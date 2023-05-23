OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI named among world’s top 10 hotels in Tripadvisor 2023 Travellers’ Choice awards

If you’re in need of some holiday dreaming, then Tripadvisor has just served up a serious dose of travel inspiration, revealing the world’s top 10 most amazing hotels for 2023.

The popular travel site has revealed the winners of its 2023 Travellers’ Choice® Best of the Best Hotel Awards, which includes spectacular resorts in the Maldives, Greece, Spain, and even the UK.

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI is the only resort from Maldives to have made it to the world’s top 10 list, having been ranked the second.

Surrounded by a gorgeous natural reef and turquoise waters, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI exudes elegance, style, and timeless sophistication.

From fabulous overwater villas with slides to exotic fine dining and ice skating by the beach, every experience is meticulously crafted to indulge guests with an unforgettable getaway.

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI is part of THE OZEN COLLECTION, an Uber-Lux, hospitality brand that offers ultimate privacy blended with Refined Elegance, for blissfully immersive holidays in pristine, Indian Ocean locations.