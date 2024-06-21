ELE|NA marks 10th International Day of Yoga across Maldives

This year, Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in the Maldives commemorate the 10th International Day of Yoga on June 21 under the theme “Yoga for Self and Society.” This global event highlights yoga’s transformative power, fostering harmony between mind and body, and promoting holistic well-being.

Guests are invited to join the global celebration of International Day of Yoga and discover the profound benefits of yoga for mind, body, and community through curated activities designed to raise awareness of yoga’s numerous advantages amidst the beauty of the Maldives.

At The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, the resort’s design, inspired by the Indian Ocean and azure lagoon, sets the stage for transformative wellness practices. The Mystique Garden, enveloped in lush greenery and tropical blooms, hosts sunrise yoga sessions six days a week, where guests face eastward to greet the invigorating dawn around 7am. Led by the resort’s skilled yoga instructor, the sessions cater to varying skill levels. Guests will experience increased flexibility, strength, and balance, fostering a sense of well-being that extends beyond their stay.

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites guests to discover the rejuvenating power of aqua yoga at Pool 18, starting at 6:15 pm. This invigorating practice combines the strength of yoga with the soothing embrace of water, offering a transformative experience to connect body, mind, and soul through traditional yoga exercises tailored for the aquatic environment. Guests will enjoy the benefits of deep breathing, stretching, and relaxation techniques, enhanced by the unique properties of gravity, buoyancy, and hydrostatic pressure.

Guests at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa can embrace the tranquil beauty of Thilamaafushi Island with a truly immersive Sunset Yoga experience starting at 5:30pm at Riviera Beach. Under the expert guidance of its Spa & Recreation Manager, Paniraj Shetty, guests will be led through a series of simple, full-body movements designed to harmonize one’s breath with their body. The session will combine breathing techniques with meditation principles, guiding guests into a flow of poses that culminates in profound relaxation amidst nature’s stunning backdrop.

Experience holistic wellness at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort with a Hatha Yoga session at the Yoga Pavilion from 6am to 6:45am. Led by the resort’s in-house certified yoga trainer, Santosh, Hatha Yoga emphasizes mastering the physical body and activating chakras for spiritual and physical wellness, including disease prevention. Suitable for all levels, each session is personalised to meet the individual needs of guests, guiding them towards spiritual and physical elevation.

At Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, guests can experience relaxation, harmony, and enhanced well-being through personalised yoga classes, guided meditations, and mindfulness exercises on the private island of Furanafushi. On this occasion, the resort’s in-house wellness expert, Dr. Abhilash (Abhi) SC, will lead three activities to enrich guests’ wellness journey: Sunrise Meditation at the Yoga Pavilion, Aqua Yoga at the Main Pool, and Sunset Yoga at the Sunset Deck on Third Island.

