Rediscover island living through suite experience at Four Seasons Resorts Maldives

From private beaches to overwater sanctuaries, Four Seasons Resorts Maldives invites guests to rediscover paradise through a suite lens that celebrates space, connection, and contemporary island sophistication.

Across two extraordinary islands, Kuda Huraa, and Landaa Giraavaru, the art of living large takes on new meaning. Whether it is families gathering for sunset dinners, couples enjoying lagoon-front serenity, or friends toasting milestones beneath starlit skies, each suite becomes a backdrop for moments that feel deeply personal and effortlessly extraordinary.

Surf-chic style for water lovers

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa A garden island that flows to the rhythm of the sea, Kuda Huraa is an ocean lover’s dream. From six world-class surf breaks to the reef-lined lagoon, this surf-chic sanctuary pairs barefoot ease with contemporary design inspired by the spirit of a traditional Maldivian village.

Big, bold and beachside, the Three-Bedroom Kuda Estate is Kuda Huraa’s most coveted address. Perfect for extended families or groups of friends, its three standalone villas are connected by open-air living spaces, a 138-square-metre (165-square-yard) infinity pool, and the island’s only sea view gazebo overlooking a private 40-metre (44-yard) beach.

For those drawn to the lagoon, the Three-Bedroom Water Suite, available with either sunrise or sunset views, offers premium ocean-top living. With wraparound decks, a 278-square-metre (332-square-yard) terrace, and bright interiors made for entertaining, it is ideal for guests who crave both seclusion and space to socialise.

Families will find their perfect fit in the Family Two-Bedroom Water Suite, complete with a lap pool for young swimmers, steps into the lagoon, and spacious outdoor decks for playtime and starlit storytelling. Every detail encourages connection, whether splashing in the shallows or sharing sunrise pancakes over the water.

Beyond the suites, Kuda Huraa delights with its water-centric lifestyle, from surfing with Tropicsurf pros and diving through coral gardens to sailing from the private marina. After days of adventure, guests can unwind at The Island Spa or join the Junior Marine Savers program, open to children aged eight and above, for a hands-on introduction to reef conservation.

UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and Leader in Marine Conservation

Set within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Landaa Giraavaru is a wild island sanctuary where luxury and learning go hand in hand. Vast, unspoiled, and deeply connected to nature, it is a place where space itself becomes an experience.

The Four-Bedroom Landaa Estate sits along 80-metres (87-yards) of private beach, offering a 20-metre (22-yard) lagoon-front pool, generous al fresco living areas, and a rooftop terrace perfect for sunset cocktails, private parties, or relaxed lounging beneath the stars. Ideal for milestone celebrations or multi-generational stays, this oceanfront estate blends relaxed tropical style with refined seclusion.

The Two-bedroom Royal Beach Villa combinesoriginality with energy through its three-pavilion enclave surrounding a central pool and private treehouse, perfect for dining with elevated views across the horizon. It is ideal for guests who seek both privacy and proximity to Blu Beach Club’s vibrant coastal scene.

For those who dream of horizon-to-horizon views, the Three-Bedroom Water Suite, available with sunrise or sunset orientations, delivers the epitome of overwater living. Its vast decks, semi-submerged loungers, and panoramic sea vistas make it a serene choice for couples or friends seeking uninterrupted tranquillity.

As a pioneering leader in marine conservation, Landaa Giraavaru invites guests to engage deeply with its natural world. The Marine Discovery Centre is a living classroom where guests can help transplant coral, meet rescued turtles, and learn from resident scientists. Teenagers aspiring to become marine biologists can enrol in the Trainee Marine Biologist Program, gaining real-world conservation experience within one of the world’s most biodiverse atolls. Wellbeing seekers will also find sanctuary at AyurMa, the resort’s award-winning haven of healing and planetary care, guided by ancient wisdom and cutting-edge science.

A Suite Stay Worth Dreaming About

Seamless arrivals, round-the-clock dining, and the intuitive care of Four Seasons ensure that every moment flows with ease. Whether beachside or above the lagoon, family-style or serenely secluded, Four Seasons Resorts Maldives transforms space into sanctuary and stays into stories worth telling.

To find a suite spot in the Maldive with Four Seasons, click here.