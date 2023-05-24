OBLU SELECT Lobigili crowned world’s best new hotel in Tripadvisor 2023 Travellers’ Choice awards

As the hospitality industry continues to rebound, many new hotels have opened their doors, the best of which are recognised in Tripadvisor’s Hottest New Hotels for 2023.

OBLU SELECT Lobigili in the Maldives secures Tripadvisor’s “rookie of the year” status, ranking No. 1 in the world in the 2023 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Hotels awards.

In its 21st edition, the awards align with the kickoff of the summer travel season, providing inspiration by revealing the best places to stay around the world. Tripadvisor analysed 12 months of review data (January 1, 2022 – December 31, 2022) from real travellers covering more than 1.5 million hotels, to determine travellers’ highest-rated accommodations of the year.

Conveniently located in Malé Atoll, OBLU SELECT Lobigili is just a 15-minutes speedboat ride from Velana International Airport.

In the Maldivian language of Dhivehi, ‘Lobi’ means love and ‘Gili’ means island. Lobigili is, in essence, the island of love. Blessed with verdant foliage, this five-star adults only resort features 68 contemporary beach and water villas – all assuring gorgeous views of the incandescent turquoise-blue lagoon.

With the resort’s exclusive Lobi Plan guests can immerse in a blissfully carefree stay. This generous plan includes specialty fine-dining, unlimited beverages, spa services, Indian Ocean excursions, a selection of non-motorised watersports as well as a fully stocked minibar replenished daily.

At Ylang-Ylang, the All-Day Dining Restaurant, delectable world cuisine with intimate nooks for couples and a unique book corner are unmissable. The Swing Bar with its chilled out beachside vibe is beyond perfect. It features chic hammocks, swings and a stunning infinity pool that is one of the largest in the Maldives. Evenings come alive with handcrafted, aromatised cocktails and hypnotic DJ and Live Band performances that spark passion.

That is not all. As specialty dining experiences, there is Gaadiya 17 Food Truck serving grab-and-go game meat grills to be relished in a fun, open-air setting on the beach under starry skies. And at ONLY BLU, the largest underwater restaurant in the country, where guests can experience impeccable modern gourmet cuisine with a pairing of red and white wines.

From romantic sunset cruises to snorkelling at the marine-rich house reef, from kayaking over brilliant cyan waters to yoga on the beach and fitness sessions at an overwater gymnasium – there is an enchanting palette of experiences to revel in.

A standout experience is ELE | NA The Spa –designed exclusively for couples and adults. The tranquil spa complex features four secluded double treatment rooms with couples bath.

OBLU SELECT Lobigili is part of COLOURS OF OBLU portfolio, a brand by Atmosphere Core offering vibrant destinations that bring the magical beauty and big-hearted hospitality of the Indian Ocean alive.

Atmosphere Core offers world-class hospitality inspired by the ‘Joy Of Giving’ philosophy. Atmosphere Core operates eight resorts in the Maldives within a powerful brand portfolio comprising THE OZEN COLLECTION, Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, and COLOURS OF OBLU.

The company is poised for strong growth in South Asia, with three THE OZEN COLLECTION properties in the pipeline. OZEN MANSION KOLKATA opening in Q4 2023 in India, OZEN PRIVÉ ATHIRI GILI set for Q4 2024 in the Maldives, and OZEN SECLUDED TANGALLE in Sri Lanka.