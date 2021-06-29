Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives appoints André Kretschmann as General Manager

Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, the recently-opened luxury retreat, has announced the appointment of André Kretschmann as its General Manager to oversee daily operations and manage all aspects of the guest experience.

Kretschmann has been involved in this ambitious project since 2019, managing the team ahead of the official opening.

Prior to joining Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, Kretschmann served as Director for LVMH’s Hotel Management division, as well as General Manager at The Legian Bali and Director at Temple Tree International.

He brings a wealth of experience in launching luxury hotels — like The Chedi Muscat (Oman) and the Shangri-La Boracay Resort & Spa (Philippines) — having played a pivotal role in the portfolio expansion of GHM, where he worked as General Manager across different iconic properties in the Middle East and Southeast Asia for a decade.

A German national, Kretschmann received his diploma in hotel management in Heidelberg in 1981 and spent his first years in the hospitality industry at hotels in Germany and the UK, as well as a two-year term at the Mandarin Oriental in Hong Kong.

In 2019, he was elected to membership in London’s Institute of Hospitality as a fellow.

A remarkable five-star property located in the North Male Atoll, Kuda Villingili is the Maldives redefined; a unique, experience-driven concept, home to an impressive line-up of gourmet dining options, an idyllic beachfront spa, and an azure, spacious 150m pool, encircled by stylish sunbeds, cabanas and bars.

Providing prime access to one of the world’s top 10 surfing spots — ‘Chickens’ — as well as a host of daily activities and nightly entertainment such as lobster and champagne nights and sunset DJ sessions, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives offers guests the opportunity to reconnect after a year of isolation, as well as space for privacy, luxury and rest.