Centara unveils new offers for Maldives resorts

Centara Hotels & Resorts’ new Paradise Found: Maldives Exclusive offer allows travellers to save up to 30 per cent when booking stays at Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, while enjoying an array of exclusive privileges.

At Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives, guests will receive breakfast set-ups, a 15 per cent discount on seaplane transfers, spa treatments and dining, as well as a sunset cruise in the Indian Ocean, and access to snorkelling, diving, the lively Kids’ Club and much more.

Save on overwater villa stays at Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives, pictured

Couples and honeymooners can opt for an adults-only experience at Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives and enjoy complimentary hotel speedboat transfers, 15 per cent off dining and spa treatments, and a sunset fishing trip.

Booking is now open till July 31 for stays through December 20. CentaraThe1 members are eligible for an additional 15% discount.

