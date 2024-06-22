Amilla Maldives wins multiple awards at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has announced that four of its distinguished properties were honoured at this year’s Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific, with Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives named among the resorts with the best house reefs.

Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives has earned a distinguished fifth place in the best “House Reefs” category for the Maldives, showcasing the exceptional allure of its underwater world.

Situated in the picturesque South Ari Atoll, this resort is celebrated by visitors of all ages for the vibrancy and health of its coral reef and diversity of sea life. Guests staying in the luxurious overwater villas have direct access to this stunning ecosystem, making it a perfect destination for marine enthusiasts. Additionally, the resort offers comprehensive diving and snorkelling programmes, tailored to divers of all levels, ensuring an unforgettable underwater adventure during one’s stay.

“These four accolades are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are honoured to see our properties recognised by such a prestigious publication, which reflects the exceptional experiences we strive to offer our guests. Our commitment to Thai-inspired hospitality ensures that every stay at Centara is warm, welcoming, and unforgettable, and we extend our deepest gratitude to our guests and the readers of Travel + Leisure for their unwavering support,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO of Centara Hotels & Resorts.

The Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific celebrate the finest hotels, resorts, and travel experiences across the region. Each nominee was meticulously selected by Travel + Leisure’s editors and expert contributors, with winners determined by the votes of the publication’s readers. For the complete list of winners, please visit Travel + Leisure.