From reef to horizon: Immersive island experiences at Angsana Velavaru

The Maldives is renowned for its surprises and in what can only be called a one-in-a-lifetime experience, on the 30th July a couple of lucky guests out snorkelling at OBLU NATURE Helengeli were treated to a cameo appearance of one of the most elusive sea creatures known. Whilst out taking in the wonders of Helengeli islands vibrant house reef, an Ornate Eagle Ray appeared, one of only a handful reported annually around the world.

The Ornate Eagle Ray, often dubbed the “unicorn of the sea”, is one of the rarest ray species known to humans, with fewer than 60 confirmed sightings globally to date. Despite a wide range of habitat from Indian Ocean to West Pacific, confirmed encounters remain extremely scarce according to sources including BBC Wildlife, Marine Megafauna Foundation and Oceanographic Magazine. The population is under surveillance by the ‘International Union for Conservation of Nature’ (IUCN), and this particular species of ray has an existence status of ‘Critically Endangered’, with population declines observed in conservation reports claims IUCN.

Explaining the uniqueness of this special sighting and of OBLU NATURE Helengeli’s location, TGI Maldives dive centre Operations Manager Greta Marcelli commented, “The guest sighting, made while snorkelling just metres from shore, adds to the limited tally of known observations in Maldivian waters, marking an extraordinary occurrence for both the guest and marine conservation alike.

“Sighting such a rare creature like the Ornate Eagle Ray is truly a remarkable experience to witness and one highly unlikely to ever repeat. That said, interestingly in 2025 at our sister islands of OBLU SELECT Sangeli and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi also both in North Male’ Atoll, sightings had been made earlier this year in January. A staff member had spotted this ray species in the main boat lagoon at Sangeli island, and a guest posted a picture of one whilst on Ailafushi island – possibly completely unaware of just how rare these creatures are.”

This sighting underscores the importance of reef systems like Helengeli’s in offering refuge for rare species, even critically endangered ones such as the Ornate Eagle Ray. While rays are protected under Maldivian law since 2014, specific species-level monitoring remains limited.

Marine Boiologist Georgia Maggioni adds, “As resident marine biologists here in the Maldives, we are thrilled by these reports of rare sightings, it speaks volumes about the health and productivity of our island resorts reefs ecosystems. Although sightings of this species are exceptionally rare, its presence here signals encouraging progress in our conservation efforts, as we continue to support coral reef restoration around our resorts in both shallow lagoons and deeper waters”.

According to the IUCN that monitors the natural world and publishes ‘Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species’, latest research reports have been highlighting concerns for the Ornate Eagle Ray. In 2023, the last IUCN report published stated that ‘despite extensive baited remote underwater video surveying sharks and rays across 391 coral reefs in 67 nations and territories between 2009 and 2019, the Ornate Eagle Ray was only recorded three times, two off the Western Australia and one in Palau’.

Remaining as one of the ocean’s most mysterious species, very little is known about the ray’s migration patterns due to its rarity. However, scattered sightings across the Indo-Pacific, from the Maldives and Seychelles to Australia and the Philippines, suggest that this elusive ray may undertake wide-ranging movements through tropical reef systems. Its preference for shallow coastal waters, sandy bottoms, and coral-rich environments indicates possible seasonal migrations linked to breeding or feeding.

Greta concludes, “Due to its critically endangered status and the scarcity of confirmed data, each new sighting of a creature like the Ornate Eagle Ray plays a vital role in helping better understand the species’ range and behaviour. We are very lucky to have our guests document this encounter and capture the colours and importantly back print of the ray as this pattern is a unique identifier we share with our marine biology colleagues to better analyse migration and population.”