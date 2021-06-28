Innahura Maldives Resort unveils sustainable vegetable, herb garden

When one thinks of Innahura Maldives, the image of a laid-back resort surrounded by a beautiful lagoon and long stretches of the white, sandy beach comes to mind.

This unpretentious gem of the pristine Lhaviyani Atoll, located just a 40-minute scenic seaplane journey from Velana International Airport, offers sun-seekers, the young, and the young-at-heart, a safe and relaxing Maldives getaway filled with ‘Here, Life is Easy’ moments.

Sitting on a private, tropical island, Innahura Maldives has used the resort’s lush setting to its advantage to create its vegetable & herb garden, where a huge variety of vegetables, fruit, herbs, and spices are sustainably grown onsite.

Many of the kitchen’s ingredients – cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, Aubergine (eggplants), green peppers, radishes, alongside tropical fruit such as watermelons and bananas – commute less than 100 metres from the property’s thriving vegetable & herb garden.

Garden-fresh goodness in every bite

Grown using natural fertilisers, the organic produce harvested from the 12m wide and 30m long sustainable garden is utilised by the talented chefs who use it to incorporate into the resort’s food and beverage outlets’ menus and plate up healthy dishes for guests and team members.

The vegetable and herb garden is constantly evolving, with new varieties of seeds planted regularly. During the first harvest, the kitchen team garnered 110kg of watermelons, 48kg of cucumbers, 5kg of cherry tomatoes, 12kg of eggplants, 2kg of green peppers, and 1kg of radishes.

Soon, the Innahura team will introduce a new experience for guests, where they can visit the garden, understand how fruit and vegetables are cultivated on the island, and how this initiative helps sustain and respect the natural environment.

Innahura cares for planet

Sustainability lies at the core of Innahura’s values. The resort is committed to continuously finding ways to positively impact the environment and inspire guests, partners, and local communities.

This eco-conscious endeavour comes off the back of several sustainable initiatives already implemented by the property. This is inclusive of solar huts that generate hot water for all the villas, the in-house desalination and water bottling plant, the continual strive to minimise the use of plastics, provision of ocean-friendly bathroom amenities, and ethically considerate diving and snorkelling.

