a remarkable encounter with these marine creatures, creating lasting memories for visitors.
Every dolphin tour at Canareef provides an opportunity to observe pods of dolphins gliding and leaping across the waves. Guests often describe the sight of spinner dolphins darting through the clear ocean as a defining image of the Maldives’ natural marine beauty.
Morning cruises and sunset tours alike are guided by experienced staff, who share insights as dolphins appear in their natural environment. Many guests recount moments when dolphins swim alongside the boat, a spectacle that creates a unique sense of connection.
The activity is regarded as more than just an excursion; it is considered a celebration of nature and a highlight of a stay at Canareef. It allows guests to experience the Maldives in a way that underlines why dolphins are seen as ambassadors of the islands.
For travellers seeking encounters with dolphins amid turquoise waters, Canareef presents an ideal opportunity. The resort also offers seasonal promotions, including early booking discounts for the remainder of this summer, next winter, and summer 2026.
Trending
-
Featured1 week ago
SO/ Maldives to host three-day wellness retreat with Anna Kanyuk
-
Featured1 week ago
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo marks global wellness initiative with three-day celebration
-
Drink1 week ago
Dining at Ayada Maldives: A culinary journey in paradise
-
News1 week ago
Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa welcomes Dr Jyoti Kodwani for festive wellness programme
-
Cooking7 days ago
Flavours Unscripted: W Maldives welcomes Bali’s culinary masters
-
Featured1 week ago
Angsana Velavaru weaves wellbeing into World Wellness Weekend celebrations
-
Honeymoon1 week ago
Honeymoon in style: Exclusive romantic benefits at Ayada Maldives
-
Featured1 week ago
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll marks Golden Week with special activities for all ages