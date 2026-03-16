Pay 4, Stay 6: Grand Park Kodhipparu rewards guest loyalty with new summer offer

At a time when holidaymakers are choosing more carefully than ever, Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has been rated 9 out of 10 by verified guests on Booking.com and 9.1 “Superb” on HalalBooking, a powerful endorsement of trust, consistency and meaningful island luxury.

Building on this guest-approved recognition, the resort is inviting travellers to stay longer in paradise with an exclusive direct booking offer – Night on Us – Pay 4, Stay 6. Open to new bookings made by 30 April 2026 for stays between 1 April and 31 October 2026, guests receive two complimentary nights when booking four.

Under the campaign message “Rated 9/10. Ready When You Are.”, the resort is placing guest trust at the centre of its spring and summer communications.

“Today’s guest values reassurance as much as beauty,” says Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives. “A 9/10 guest rating is not simply a score, it is a reflection of trust, consistency and emotional connection. We are incredibly proud that our guests recognise the care we place into every moment of their stay.”

Liz Smailes, Director of Marketing, adds: “In 2026, marketing is no longer about broadcasting features, it is about reinforcing trust. When verified guests rate us 9 out of 10, that becomes one of our strongest messages. The ‘Night on Us’ campaign is intentionally built around that endorsement. It removes hesitation, adds tangible value, and encourages guests to stay longer – because time together is the non-tangible luxury travellers are seeking. This is about shifting from selling villas to curating meaningful island experiences.”

Between April and October, the Maldives reveals a particularly atmospheric side. Ocean conditions during this period increase the likelihood of memorable marine encounters, from graceful manta rays to playful dolphins. The skies become more expressive, shifting from dramatic cloudscapes to luminous sunsets that cast ever-changing hues across the lagoon. Warm, inviting waters create ideal conditions for snorkelling directly from the beach or overwater villas, while the boutique scale of the island ensures a sense of space and calm that contrasts sharply with many crowded mainland summer destinations.

Guests consistently praise Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives’ expansive overwater villas, thriving house reef and the theatrical open-kitchen dining experience at FireDoor. Throughout each stay, dedicated Lifestyle Hosts provide intuitive, personalised service designed to make every moment feel seamless.

For couples, families and friends, six nights provides the rhythm needed to move beyond a short escape and into something truly restorative. The Night on Us direct booking offer has been thoughtfully curated to enhance both value and experience. Mornings begin with a generous buffet breakfast at The Edge, while sunrise and sunset yoga sessions frame the day with moments of reflection. Guided snorkelling excursions allow guests to engage more deeply with the surrounding reef, and additional privileges extend across dining venues, spa treatments and selected experiences.

Complimentary island-wide Wi-Fi and personalised host service ensure a seamless stay from arrival to departure. Rates for this direct-only offer begin from USD 399 per villa per night, creating an invitation to stay longer and experience more of the Maldives at its most spacious and serene

In addition to its 9/10 guest rating, the resort has received nominations and accolades across multiple regional and international award platforms this year reinforcing its position as one of the Maldives’ leading boutique island resorts. As many global summer destinations contend with increasing density and price inflation, Grand Park Kodhipparu offers a different narrative: