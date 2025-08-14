Action
Sierra Kerr joins surfing lineup for 2025 Four Seasons Maldives Champions Trophy
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa has announced Australian surfing prodigy Sierra Kerr as the third confirmed competitor for the 2025 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy. Running from September 4 to 11, 2025, the 13th edition of this one-of-a-kind event will see the 18-year-old natural footer become the youngest ever competitor in the tournament’s history, with her sights set on becoming the first female champion.
For Kerr, the invitation marks a full-circle moment. At just 12 years old, she watched her father, Josh Kerr, take home the trophy in both 2018 and 2019 from the channel at Sultans. “I’ve got so many great memories of the Maldives,” says Kerr, who grew up between Australia’s Gold Coast and California. “I had so much fun enjoying the waves and all the activities with my family. Seeing Dad win the Surfing Champions Trophy was amazing, and I remember saying that I hoped one day I’d surf well enough to be invited myself!”
Now a 2023 World Junior Champion and celebrated multi-sport athlete, Kerr is more than ready to tackle the event’s unique format, which challenges surfers across three board disciplines: single fin, twin fin and thruster. “I’m super excited by the format,” she shares. “I’ve competed on a twin-fin before, but never on a single fin. JS Industries make my thrusters but my Dad’s new brand, Draft, will be making my twin fin and single fins, and I can’t wait to ride the best of both worlds!”
Adaptability is one of Kerr’s strengths. In addition to her achievements in surfing and skateboarding, she maintains an impressive golf handicap of 8. Her sights, however, are firmly set on carving her name into the Surfing Champions Trophy record books. “Dad taking the event out was so inspiring,” she continues. “No female has ever won the Surfing Champions Trophy before, so it would be so awesome to be the first!”
While the surf is centre stage, the return to Kuda Huraa is just as meaningful for Kerr. “Four Seasons is the best of the best,” she adds. “It’s beautiful, has so many fun activities, and the staff are so kind and helpful. I’m pretty sure they know what you want long before you do!”
Kerr joins fellow Australians Craig Anderson and Jesse Mendes on the 2025 roster, with the final three surfers — including a Maldivian wildcard — to be revealed in the coming weeks.
The Surfing Champions Trophy will run from September 4 to 11, 2025, at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa. Guests staying during the week-long event will enjoy front-row access to the action, with the chance to spectate the daily heats from the resort’s luxury boats. Each day’s heat winners are announced back on the island during informal beachfront gatherings, where guests are warmly welcomed to mingle with the competitors both in and out of the water.
For those inspired to experience the waves firsthand, the resort’s Surf’s Up package offers an unforgettable way to surf like the pros. The experience includes round-trip speedboat transfers between Velana International Airport and the resort, welcome refreshments and gifts on arrival, and daily breakfast at Café Huraa. Guests enjoy four days of ability-based surf coaching, complete with guided boat transfers to nearby breaks, complimentary use of surfboards and stand-up paddleboards, and daily group yoga sessions to support body and balance. To help ease wave-weary muscles, the package also includes a 60-minute Islander or Surfer massage for two. Surf experiences are tailored to both beginners and seasoned surfers, from lagoon-based introductory sessions to advanced coaching clinics that chase the perfect ride.
To reserve a Surf’s Up stay, click here or contact the Central Reservations department at +960 66 00 888 or email reservations.mal@fourseasons.com.
OBLU NATURE Helengeli guests witness rare Ornate Eagle Ray
The Maldives is renowned for its surprises and in what can only be called a one-in-a-lifetime experience, on the 30th July a couple of lucky guests out snorkelling at OBLU NATURE Helengeli were treated to a cameo appearance of one of the most elusive sea creatures known. Whilst out taking in the wonders of Helengeli islands vibrant house reef, an Ornate Eagle Ray appeared, one of only a handful reported annually around the world.
The Ornate Eagle Ray, often dubbed the “unicorn of the sea”, is one of the rarest ray species known to humans, with fewer than 60 confirmed sightings globally to date. Despite a wide range of habitat from Indian Ocean to West Pacific, confirmed encounters remain extremely scarce according to sources including BBC Wildlife, Marine Megafauna Foundation and Oceanographic Magazine. The population is under surveillance by the ‘International Union for Conservation of Nature’ (IUCN), and this particular species of ray has an existence status of ‘Critically Endangered’, with population declines observed in conservation reports claims IUCN.
Explaining the uniqueness of this special sighting and of OBLU NATURE Helengeli’s location, TGI Maldives dive centre Operations Manager Greta Marcelli commented, “The guest sighting, made while snorkelling just metres from shore, adds to the limited tally of known observations in Maldivian waters, marking an extraordinary occurrence for both the guest and marine conservation alike.
“Sighting such a rare creature like the Ornate Eagle Ray is truly a remarkable experience to witness and one highly unlikely to ever repeat. That said, interestingly in 2025 at our sister islands of OBLU SELECT Sangeli and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi also both in North Male’ Atoll, sightings had been made earlier this year in January. A staff member had spotted this ray species in the main boat lagoon at Sangeli island, and a guest posted a picture of one whilst on Ailafushi island – possibly completely unaware of just how rare these creatures are.”
This sighting underscores the importance of reef systems like Helengeli’s in offering refuge for rare species, even critically endangered ones such as the Ornate Eagle Ray. While rays are protected under Maldivian law since 2014, specific species-level monitoring remains limited.
Marine Boiologist Georgia Maggioni adds, “As resident marine biologists here in the Maldives, we are thrilled by these reports of rare sightings, it speaks volumes about the health and productivity of our island resorts reefs ecosystems. Although sightings of this species are exceptionally rare, its presence here signals encouraging progress in our conservation efforts, as we continue to support coral reef restoration around our resorts in both shallow lagoons and deeper waters”.
According to the IUCN that monitors the natural world and publishes ‘Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species’, latest research reports have been highlighting concerns for the Ornate Eagle Ray. In 2023, the last IUCN report published stated that ‘despite extensive baited remote underwater video surveying sharks and rays across 391 coral reefs in 67 nations and territories between 2009 and 2019, the Ornate Eagle Ray was only recorded three times, two off the Western Australia and one in Palau’.
Remaining as one of the ocean’s most mysterious species, very little is known about the ray’s migration patterns due to its rarity. However, scattered sightings across the Indo-Pacific, from the Maldives and Seychelles to Australia and the Philippines, suggest that this elusive ray may undertake wide-ranging movements through tropical reef systems. Its preference for shallow coastal waters, sandy bottoms, and coral-rich environments indicates possible seasonal migrations linked to breeding or feeding.
Greta concludes, “Due to its critically endangered status and the scarcity of confirmed data, each new sighting of a creature like the Ornate Eagle Ray plays a vital role in helping better understand the species’ range and behaviour. We are very lucky to have our guests document this encounter and capture the colours and importantly back print of the ray as this pattern is a unique identifier we share with our marine biology colleagues to better analyse migration and population.”
COMO Maalifushi launches freediving with Maldivian pioneer Fahd Faiz
COMO Maalifushi has announced the launch of its new freediving programme, developed in collaboration with Fahd Faiz, the first Maldivian freediving instructor and a prominent advocate for marine conservation in the country. This initiative reflects the resort’s ongoing commitment to delivering transformative guest experiences while promoting sustainability, education, and professional development within its team.
Running from 27 July to 10 August 2025, Fahd Faiz’s residency marks the official introduction of freediving training at COMO Maalifushi. The programme centres on equipping the resort’s marine team with advanced skills in breath-hold diving, safety protocols, and heightened underwater awareness. These freediving techniques are set to be incorporated into the resort’s PADI offerings, providing guests with an opportunity to engage with the ocean in a more mindful and unrestricted manner.
Fahd Faiz is the founder of Freedive Maldives, the country’s first locally owned freediving centre, established in 2015. A world record holder in static apnea, he has trained more than 1,000 students and currently serves as President of the Maldives Freediving Association. As the country’s sole PADI Instructor Trainer, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the freediving landscape both in the Maldives and internationally.
Peter Nilsson, Managing Director of COMO Maldives, remarked, “Having Fahd with us at COMO Maalifushi has been an inspiring experience for the team. His passion for the ocean, combined with his exceptional expertise and dedication to education, aligns perfectly with our brand’s ethos of holistic wellness, sustainability, and authentic connection to place. This new freediving initiative not only strengthens our internal capabilities but also enriches the experience we offer our guests, allowing them to encounter the marine world in a deeper and more tranquil way. We are proud to support Fahd’s mission and delighted to introduce freediving at COMO Maalifushi.”
During his residency, Fahd is leading immersive training sessions with the resort’s marine team, focusing on breath control, rescue techniques, equalisation, and mental conditioning—skills essential to freediving and valuable in ensuring guest safety and engagement.
This new freediving experience at COMO Maalifushi is poised to become a signature offering, inviting guests to explore the depths of the Indian Ocean on a single breath, amidst vibrant coral gardens, tropical reef fish, and the meditative silence of the sea.
Fast, fun, and fearless: Jet Car rides arrive at Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Vilu Reef
At Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, guests can now glide across the pristine turquoise lagoons aboard a sleek, high-performance Jet Car — a new water adventure that seamlessly blends excitement with elegance. This latest addition invites guests to experience the Maldives from an entirely fresh perspective, all while immersed in the refined comfort and distinctive style for which both resorts are renowned. A striking combination of speed, scenic beauty, and luxury, the Jet Car experience encapsulates the resorts’ dedication to delivering unforgettable moments for discerning travellers.
Powered by a high-performance Yamaha engine, the Jet Car offers a thrilling ride over the clear waters of the Indian Ocean. Guests may select from various packages, including guided excursions where a professional driver navigates the route, or private hire options that allow guests to take control, accompanied by a jet ski guide for added safety and assistance.
At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, the experience is marked by a sleek white Jet Car that creates a dramatic contrast against the deep ocean hues, while Sun Siyam Iru Veli introduces a vibrant pink Jet Car that brings a playful splash of colour to the horizon. With intuitive controls, the Jet Cars cater to both seasoned water sports enthusiasts and beginners alike. Built-in Bluetooth speakers further personalise the journey, allowing guests to curate their own soundtrack for the ride.
To mark the launch of the Jet Car, both resorts are offering exclusive summer packages. At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, guests staying a minimum of seven nights will receive complimentary round-trip seaplane transfers for two, a veranda breakfast, a Lucky Dolphin Cruise, a USD 100 spa credit on selected treatments, and a welcome bottle of wine with signature bed decoration. Meanwhile, the offer at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef includes complimentary transfers, a sparkling wine and fruit basket on arrival, the choice of a floating or in-villa breakfast, a 30-minute couple’s spa treatment, a complimentary room upgrade (subject to availability), access to selected non-motorised water sports, and free accommodation for children under 12.
Available for bookings made until 31 August, these seasonal offers present a perfect opportunity for guests to pair barefoot luxury with exhilarating new experiences on the water.
