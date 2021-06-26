Tennis pro Viktor Troicki serves up workshops At Amilla Maldives

Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences is set to welcome tennis pro, Viktor Troicki, in October.

The Serbian tennis star, who ranked No. 12 in the world, will be leading workshops at the high-end Maldives resort for two weeks – as well as enjoying the Maldivian sunshine.

As part of Amilla Maldives’ Autumn school holiday programme, he’ll be offering guests lessons and workshops, and sharing some of his professional tips and techniques.

Viktor and his family will also have plenty of time to enjoy the island, as they will be staying in one of Amilla’s beautiful, spacious, overwater villas.

Born in 1986 in Belgrade, Viktor has won almost everything that can be won in tennis. From the Davis Cup in 2010 and the World Cup in Dusseldorf in 2009 and 2012 to the ATP Cup in 2020, Viktor has done it all.



“To have someone like Viktor Troicki coming here is a huge opportunity for our guests to learn from one of the best players in tennis. I have watched him play on TV throughout his career, so it will definitely be an exciting learning experience for me as well to meet him in person,” Amilla’s in-house LUX tennis resident Pro, Arthur Libaud, said.

The tennis court at Amilla. PHOTO/ AMILLA

In his debut in Moscow in 2008 for the Serbian Davis Cup team, he lost to Davydenko after a gripping battle. In 2010, he defeated John Isner and was named one of the best juniors in the world. Then in 2011, Viktor brought the Serbian national team four victories in singles matches against India and Sweden.

Viktor also won the World Cup in Dusseldorf in 2012 with his colleagues Tipsarevic and Zimonjic. 2016 saw him heading to Rio de Janeiro to participate in the Olympic Games.

He is now part of the selection panel for the Serbian National team.

Viktor will be on hand at Amilla from October 26 to November 6, just in time to enjoy the resort’s sustainable Halloween celebrations on October 31. Guests will be able to enjoy his complimentary daily tennis clinics as well as private lessons by request for a fee.

Families at Amilla Maldives are currently enjoying the resort’s fun-filled summer holiday activities. With daily events and workshops, a kids’ club, babysitting on demand and kids under 12 dining for free, Amilla Maldives is the perfect family holiday destination in the Maldives.

To find out more email stay@amilla.com.