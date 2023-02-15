Ritz-Carlton artist partner Louis-Nicolas Darbon unveils painting of iconic Kerry Hill Villas at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives

From London to Tokyo and now the Maldives, Artist Partner, Louis-Nicolas Darbon unveils a bespoke painting inspired by The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ sustainable architecture and design, adding to the resort’s stunning art collection.

Darbon is a London-based French artist thriving off the visual stimulation he attains while exploring new and familiar locales. Painting the resort’s iconic Kerry Hill designed water villas in his signature vibrant and pop art style, Darbon unveiled his painting to guests at the resort’s Defining Moment whilst a breathtaking Maldivian sunset set the scene for an exquisite evening. Inspired by the natural landscape of the turquoise lagoon and the swirling ocean breezes, Darbon’s painting captured the clean sweeping curves and lines of the water villa architecture where the water, landscape and breeze flow around and between the spaces and where each villa looks out to an unending view of the horizon.

Speaking about how the resort’s architecture and sustainable design inspired his painting, Darbon commented, “Architecture has always been a big inspiration for my art and the first time I saw the Kerry Hill designed water villas at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands I knew that this was a place that I just had to visit. It was an honour to have the opportunity to paint my own interpretation of this stunning design and to be able to spend some time immersing myself in the resort and its beautiful surroundings. This is a place where you truly feel at one with nature and it’s impressive to see the steps that have been taken to ensure the resort has a low impact on the environment. From the pioneering pre-fabricated design methods used to reduce impact on the fragile reef ecosystem to the extensive use of solar energy and sophisticated glazing to avoid unnecessary air-conditioning use, The Ritz-Carlton’s commitment to building and running a sustainable island ensures the resort really respects its surroundings.”

Having exhibited his work all over the world where his signature pieces have found residency in luxury homes of private collectors and international galleries, Darbon’s piece for The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands will find its forever home at the luxurious oceanfront Ritz-Carlton Estate – a 16, 000sqft villa with uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean, accommodation for up to six adults, exquisite spa treatment rooms for in-villa treatments, a fully equipped kitchen, a host of state-of-the-art entertainment systems and more.

Throughout the year, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands will host an exhilarating line-up of bespoke guest experiences through personalised encounters with masters of crafts and craftsmanship that create deeply meaningful and memorable experiences. Embark on curated culinary journeys with Michelin-starred Chefs and artisanal gastronomic mavens, partake in exhilarating Behind the Bar experiences with award-winning bartenders from around the world, discover the essence of balance at The Ritz-Carlton Spa through wellness retreats and enrich each stay with impactful conservation programmes.

