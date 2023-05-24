Le Meridien Maldives appoints Thomas Schult as new General Manager

Luxury resort, Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa, has announced the appointment of Thomas Schult as their new General Manager.

Thomas has extensive experience within the hospitality sector and has worked for Marriott for more than 20 years.

He specialises in revenue management and has held numerous roles within the company, including Market Director of Revenue Strategy across both Europe and Asia. Additionally, he has completed two Task Force assignments as the General Manager of Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa and Courtyard by Marriott Bali Nusa Dua Resort.

In his most recent role, Thomas served as the Area Director of Revenue Strategy, Indonesia, where he excelled in driving revenue and market share for the organisation.

Le Meridien Maldives is a stunning luxury resort surrounded by tropical waters and unspoilt beaches in the heart of the Indian Ocean. Secluded in a southeastern pocket of Atoll Lhaviyani and located on Thilamaafushi, a natural island, guests can unwind in true paradise and enjoy the crystal clear waters fringed with reefs and marine life.

Thomas commented: “I am delighted to take up this new position at Le Meridien Maldives. It is a stunning property and boasts many unique attributes that sets it apart from other island destinations.

“I look forward to working with the team to showcase this glamorous resort and ultimately drive customers to visit the property.”

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is a canvas inspired by the formation of the Atolls, fringing reefs and marine life. Soon to debut in Lhaviyani Atoll, the resort is located on the island of Thilamaafushi, defined as “island surrounded by vast lagoon” in Dhivehi, the parlance of the Maldives. The resort is an eco-conscious haven abundant with verdant flora and fauna and is enveloped by a shimmering lagoon and coral reefs bursting with marine life. Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is a playful sanctuary for the curious and creative traveller to discover the European spirit of savouring the good life.

