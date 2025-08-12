Dive into Baa Atoll’s manta ray season with The Westin Maldives

Nature takes centre stage in the Maldives as manta ray season graces the protected waters of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, continuing until November this year. At the heart of this celebrated atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort — a five-star holistic wellness sanctuary poised on the edge of Hanifaru Bay — invites guests to witness the mesmerising cyclone feeding phenomenon, where hundreds of manta rays glide and spiral in an extraordinary underwater ballet.

Just 40 minutes by speedboat from the resort lies Hanifaru Bay, one of the world’s most renowned manta aggregation sites. Guided snorkelling excursions, led by The Westin Maldives’ resident marine experts, allow visitors to encounter this rare natural spectacle first-hand. With over 1,800 manta rays recorded in the bay, the chance to swim alongside these graceful creatures offers a once-in-a-lifetime adventure for marine life enthusiasts from around the globe.

Beyond Hanifaru Bay, the resort provides access to more than 20 exceptional dive sites across the Baa Atoll, famed for its thriving reefs and diverse marine life. Among the highlights is Dhigali Haa, a protected submerged reef, or thila, distinguished by coral-draped overhangs, narrow canyons, and abundant sea life. Divers may encounter schooling snapper, fusilier, giant trevallies, eagle rays, and even inquisitive dolphins. Nearby, Nelivaru Thila reveals a labyrinth of coral pinnacles and ledges, home to moray eels, turtles, and reef sharks weaving through vibrant soft coral gardens. With over 250 recorded species, Baa Atoll offers endless diving rewards for enthusiasts of all skill levels.

Guests can also enjoy a variety of unforgettable ocean experiences without leaving the resort, from spotting playful spinner dolphins directly from their villa to using complimentary snorkelling gear and canoes. Those seeking more adventure can opt for jet ski rides, private snorkelling with turtles, sunset dolphin cruises, or traditional Maldivian line fishing. As part of the #PlayWell programme, the resort’s Marine Biologist offers insights into marine ecosystems, conservation, and responsible tourism.

After a day of discovery, guests can enhance recovery through the WestinWORKOUT® Gear Lending Programme, which includes the Hyperice Recharge and Recovery Kit, designed to soothe muscles and restore energy. For a deeper sense of calm, the Heavenly Spa by Westin™ offers rejuvenating treatments accompanied by sweeping ocean vistas.

As night falls, tranquillity awaits in one of the resort’s 69 spacious villas. Each promises a restorative night’s sleep with the award-winning Heavenly® Bed, featuring a plush pillow-top mattress, the soothing Sleep Well Lavender Balm, and a specially curated Westin Sleep Well Menu.

With wellness at its heart and adventure woven into every experience, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort provides a front-row seat to some of the ocean’s most magical moments.