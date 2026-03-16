News
Pay 4, Stay 6: Grand Park Kodhipparu rewards guest loyalty with new summer offer
At a time when holidaymakers are choosing more carefully than ever, Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has been rated 9 out of 10 by verified guests on Booking.com and 9.1 “Superb” on HalalBooking, a powerful endorsement of trust, consistency and meaningful island luxury.
Building on this guest-approved recognition, the resort is inviting travellers to stay longer in paradise with an exclusive direct booking offer – Night on Us – Pay 4, Stay 6. Open to new bookings made by 30 April 2026 for stays between 1 April and 31 October 2026, guests receive two complimentary nights when booking four.
Under the campaign message “Rated 9/10. Ready When You Are.”, the resort is placing guest trust at the centre of its spring and summer communications.
“Today’s guest values reassurance as much as beauty,” says Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives. “A 9/10 guest rating is not simply a score, it is a reflection of trust, consistency and emotional connection. We are incredibly proud that our guests recognise the care we place into every moment of their stay.”
Liz Smailes, Director of Marketing, adds: “In 2026, marketing is no longer about broadcasting features, it is about reinforcing trust. When verified guests rate us 9 out of 10, that becomes one of our strongest messages. The ‘Night on Us’ campaign is intentionally built around that endorsement. It removes hesitation, adds tangible value, and encourages guests to stay longer – because time together is the non-tangible luxury travellers are seeking. This is about shifting from selling villas to curating meaningful island experiences.”
Between April and October, the Maldives reveals a particularly atmospheric side. Ocean conditions during this period increase the likelihood of memorable marine encounters, from graceful manta rays to playful dolphins. The skies become more expressive, shifting from dramatic cloudscapes to luminous sunsets that cast ever-changing hues across the lagoon. Warm, inviting waters create ideal conditions for snorkelling directly from the beach or overwater villas, while the boutique scale of the island ensures a sense of space and calm that contrasts sharply with many crowded mainland summer destinations.
Guests consistently praise Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives’ expansive overwater villas, thriving house reef and the theatrical open-kitchen dining experience at FireDoor. Throughout each stay, dedicated Lifestyle Hosts provide intuitive, personalised service designed to make every moment feel seamless.
For couples, families and friends, six nights provides the rhythm needed to move beyond a short escape and into something truly restorative. The Night on Us direct booking offer has been thoughtfully curated to enhance both value and experience. Mornings begin with a generous buffet breakfast at The Edge, while sunrise and sunset yoga sessions frame the day with moments of reflection. Guided snorkelling excursions allow guests to engage more deeply with the surrounding reef, and additional privileges extend across dining venues, spa treatments and selected experiences.
Complimentary island-wide Wi-Fi and personalised host service ensure a seamless stay from arrival to departure. Rates for this direct-only offer begin from USD 399 per villa per night, creating an invitation to stay longer and experience more of the Maldives at its most spacious and serene
In addition to its 9/10 guest rating, the resort has received nominations and accolades across multiple regional and international award platforms this year reinforcing its position as one of the Maldives’ leading boutique island resorts. As many global summer destinations contend with increasing density and price inflation, Grand Park Kodhipparu offers a different narrative:
- A private island
- Guest-approved excellence
- Space to reconnect
- Avery shade of blue as far as the eye can see.
Family
Sheraton Maldives to host ‘Soft Horizons’ themed Easter festivities for families
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites families and travellers to experience an enchanting Easter escape in the Maldives from April 1-7, 2026, with a “Soft Horizons” themed celebration. Designed to inspire togetherness, creativity, and playful discovery, the week-long festivities unfold in soft pastel hues of lagoon blues, shell pinks, warm sands, and coral tones, creating a dreamy atmosphere across the island.
Throughout the week, Sheraton Maldives transforms into a whimsical Easter playground where each day brings a new experience for guests of all ages. The celebration begins on April 1 with the charming Easter Bunny & Mermaid Meet Up, inviting families to capture magical photo moments by the pool as beloved characters appear in playful island style. As the sun sets, the island’s festive spirit continues with evening entertainment and performances under the Maldivian night sky.
The celebrations continue on April 2 with the lively Full Moon Beach Party, where guests can dance barefoot on the sand beneath the glowing moonlight. Set along the shoreline with DJ beats, tropical cocktails, and vibrant island energy, the evening promises a joyful gathering of music, ocean breezes, and unforgettable moments by the sea.
Creativity takes centre stage on April 3 as young guests express their artistic side during the Kids’ Bunny T-Shirt Painting session. Guided by the resort’s Recreation & Activities team, children can design their own Easter-inspired keepsake, transforming simple T-shirts into colourful works of art that capture the playful spirit of the holiday.
On April 4, the spotlight turns to the youngest trendsetters during the charming Easter Kids’ Fashion Show, where little guests can step onto the runway in festive attire and showcase their creativity in a joyful, family-friendly celebration. The evening atmosphere blends laughter, music, and island elegance as families gather to cheer on the mini models.
The highlight of the week arrives on Easter Sunday, April 5, with a spectacular Easter Buffet Lunch, where guests can indulge in a vibrant feast featuring seasonal delicacies and global flavours crafted by the resort’s culinary team. Later in the day, excitement builds during the much-anticipated Easter Egg Hunt & Bunny Parade, as children follow hidden clues across the island and celebrate alongside the beloved Easter Bunny in a colourful parade.
The joyful festivities continue on April 6 with Cupcake Decorating with the Easter Bunny, a sweet and interactive experience where young guests can decorate delicious treats with the island’s most famous bunny. The day blends creativity, flavour, and family fun in a relaxed island setting.
The celebration concludes on April 7 with a vibrant Beach Foam Party, where families and friends gather along the shore for an afternoon of music, foam, and carefree laughter. With the Indian Ocean as the backdrop, the finale captures the joyful essence of Easter in paradise.
The weeklong Easter celebration allows guests to immerse themselves in the gentle rhythm of island life while enjoying wellness activities, cultural experiences, ocean adventures, and sunset entertainment. From sunrise yoga and marine discovery sessions to live performances and beachfront celebrations, every moment is crafted to create lasting memories in the Maldives.
Families looking to celebrate Easter in a truly unforgettable setting are invited to plan their island escape at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa. Guests can also enjoy a special benefit of complimentary stay and dining for children aged 11 and under, making the celebration more memorable for families traveling with little ones.
To book your stay or discover exclusive offers, email Sheraton.Maldives@sheraton.com or visit www.sheratonmaldives.com. To explore the full Easter program, click here.
Family
Fushifaru Maldives to host Easter activities, themed dining and island-wide egg hunt
Fushifaru Maldives has announced a week-long Easter celebration featuring a programme of activities, family experiences and themed dining for guests visiting the island during the holiday period.
The resort’s Easter programme includes a range of creative workshops and recreational activities designed for guests of all ages. Children and families can take part in experiences such as Easter basket making, cupcake decorating, coconut painting and Easter egg decorating, alongside activities including circus skills sessions, hula hoop classes and kids’ spa experiences.
The programme also includes outdoor and marine excursions aimed at showcasing the natural environment surrounding the island. These include sunset dolphin cruises, turtle quests and sunset fishing trips, offering guests opportunities to explore the Maldives’ marine life.
Evening events will feature themed dining experiences and entertainment, including live music performances, cultural shows, karaoke sessions and fire shows.
The main celebration will take place on Easter Sunday, when the resort will host a special Easter Breakfast with the Easter Bunny. The morning programme will also include an island-wide Easter Egg Hunt organised for families and younger guests.
Fushifaru Maldives said the Easter programme has been designed to create memorable holiday experiences while encouraging families and guests to spend time together through interactive activities and island experiences.
Cooking
SO/ Maldives unveils elevated Sky Dining Experience with panoramic island views
Romance reaches new heights at SO/ Maldives with the launch of its breathtaking Sky Dining Experience, an intimate culinary journey set high above the island, offering uninterrupted 360-degree views of the resort, the turquoise lagoon, and the endless Maldivian horizon. Officially launched on 15 March 2026, this extraordinary experience invites guests to dine among the stars in one of the most romantic settings in the Maldives.
Suspended between sky and sea, Sky Dining alter an evening meal into a magical moment. As the sun melts into the Indian Ocean and the lagoon glows in shades of sapphire and gold, couples and friends gather around beautifully set tables elevated above the island. When night falls, the sky begins to sparkle, creating an unforgettable atmosphere where the stars above mirror the shimmering waters below.
Designed for intimacy and exclusivity, the Sky Dining experience features only four tables per evening, with each table welcoming up to four guests. Guests will indulge in a curated dinner while soaking in sweeping panoramic views of SO/ Maldives’ iconic overwater villas, pristine lagoon, and the vast Maldivian sky.
To elevate the evening further, each couple will be presented with a bottle of house wine, perfectly paired to complement the dining experience. For guests who prefer a non-alcoholic option, a bottle of premium non-alcoholic sparkling wine will be served, ensuring every celebration feels equally special.
As part of the launch celebration, SO/ Maldives invites guests to discover this new signature experience with an exclusive introductory offer of 20% off, available for reservations made between 15 March and 31 March 2026.
With its breathtaking views, candlelit ambiance, and the gentle rhythm of the ocean below, Sky Dining at SO/ Maldives promises a night where romance floats above the lagoon and every moment feels written in the stars.
- Price: USD 120++ per person
- Capacity: Maximum 4 tables per night
- Beverage: 1 bottle of house wine per couple included
- Non-Alcoholic Option: 1 bottle of non-alcoholic sparkling wine per couple
At SO/ Maldives, where fashion meets luxury island living, the Sky Dining Experience adds yet another unforgettable way for guests to celebrate love, life, and the beauty of the Maldives.
For more information or to book your perfect festive getaway, please visit so-maldives.com or contact so.maldives.reservations@so-hotels.com.
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