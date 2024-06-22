Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives celebrated for exceptional house reefs

Amilla Maldives Resort, a cherished member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World’s Considerate Collection, has earned accolades at the distinguished 2024 Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific. The resort received commendations in three categories as voted by readers of the magazine.

In the “Best House Reef in the Maldives” category, Amilla has been acknowledged among the top 10 resorts for the consecutive year. The resort offers guests a direct gateway to an aquatic wonderland from its over-water pool villas, which overlook vibrant coral ecosystems and a diverse array of marine species. Situated in the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Amilla is actively engaged in safeguarding the area’s unique marine biodiversity.

Amilla also ranks in the top 10 in the “Best Resorts for Families” category. It is renowned for its accommodating villas designed for families, ranging from two to eight bedrooms, each boasting extensive outdoor spaces and private pools. The resort provides a plethora of activities to keep all ages entertained, from water sports and tennis to creative pursuits like art classes and an alchemy bar, ensuring a family-friendly environment that caters to varied interests and needs.

Moreover, Amilla’s leadership has also been spotlighted, with General Manager Narelle McDougall being named one of the top five general managers in the Maldives. Her outstanding leadership qualities and commitment to innovative hospitality have significantly contributed to the resort’s prestigious recognition.

“We are honoured to receive these accolades from Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024,” said Narelle. “These awards are a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team. We are committed to enriching experiences that resonate with our guests, and these recognitions inspire us to continue pushing the boundaries of luxury travel.”

Additionally, Amilla Maldives has been named a finalist in the “Accessible Holidays Provider of the Year” category at the TTG Travel Industry Awards 2024. The resort is celebrated for its dedication to inclusive travel, emphasising the importance of a welcoming attitude and mindset to create a comfortable environment for all guests. The staff at Amilla undergoes continuous training to tailor personalised experiences, eliminate physical obstacles, and offer an array of activities that ensure the island is accessible to everyone.