Deborah Secco spotted with family at Lily Beach Resort Maldives

Popular and beloved Brazilian actress Deborah Secco is currently spending a holiday in the Maldives with her husband, Hugo Moura, and their daughter, Maria Flor.

They decided to spend a few days at Lily Beach Resort & Spa on their Maldivian island-hopping journey at the first, and one of the best, all-inclusive resort in the Maldives.

Starting out as a young child actor in advertising, Deborah has grown to become a Brazilian household name in film, television, and theatre. She has starred as several famous villains throughout her career as well. Looking at her credentials, it is no surprise that she was elected as one of the 100 most influential personalities of the year by IstoÉ magazine in 2012.

On June 25, Maria will make her debut into soap opera acting as well- side by side with her mother, no less! The two will be together for the newest episode of Salve-se Quem Cander, a Brazilian soap.

“It was one of the happiest days of my life, I revisited myself seeing Maria Flor on set, working. She was enchanted, in love with it all. And we acted opposite! The most curious thing is that the casting producer who cast Maria was the same one that cast me at the beginning of my career. This will remain in our history,” Deborah was quoted as saying in Portuguese from an interview with Mais Você.

It is exciting to see this new development, but also even more exciting to see the family able to take a vacation together and spend it at Lily Beach Resort & Spa.

Deborah has quite the following, with millions of fans across social media platforms. Specifically on her Instagram, she has been sharing glimpses of their luxurious Beach Residence and aspects of island life to her 21 million followers via stories.

Fun in the sun, relaxing by the villa pool, intricate bed art, feeding sharks – check out her account here (@dedesecco) as Deborah offers live wholesome family content from the sunny side of life.

Deborah, Hugo, and Maria all seem to be enjoying and having a party of a time in the tropical Maldives, with Lily Beach as their personal paradise.

Lily Beach Resort & Spa is a luxury five-star resort set in the natural beauty of the Maldives.

Located on Huvahendhoo Island in the South Ari Atoll, Lily Beach is a short 25-minute flight by seaplane from the capital Malé and Velana International Airport. This proximity, as well as the reputation of its legendary all-inclusive plan, make it a sought-after destination.

An encompassing All-Inclusive Platinum plan, diverse food options, a variety of leisure and sporting activities, and world-class service create the perfect resort for couples and families alike.

