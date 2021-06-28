Experience all-inclusive Eid al-Adha celebrations at Heritance Aarah Maldives

Nestled on the Maldivian island of Raa Atoll, Heritance Aarah offers an idyllic natural paradise brimming with lush greenery and marine life such as whale sharks, manta rays, dolphins, and turtles.

The luxury resort’s new All-Inclusive Eid Getaway package has been specially curated for couples, looking to retreat to paradise over the upcoming long weekend.

The all-inclusive Eid getaway package includes a stay in an Ocean Suite with a private pool for four nights priced at AED 19,717 per couple.

It also includes complimentary seaplane transfers, a culinary journey at eleven of its restaurants and bars, island excursions, in-room premium beverages and a floating breakfast for two.

From family stays to romantic getaways, Heritance Aarah has a wealth of things to do while you stay in this exotic hideaway including getting pampered at the world-class Medi-spa, that has a range of treatments to boost health, wellbeing and beauty.

Guests can also choose from a wide range of adventure activities such as sunrise cruise, dolphin search cruise, night fishing, morning fishing, big game fishing, sunset fishing with grill, lovers dhoni and an isolated retreat to a private island, all included in the Eid getaway package.

The offer is valid on stays from July 1-31.

For more information or reservations, please visit www.heritancehotels.com/aarah.