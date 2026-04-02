Grand Park Kodhipparu unveils ‘Kodhipparu Escapes’ promotion

As global travellers seek reassurance and simplicity in their holiday planning, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, an award-winning boutique island resort in North Malé Atoll, has announced its limited-time Spring Savings: Kodhipparu Escapes. This compelling “book now, travel later” offer combines exceptional value with seamless travel access to the Maldives.

Available for bookings from 4–12 April 2026, the offer includes 30% savings on all villas and 15% savings on dining experiences, valid for stays through 31 October 2026.

With ongoing uncertainty in parts of the world, travellers are prioritising destinations that offer ease of access, minimal transit complexity, and dependable connectivity.

The Maldives remains one of the most accessible luxury island destinations, with direct international flights from major hubs across Europe and Asia, enabling smooth and reliable travel planning.

Upon arrival, guests at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives benefit from a 20-minute speedboat transfer from Velana International Airport, avoiding additional domestic flights or seaplane transfers—making it one of the most convenient resort arrivals in the Maldives.

This simplicity, combined with consistently strong guest feedback, contributes to the resort’s 9/10 guest satisfaction rating, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted and reliable choice for travellers to the Maldives.

The Spring Savings offer allows holidaymakers to secure their escape now while planning for a series of standout experiences across the coming months:

May: Moon-Inspired Island Experiences

A curated programme of lunar rituals, sunset-to-moonlight cruises, and beachside dining invites guests to experience the Maldives through the rhythm of the moon—designed to enhance wellbeing, connection, and stillness .

June: 9th Anniversary Celebrations

Marking nine years of hospitality, the resort will host a series of celebratory dining moments and curated experiences reflecting its ethos of connection and togetherness.

July to September: Summer Lagoon Living

An increasingly popular travel window, offering:

Encounters with sharks, turtles, and sting rays on the house reef

Uncrowded travel conditions compared to peak summer destinations

Calm lagoons ideal for snorkelling and watersports

A private island setting designed for space, privacy, and relaxation

At the core of the experience is the resort’s Connected Island Luxury concept—where travel is designed around meaningful moments:

Connection to self through wellness and slow living∞ Connection to others through shared experiences

Connection to nature through the lagoon, reef, and ocean

Guests can enhance their stay with curated “Connect Experiences”, combining spa, dining, and ocean activities into seamless, purpose-led journeys.

Designed for forward planning, Spring Savings provides both immediate value and future flexibility, allowing travellers to secure preferred dates and experiences well in advance.

For bookings, please visit the resort’s website.