News
TIME recognises Six Senses Laamu among World’s Greatest Places for 2026
TIME Magazine has named Six Senses Laamu to its prestigious World’s Greatest Places of 2026 list, recognising destinations that offer extraordinary experiences, innovation, and meaningful impact around the globe. The accolade highlights the resort’s pioneering marine conservation initiatives and its immersive approach to sustainability-driven luxury in the Maldives.
“Being recognised by TIME as one of the world’s greatest places is an incredible honour for our team,” said Marteyne van Well, Regional General Manager. “Our vision has always been to demonstrate that hospitality and meaningful environmental stewardship can coexist. This accolade celebrates the dedication of our entire resort team, and local community who work every day to protect Laamu’s remarkable ecosystem.”
Situated in the remote Laamu Atoll, Six Senses Laamu is distinguished by its integration of environmental research into the guest experience. Central to this effort is the Sea Hub for Environmental Learning in Laamu (SHELL), a purpose-built marine research centre that hosts resident NGOs and one of the world’s most ambitious resort-based conservation programmes.
Through the creation of the Maldives Underwater Initiative (MUI) in collaboration with different NGOs, the resort has played a key role in reef restoration and marine research across the atoll. Following the global coral bleaching event of 2024, scientists released three million coral larvae grown in on-site laboratories onto damaged reefs while cloning vulnerable coral species to support ecosystem recovery.
The resort also supports groundbreaking research initiatives across the Laamu Atoll. The Manta Trust has catalogued more than 150 individual manta rays in the region and utilises the world’s first underwater contactless ultrasound scanner to monitor pregnant mantas, while the Olive Ridley Project leads critical sea turtle conservation programmes. Ongoing seagrass research has also identified previously undocumented species and confirmed these ecosystems as vital nurseries for reef fish.
A defining element of Six Senses Laamu is how these scientific initiatives are woven directly into the guest experience. Visitors can explore the laboratories and galleries at SHELL, participate in marine conservation initiatives, dive alongside working biologists, and earn specialty diving certifications focused on manta rays and reef ecosystems.
Surrounded by turquoise waters, Six Senses Laamu features overwater and beachfront villas built with sustainably sourced materials and is the only five-star resort in Laamu Atoll, Maldives. The resort continues to serve as a model for how hospitality can support scientific discovery and long-term environmental protection while delivering unforgettable guest experiences.
For more information, please visit the resort’s website.
Family
Sun Siyam Iru Veli curates Easter experience with dining and live entertainment
This Easter, Sun Siyam Iru Veli invites guests to enjoy a magical island programme from April 2nd to 6th, 2026, inspired by shimmering ocean blues and playful coastal elements. Part of Sun Siyam’s Privé Collection, the resort presents a five-day celebration where curated dining, family-friendly activities, wellness moments, and live entertainment come together to create an immersive Easter escape for couples and families alike.
At the heart of the celebration is Easter Day, when the island comes alive with experiences for all ages. Families can enjoy the Grand Easter Egg Hunt and Cocoa & Bunny moments, where little ones can meet and pet bunnies while sipping hot cocoa, while the Magical Splash Pool Party celebration brings together music, refreshments, and a lively island atmosphere. As evening falls, a Special Easter Buffet opens, followed by Wonders of the Ocean—a captivating live performance that brings a sense of magic to the lagoon setting.
The enchanting evening is brought to life through performances by magician Ahmed Shaman. Known for his engaging and interactive style, his work celebrates local talent while adding a sense of wonder to the island. From close-up illusions to playful mind-reading moments, each performance invites guests to become part of the experience, creating memories that feel both personal and unforgettable. His presence reflects the resort’s ongoing commitment to showcasing Maldivian artistry while enriching the guest journey.
Throughout the week, guests can explore a diverse lineup of experiences, including themed international buffets, beachfront lobster BBQ under the stars, cocktail nights, and live music. Younger guests are engaged through creative and playful activities, such as Easter card making, egg painting, kite flying, and musical games. The Ocean Spa welcomes all to unwind with special promotions that aim to bring a soft, seasonal glow to both mind and body. From sandbank picnics to sunset entertainment and wellness-led experiences, Easter 2026 at Sun Siyam Iru Veli invites guests to create lasting memories in a setting shaped by the shimmering lagoons and the rhythm of the ocean.
For more information and to book your Easter escape, please visit Sun Siyam Iru Veli Offers page.
News
A new approach to family travel at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
As multigenerational travel continues to shape luxury hospitality, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa offers a considered response with experiences designed for every age group. From duplex villas that provide both shared and private living spaces, to an immersive children’s program and the interactive JW Garden, the resort addresses the evolving needs of modern families. Parents and grandparents are equally prioritised, with serene escapes such as the adults-only infinity pool and dining experiences that elegantly balance family-friendly atmosphere with refined culinary artistry.
Set within the natural beauty of the Shaviyani Atoll, the resort reflects a broader shift towards more intentional, experience-led family travel in the Maldives.
Architectural Harmony for Families
At the centre of this offering are the resort’s duplex villas, meticulously crafted designed to accommodate multigenerational living. Spanning two levels, these villas introduce a natural separation between shared and private spaces, allowing families to gather with ease while preserving individual retreat. Available across both overwater and beachfront settings, each villas features expansive indoor-outdoor living areas, private pools, and panoramic views, creating an environment that feels both spacious and intuitively personal. In a destination often defined by one-bedroom villa concepts, this layout presents a more considered approach to family stays in the Maldives.
Discovery and Education at the JW Garden
Rooted in the resort’s “Stay in the Moment” philosophy, the JW Garden serves as a sensory sanctuary where families can reconnect with nature. Beyond providing fresh, seasonal ingredients for the resort’s kitchens, the garden offers a unique educational platform for younger guests. Through the kids’ program, children are invited to participate in hands-on gardening, learning about local flora and the journey from “Garden to Table”.
Immersive Play for Every Age
At the heart of the family offering, the Family by JW – Little Griffins Kids’ Club presents an immersive underwater-inspired world, complete with its signature pirate ship. A weekly program of over 100 activities encourages creativity and discovery, from pizza and smoothie-making to interactive treasure hunts. Extended opening hours provide flexibility for families, alongside the added benefit of complimentary dining for children.
Beyond the kids’ experience, the resort caters to every generation. A dedicated Teens Lounge, equipped with PlayStation 5, air hockey, and foosball, offers a social space tailored to older children, while adults can retreat to Pool 18, the resort’s adults-only infinity pool. The Horizon Pool, overlooking uninterrupted ocean views, provides a more relaxed setting for families to gather.
Families can explore the island with ease through complimentary bicycles available for both adults and children, encouraging a gentle pace of discovery. The Horizon Pool, overlooking uninterrupted ocean views, provides a relaxed setting for shared moments, while Pool 18, the adults-only infinity pool, offers a more tranquil retreat.
Culinary Journey
Culinary experiences across the resort reflect a balanced approach to family dining, ensuring everyone finds something delightful to savour. Each restaurant features dedicated children’s menus, deliberately curated to include nutritious and appealing options that cater to young taste buds. Dining at our resort is not just about the food, it’s about bringing families together. The menus are curated to offer a range of flavours, from comfort food classics to more adventurous culinary options across the restaurants. One of the most enchanting experiences is the Boduberu night on the beach, where families can indulge in authentic Maldivian cuisine while enjoying traditional drumming. The communal dining setup fosters a festival-like atmosphere, transforming an evening into a cherished family gathering.
“Families today are seeking more than just space, they are looking for meaningful ways to reconnect across generations,” said Mohit Dembla, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. “Our approach is centred on creating an environment where both shared experiences and personal moments can coexist”.
A Legacy of Island Living
With 60 spacious villas, each featuring a private pool and panoramic views of the turquoise waters. Guests can choose between beachfront serenity or the tranquillity of overwater living. Attentive service by a personal Thakuru (butler), ensuring every detail is tailored to their needs. Additionally, guests are also invited to explore the natural beauty of the island by bicycle, encouraging unhurried discovery across the island’s lush pathways.
Culture
Sirru Fen Fushi celebrates Eid with focus on heritage and guest experiences
Eid at Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort unfolded this year as a heartfelt celebration of connection, reflection, and Maldivian heritage, bringing guests together through two days of meaningful experiences designed to honour the spirit of the holiday.
From the first morning of Eid, families gathered over generous breakfast spreads and continued to reconnect throughout the day with celebratory dining offerings that wove together shared traditions and island flavours. As evening arrived, the resort invited guests to slow down under the open sky–stargazing by the shoreline, floating sound- healing sessions by the lagoon, and gentle sunrise and sunset yoga created quiet spaces for gratitude and presence.
The festivities continued across the island with immersive activities for all ages. Guests joined friendly football matches and a junior football camp, explored new skills in hands-on cooking classes, centred mind and body through Muay Thai practice, and took part in light-hearted competitions such as kayaking and archery. Beyond the resort, those eager to discover local life ventured on guided island visits, while evenings resonated with Maldivian folklore storytelling and the rhythm of the traditional Boduberu performance, bringing the cultural heartbeat of Eid to life.
Honouring Maldivian Heritage
A highlight of this year’s celebrations was the Eid cultural showcase at Raha Market on the 20th of March. The space was transformed into a traditional Fange, a handcrafted palm-thatched hut, where guests could explore skills and tools that once formed the backbone of daily life across the Maldives.
Artisans demonstrated Hanu lathe, how it is used in the sharpening of the Kathivalhi chopping blade, and the versatile Furoa axe, offering insight into craftsmanship passed down through generations. Guests observed the intricate Roanu Veshun technique of coir rope braiding and the delicate Fangi Vinun craft of weaving coconut fronds into kajan roofing, a once-essential, fully renewable building material.
The experience continued with traditional hand-milling of grains–wheat, finger millet, and rice, recalling a time before modern conveniences. The hut glowed with the warm flicker of Faanoozu oil lamps, a reminder of the simplicity of island life before the arrival of electricity.
No Maldivian celebration is complete without hedhika, and guests enjoyed freshly prepared favourites such as gulha, bajiya, masroshi, and keemiya, each carrying the flavours of home kitchens and long-held family recipes.
A Night to Remember
Children brought joyful energy to the festivities with a special Eid parade, filling the island with colour and excitement. As the evening closed, guests gathered along the shoreline to watch the Eid moon rise over the ocean–a quiet, luminous moment that captured the essence of the celebration: gratitude, unity and the timeless beauty of island life.
This year’s Eid at Sirru Fen Fushi Private Lagoon Resort was more than an event, it was a shared experience woven from culture, community, and the simple joy of being together. The resort looks forward to welcoming guests again next year to continue this cherished tradition.
For further information and reservations, please visit https://sirrufenfushi.com/ or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.
Trending
-
Family1 week ago
Sheraton Maldives to host ‘Soft Horizons’ themed Easter festivities for families
-
Family1 week ago
Art, gastronomy and island adventure headline Easter at JOALI Maldives
-
Cooking1 week ago
SO/ Maldives unveils elevated Sky Dining Experience with panoramic island views
-
News1 week ago
Pay 4, Stay 6: Grand Park Kodhipparu rewards guest loyalty with new summer offer
-
Family5 days ago
Easter in Maldives: COMO Cocoa Island and Maalifushi launch curated festivities
-
News6 days ago
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort launches immersive experiences to enhance meaningful travel
-
Business6 days ago
BBM renews as Title Partner of Hotelier Maldives Awards under multi-year agreement
-
Family1 week ago
Ifuru Island Maldives introduces Easter festivities inspired by Chocolate Factory concept