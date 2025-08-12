Featured
Dive into Baa Atoll’s manta ray season with The Westin Maldives
Nature takes centre stage in the Maldives as manta ray season graces the protected waters of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, continuing until November this year. At the heart of this celebrated atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort — a five-star holistic wellness sanctuary poised on the edge of Hanifaru Bay — invites guests to witness the mesmerising cyclone feeding phenomenon, where hundreds of manta rays glide and spiral in an extraordinary underwater ballet.
Just 40 minutes by speedboat from the resort lies Hanifaru Bay, one of the world’s most renowned manta aggregation sites. Guided snorkelling excursions, led by The Westin Maldives’ resident marine experts, allow visitors to encounter this rare natural spectacle first-hand. With over 1,800 manta rays recorded in the bay, the chance to swim alongside these graceful creatures offers a once-in-a-lifetime adventure for marine life enthusiasts from around the globe.
Beyond Hanifaru Bay, the resort provides access to more than 20 exceptional dive sites across the Baa Atoll, famed for its thriving reefs and diverse marine life. Among the highlights is Dhigali Haa, a protected submerged reef, or thila, distinguished by coral-draped overhangs, narrow canyons, and abundant sea life. Divers may encounter schooling snapper, fusilier, giant trevallies, eagle rays, and even inquisitive dolphins. Nearby, Nelivaru Thila reveals a labyrinth of coral pinnacles and ledges, home to moray eels, turtles, and reef sharks weaving through vibrant soft coral gardens. With over 250 recorded species, Baa Atoll offers endless diving rewards for enthusiasts of all skill levels.
Guests can also enjoy a variety of unforgettable ocean experiences without leaving the resort, from spotting playful spinner dolphins directly from their villa to using complimentary snorkelling gear and canoes. Those seeking more adventure can opt for jet ski rides, private snorkelling with turtles, sunset dolphin cruises, or traditional Maldivian line fishing. As part of the #PlayWell programme, the resort’s Marine Biologist offers insights into marine ecosystems, conservation, and responsible tourism.
After a day of discovery, guests can enhance recovery through the WestinWORKOUT® Gear Lending Programme, which includes the Hyperice Recharge and Recovery Kit, designed to soothe muscles and restore energy. For a deeper sense of calm, the Heavenly Spa by Westin™ offers rejuvenating treatments accompanied by sweeping ocean vistas.
As night falls, tranquillity awaits in one of the resort’s 69 spacious villas. Each promises a restorative night’s sleep with the award-winning Heavenly® Bed, featuring a plush pillow-top mattress, the soothing Sleep Well Lavender Balm, and a specially curated Westin Sleep Well Menu.
With wellness at its heart and adventure woven into every experience, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort provides a front-row seat to some of the ocean’s most magical moments.
Drink
Golden hour bliss with Zoe London and Giorgio Chiarello at Dhigali Maldives
This November, Dhigali Maldives will transform its iconic Haali Bar into a lively stage for music and mixology, as British DJ Zoe London and Italian Flair Bartending Champion Giorgio Chiarello join forces for an unforgettable sunset residency from 11 to 15 November 2025.
Each evening, Zoe London will take to the decks, delivering her distinctive mix of house, classic remixes, and uplifting energy to the shores of the Raa Atoll. With more than 15 years’ experience performing at venues such as Soho House and The Ned, as well as at prestigious events including the Formula 1 Paddock Club and festivals like Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, and Latitude, Zoe’s sets promise the perfect soundtrack to golden hour in paradise.
As the sun slips beneath the horizon, guests will be treated to masterfully crafted cocktails from Giorgio Chiarello, Italy’s most decorated Flair Bartender. Renowned for his captivating performances and expertise in American-style mixology, Giorgio will present a bespoke menu featuring three classic cocktails alongside three of his own original creations, each prepared with precision and flair at Haali Bar.
Nestled in the heart of the remote Raa Atoll, Dhigali Maldives is an exclusive Premium All-Inclusive resort that seamlessly blends contemporary minimalist design with the island’s natural beauty. From overwater villas and beachfront suites to snorkelling adventures, fine dining, and rejuvenating spa rituals, the resort offers an immersive and refined escape. With its vibrant house reef just steps away, every element is designed for effortless relaxation and indulgence.
Together, Zoe London and Giorgio Chiarello will infuse the island’s evenings with rhythm, flavour, and artistry, creating an immersive fusion of music and mixology framed by the serene backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
Featured
Huvafen Fushi introduces soulful stays for rest, reconnection and renewal
Huvafen Fushi has unveiled a soul-stirring escape created for women who appreciate the power of pause. Whether bringing together a close circle of friends or seeking cherished solitude, this retreat has been designed to smooth the edges and awaken the spirit. Behind closed doors lies the quiet seclusion of Huvafen’s renowned two- and three-bedroom Pavilions, where privacy is paramount, barefoot elegance is assured, and time moves to a rhythm entirely one’s own.
There is little need to leave – unless by choice. Mornings may begin with floating breakfasts on the deck, sunrise yoga by the sea, or tranquil hours drifting in a private pool. With personal butlers, customised mini bars, private coral garden snorkelling, and candlelit feasts, every detail encourages guests to soften, settle, and reconnect with themselves.
Accommodation options include:
- Two Bedroom Ocean Pavilion with Pool – Overwater and sunset-facing, this private retreat sleeps up to six and features a unique indoor–outdoor pool that opens directly into the sea, ideal for dusk dips and long, starlit evenings.
- Two Bedroom Lagoon Pavilion with Pool – Bathed in morning light, this sunrise-facing pavilion offers an uninterrupted view of the lagoon. With space for six, a vast sundeck, and serene water vistas, it invites both connection and clarity.
- Three Bedroom Beach Pavilion with Pool – Positioned directly on the beach and facing the sunset, this expansive hideaway sleeps up to nine. Ocean views, a private pool, and generous indoor and outdoor living areas make it ideal for multigenerational escapes or milestone celebrations.
- Two Bedroom Beach House with Pool – A private sanctuary on the sand, this beach house accommodates up to six. Guests can unwind in their own pool, take in panoramic views of the Indian Ocean, and embrace a slower pace of life.
This is a stay for long conversations and easy silences, for secrets shared over cocktails, for saltwater swims that soothe, for laughter, solo sunrises, and the rare luxury of simply being oneself. Whether with friends, family, or alone, it is not merely a getaway – it is a return to one’s own tide.
Featured
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas unveils magical holiday celebrations
This festive season, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas will offer guests a journey of connection, wonder and celebration, inspired by the four natural elements: earth, water, fire and air. A series of thoughtfully curated experiences will capture the spirit of the season and the beauty of the island, creating a magical escape for both couples and families.
Christmas celebrations will begin with the lighting of the island tree and Santa’s arrival in true Kihavah style. On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, guests will enjoy beachfront feasts, sunset cocktails and joyful family gatherings.
Younger guests will be treated to a host of festive activities, from gingerbread house decorating to a children’s pirate cruise exploring local islands, as well as a friendly wall-climbing challenge.
As the year draws to a close, New Year’s Eve will invite guests to celebrate beneath the stars with cosmic-themed cocktails by the sea, followed by a Gala Dinner featuring world-class cuisine, live cooking stations and vibrant entertainment, culminating in a spectacular countdown under the Maldivian night sky.
On 7 January, Orthodox Christmas will be marked with a serene celebration inspired by the element of water, offering oceanfront dining, soulful live music and moments of quiet reflection.
Throughout the festive period, guests will also be able to enjoy signature experiences such as a sunset wine tasting on a private sandbank and a five-course coral-aged wine dinner at SEA, the world’s only underwater wine cellar. Complementing these will be grounding island activities, rejuvenating wellness rituals and culinary delights, all designed to reconnect guests with nature, loved ones and themselves.
With its breathtaking setting, newly reimagined Beach Pool Villas and exceptional holiday programme, Anantara Kihavah promises an unforgettable seasonal celebration in luxury and style.
Trending
-
Featured1 week ago
Solo travel with purpose at Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah
-
Featured1 week ago
Ada Ooi brings integrative wellness to The Island Spa at Four Seasons Kuda Huraa
-
Celebration1 week ago
Kandima Maldives unveils ‘Rhythms of the Eras’ festive celebration for 2025/26
-
Featured1 week ago
Transformative wellness retreat with Jono Castano at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
-
Drink1 week ago
Huvafen Fushi to host iconic 17-course omakase by Japan’s Chef Setsuo Funahashi
-
Featured1 week ago
Elevated wellbeing: seasonal healing journeys at Amilla Maldives
-
Celebration1 week ago
Where time stands still: The Nautilus Maldives unveils unscripted holiday celebrations
-
Featured1 week ago
Circus meets sorcery: Halloween celebrations at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef