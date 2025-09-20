News
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort celebrates World Wellness Weekend with 3 days of mindful renewal
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is honoring World Wellness Weekend with a carefully curated three-day journey devoted to movement, mindfulness, and holistic wellbeing. From sunrise yoga and chakra meditations to innovative practices such as Anti-Gravity Yoga and pool cycling, the program embodies the resort’s philosophy of balance, vitality, and inner harmony.
Day One | Friday, September 19, 2025
The weekend opened with Morning Yoga and Meditation at the tranquil Yoga Sala, where guests practiced Surya Namaskar to awaken the body and cultivate clarity of mind. This was followed by a TRX session to build strength and resilience. Midday introduced an Ayurvedic workshop, Balancing Your Doshas, guiding guests through the timeless wisdom of aligning body, mind, and nature. The afternoon embraced vitality with a Beach Boot Camp, before settling into a reflective Chakra Yoga practice centered on Vishuddha—the throat chakra—inviting creativity and purification.
Day Two | Saturday, September 20, 2025
The second day began with sunrise yoga and meditation, offering a grounding start to the day. Guests then joined an invigorating Kickboxing session designed to strengthen body awareness and stamina. Midday introduced Anti-Gravity Yoga, a playful yet deeply restorative experience blending traditional asanas with suspended hammocks. At Iridium Spa, The Art of Massage Techniques Workshop encouraged self-care through therapeutic touch, followed by mindful core strengthening with Mat Pilates. The day drew to a close with Chakra Yoga focused on Ajna—the third eye chakra—guiding participants into deeper awareness and intuition.
Day Three | Sunday, September 21, 2025
The final day once again welcomed guests with morning meditation before transitioning into an interactive BR Skin Instant® Workshop at Iridium Spa, highlighting the connection between inner and outer wellness. A refreshing Pool Bike Fitness session in the pool offered a dynamic aquatic workout, complemented by a mindful Tennis Clinic to refine focus and flow. In the afternoon, Jumping Fitness on mini trampolines elevated cardiovascular health with joyful movement, while the concluding Chakra Yoga practice focused on Sahasrara—the crown chakra—symbolizing connection, consciousness, and inner peace.
Spanning September 19–21, 2025, World Wellness Weekend at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is a celebration of vitality, mindfulness, and renewal—inviting guests to reconnect with themselves in the most exquisite island setting.
Discover more about upcoming wellness experiences at stregismaldives.com.
Awards
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa wins Best Culinary Resort title for second year at TTM Awards
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa has announced its prestigious recognition as the “Best Culinary Resort” for the second consecutive year at the TTM Awards & Gala 2025. This esteemed accolade, presented by Travel Trade Maldives, the nation’s leading travel trade platform, reaffirms the resort’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional and innovative dining experiences.
The TTM Awards & Gala is a highly anticipated event in the Maldivian hospitality calendar, celebrating excellence across the tourism industry. To be awarded “Best Culinary Resort” for two years running is a testament to the dedication, creativity, and passion of the entire culinary team at JW Marriott Maldives.
At JW Marriott Maldives, the culinary journey is guided by a philosophy that is deeply rooted in quality and guest well-being. This is exemplified by one of the brand’s core pillars: Nourish the Soul. This pillar is about providing experiences that cater to both body and spirit, offering holistic wellness programs complemented by delicious and revitalizing food and beverage options.
“We are incredibly honored to receive this prestigious award for the second year in a row,” said the General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. “This achievement is a direct reflection of our team’s dedication to culinary excellence and our commitment to the ‘Nourish the Soul’ philosophy. We believe that dining is an integral part of the travel experience, and we strive to create moments that are not only delicious but also deeply restorative for our guests.”
The resort’s diverse culinary landscape features a variety of international cuisines and innovative dining concepts. A cornerstone of its food philosophy is the “JW Garden to Table” experience, which showcases the resort’s own vibrant JW Garden. This initiative allows guests to enjoy fresh, locally sourced, and sustainable ingredients, with many dishes crafted from a zero-kilometer radius. This focus on fresh, homegrown produce is central to creating wellness-focused dishes that highlight the natural flavors of the Maldives.
Guests can embark on a global culinary adventure, from the treetop Thai restaurant Kaashi and the overwater Japanese restaurant Hashi, finest meat and fresh seafood in Shio to the authentic Italian flavors at Fiamma. The resort’s commitment to mindful and eco-conscious gastronomy is also evident in collaborations with world-renowned chefs, further elevating the dining experience
This back-to-back win at the TTM Awards & Gala is a powerful affirmation of our culinary vision. It reinforces JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa’s standing as a premier destination for discerning travelers who seek a luxurious escape where culinary artistry and holistic well-being are one. We are more inspired than ever to continue innovating and crafting dining experiences that not only delight the palate but also genuinely nourish the soul, ensuring every guest leaves with cherished memories.
News
Kuramathi Maldives to host Oktoberfest-inspired folk festival this October
Kuramathi Maldives is set to bring a taste of Bavarian tradition to paradise this October. Inspired by the world-famous Oktoberfest, the resort will host its very own folk festival from 4 to 7 October 2025. Guests can enjoy four unforgettable evenings at the Dhoni Bar, from sunset until late, filled with lively music, delicious Bavarian-inspired food, and refreshing drinks.
The highlight of the festival is a special performance by the Biegel siblings, a talented trio from Upper Bavaria. Regina, Rupert and Ludwig Biegel will entertain visitors with authentic Bavarian folk music, showcasing instruments such as the accordion and tuba, alongside their distinctive polyphonic singing. With over 15 years of experience in the Bavarian music scene, the Biegel siblings bring a unique and lively touch to every performance.
Kuramathi guests can indulge in a variety of beers, both draught and bottled, including one authentic German brew perfectly paired with German-Bavarian specialties, offering a true taste of tradition and capturing the unique spirit of the experience.
Experience Bavarian traditions on a stunning tropical island, creating a unique and memorable celebration.
News
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort recognised with Green Globe Certification for biodiversity initiatives
Green Globe Certification has awarded The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort its first certification in recognition of its dedication to environmental stewardship and responsible practices. Set within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, the resort has embraced its pristine location by implementing a wide range of sustainability initiatives that both protect the environment and showcase the benefits of its idyllic tropical setting.
In August 2024, the resort installed 650 solar panels at the heart of the island, harnessing the abundant Maldivian sunshine. This initiative has already delivered significant results, saving over 166,000 kg of CO2 emissions by September 2025—the equivalent to planting 4,900 trees. The solar panels generate up to six hours of energy daily, with estimated annual savings of over USD 135,000.
Solar energy also powers the hot water system that services staff accommodations and kitchen operations, marking a substantial reduction when compared to conventional energy consumption. Furthermore, the solar panels are projected to cut annual diesel consumption by 135,000 liters, resulting in a reduction of 361,800 kg in carbon emissions, the equivalent of planting 16,400 trees.
Vijay Kumar, General Manager of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, said, “As an island resort, sustainability is key. We are committed to developing solutions that minimize our impact on this beautiful ecosystem. The solar panels harness the abundant sunshine of the Maldives and help reduce our reliance on carbon-emitting fuels such as diesel.”
To reduce environmental impacts, the resort has implemented water conservation measures and introduced a state-of-the-art bottled water plant. Featuring a comprehensive desalination and bottling system, the plant eliminates the need for imported water, reduces the resort’s carbon footprint, and promotes the use of reusable glass bottles and biodegradable cups. Convenient refilling stations have also been established throughout staff areas.
Waste management is another priority in preserving the island’s unspoiled environment and rich biodiversity. In January 2025, the resort partnered with Parley to launch the Recycle One Million campaign, which aims to collect one million plastic waste items by end of this year. Guests and staff are encouraged to participate by collecting plastic waste from Brother Island and nearby shores. The collected materials are then processed at the Tila Fushi recycling island.
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is set amid the vibrant biodiversity of Baa Atoll, where 250 species of coral and 1,200 species of fish flourish. Reef manta rays, an iconic species of the Baa Atoll Biosphere Reserve, gather in large groups to feed on plankton-rich waters inside the lagoon. Inspired by this vibrant marine life, the resort’s dedicated Green Team leads conservation programs that deliver long-term benefits for sea life while offering meaningful guest participation. In partnership with AQUA, the resort’s marine conservation program supports coral restoration, manta ray protection, sea turtle monitoring, and ghost net recovery. Initiatives include the Coral Frame Adoption Program, a coral nursery, responsible tourism at Hanifaru Bay conducted with the Manta Trust for manta ray research, and eco-focused snorkelling and diving. To raise awareness and protect the Maldives’ fragile ecosystems for future generations, the resort also hosts weekly marine biology presentations and promotes the use of reef-safe sunscreen.
As part of the Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy program, the resort champions the preservation of Liyelaa Jehun, traditional Maldivian lacquer art. Believed to have originated centuries ago through trade with China, this ancient craft is now practiced by only a handful of skilled artisans. Guests are invited to join in hands-on workshops with local craftsmen, learning the art of making Maldivian lacquer work and helping preserve one of the country’s oldest cultural traditions. By integrating these immersive cultural experiences, the resort aims to revitalize interest in Maldivian heritage while connecting travelers more deeply to the destination.
