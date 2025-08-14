Sierra Kerr joins surfing lineup for 2025 Four Seasons Maldives Champions Trophy

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa has announced Australian surfing prodigy Sierra Kerr as the third confirmed competitor for the 2025 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy. Running from September 4 to 11, 2025, the 13th edition of this one-of-a-kind event will see the 18-year-old natural footer become the youngest ever competitor in the tournament’s history, with her sights set on becoming the first female champion.

For Kerr, the invitation marks a full-circle moment. At just 12 years old, she watched her father, Josh Kerr, take home the trophy in both 2018 and 2019 from the channel at Sultans. “I’ve got so many great memories of the Maldives,” says Kerr, who grew up between Australia’s Gold Coast and California. “I had so much fun enjoying the waves and all the activities with my family. Seeing Dad win the Surfing Champions Trophy was amazing, and I remember saying that I hoped one day I’d surf well enough to be invited myself!”

Now a 2023 World Junior Champion and celebrated multi-sport athlete, Kerr is more than ready to tackle the event’s unique format, which challenges surfers across three board disciplines: single fin, twin fin and thruster. “I’m super excited by the format,” she shares. “I’ve competed on a twin-fin before, but never on a single fin. JS Industries make my thrusters but my Dad’s new brand, Draft, will be making my twin fin and single fins, and I can’t wait to ride the best of both worlds!”

Adaptability is one of Kerr’s strengths. In addition to her achievements in surfing and skateboarding, she maintains an impressive golf handicap of 8. Her sights, however, are firmly set on carving her name into the Surfing Champions Trophy record books. “Dad taking the event out was so inspiring,” she continues. “No female has ever won the Surfing Champions Trophy before, so it would be so awesome to be the first!”

While the surf is centre stage, the return to Kuda Huraa is just as meaningful for Kerr. “Four Seasons is the best of the best,” she adds. “It’s beautiful, has so many fun activities, and the staff are so kind and helpful. I’m pretty sure they know what you want long before you do!”

Kerr joins fellow Australians Craig Anderson and Jesse Mendes on the 2025 roster, with the final three surfers — including a Maldivian wildcard — to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The Surfing Champions Trophy will run from September 4 to 11, 2025, at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa. Guests staying during the week-long event will enjoy front-row access to the action, with the chance to spectate the daily heats from the resort’s luxury boats. Each day’s heat winners are announced back on the island during informal beachfront gatherings, where guests are warmly welcomed to mingle with the competitors both in and out of the water.

For those inspired to experience the waves firsthand, the resort’s Surf’s Up package offers an unforgettable way to surf like the pros. The experience includes round-trip speedboat transfers between Velana International Airport and the resort, welcome refreshments and gifts on arrival, and daily breakfast at Café Huraa. Guests enjoy four days of ability-based surf coaching, complete with guided boat transfers to nearby breaks, complimentary use of surfboards and stand-up paddleboards, and daily group yoga sessions to support body and balance. To help ease wave-weary muscles, the package also includes a 60-minute Islander or Surfer massage for two. Surf experiences are tailored to both beginners and seasoned surfers, from lagoon-based introductory sessions to advanced coaching clinics that chase the perfect ride.

To reserve a Surf’s Up stay, click here or contact the Central Reservations department at +960 66 00 888 or email reservations.mal@fourseasons.com.