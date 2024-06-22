Awards
SO/ Maldives wins big at Asia Pacific Property Awards: Recognized for architectural runway flair
SO/ Maldives has struck a pose and strutted its way to the prestigious Asia Pacific Property Awards, winning the coveted title of Best Hotel Architecture (5-star award) for the Maldives.
Inspired by the dazzling world of fashion, SO/ Maldives isn’t just a place to stay, it’s an immersive experience. Guests transform into models, taking center stage on a captivating architectural catwalk that winds its way through the island’s public areas. Imagine a luxurious runway where you’re the star, and every corner is an Instagram-worthy moment.
But SO/ Maldives isn’t all about glitz and glam. Nestled on a pristine private island embraced by the Emboodhoo Lagoon’s turquoise waters, the resort seamlessly blends castaway tranquility with runway elegance. Imagine sinking your toes into the soft sand and gazing out at the breathtaking scenery, then stepping into a world of sophisticated design.
The architectural and interior design masterminds behind this award-winning masterpiece are eco-id architects. They’ve woven a haven that celebrates both environmental consciousness and unparalleled style.
So, if you’re looking for a vacation that’s equal parts relaxation and runway-ready sophistication, SO/ Maldives is the perfect destination to add to your must-visit list.
Awards
Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives celebrated for exceptional house reefs
Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has announced that four of its distinguished properties were honoured at this year’s Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific, with Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives named among the resorts with the best house reefs.
Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives has earned a distinguished fifth place in the best “House Reefs” category for the Maldives, showcasing the exceptional allure of its underwater world.
Situated in the picturesque South Ari Atoll, this resort is celebrated by visitors of all ages for the vibrancy and health of its coral reef and diversity of sea life. Guests staying in the luxurious overwater villas have direct access to this stunning ecosystem, making it a perfect destination for marine enthusiasts. Additionally, the resort offers comprehensive diving and snorkelling programmes, tailored to divers of all levels, ensuring an unforgettable underwater adventure during one’s stay.
“These four accolades are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are honoured to see our properties recognised by such a prestigious publication, which reflects the exceptional experiences we strive to offer our guests. Our commitment to Thai-inspired hospitality ensures that every stay at Centara is warm, welcoming, and unforgettable, and we extend our deepest gratitude to our guests and the readers of Travel + Leisure for their unwavering support,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO of Centara Hotels & Resorts.
The Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific celebrate the finest hotels, resorts, and travel experiences across the region. Each nominee was meticulously selected by Travel + Leisure’s editors and expert contributors, with winners determined by the votes of the publication’s readers. For the complete list of winners, please visit Travel + Leisure.
Awards
Amilla Maldives wins multiple awards at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024
Amilla Maldives Resort, a cherished member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World’s Considerate Collection, has earned accolades at the distinguished 2024 Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific. The resort received commendations in three categories as voted by readers of the magazine.
In the “Best House Reef in the Maldives” category, Amilla has been acknowledged among the top 10 resorts for the consecutive year. The resort offers guests a direct gateway to an aquatic wonderland from its over-water pool villas, which overlook vibrant coral ecosystems and a diverse array of marine species. Situated in the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Amilla is actively engaged in safeguarding the area’s unique marine biodiversity.
Amilla also ranks in the top 10 in the “Best Resorts for Families” category. It is renowned for its accommodating villas designed for families, ranging from two to eight bedrooms, each boasting extensive outdoor spaces and private pools. The resort provides a plethora of activities to keep all ages entertained, from water sports and tennis to creative pursuits like art classes and an alchemy bar, ensuring a family-friendly environment that caters to varied interests and needs.
Moreover, Amilla’s leadership has also been spotlighted, with General Manager Narelle McDougall being named one of the top five general managers in the Maldives. Her outstanding leadership qualities and commitment to innovative hospitality have significantly contributed to the resort’s prestigious recognition.
“We are honoured to receive these accolades from Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024,” said Narelle. “These awards are a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team. We are committed to enriching experiences that resonate with our guests, and these recognitions inspire us to continue pushing the boundaries of luxury travel.”
Additionally, Amilla Maldives has been named a finalist in the “Accessible Holidays Provider of the Year” category at the TTG Travel Industry Awards 2024. The resort is celebrated for its dedication to inclusive travel, emphasising the importance of a welcoming attitude and mindset to create a comfortable environment for all guests. The staff at Amilla undergoes continuous training to tailor personalised experiences, eliminate physical obstacles, and offer an array of activities that ensure the island is accessible to everyone.
Awards
Minor Hotels triumphs with 22 accolades at T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific; 7 for Maldives resorts
Minor Hotels, a leading global hotel owner and operator, secured an impressive haul of 22 accolades at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024, with its properties in Maldives receiving seven awards. The awards ceremony, held on the evening of 13 June 2024, celebrated excellence across the luxury travel sector, showcasing the very best in hospitality throughout the region.
The awards, determined through an extensive online survey conducted by Travel + Leisure, recognise outstanding achievements in the travel and hospitality industry, with readers from around the world voting for their favourite luxury hotels, resorts, and experiences.
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas emerged as a standout, securing multiple awards, including second place for Best Resorts in the Maldives, second place for Best House Reefs, and third place for Best Hotel Pools. Additionally, the resort was featured in the categories of The Most Outrageous Villas and Best Resort Spas, solidifying its reputation as a premier destination in the Maldives.
The Crescent at Niyama Private Islands Maldives, a cluster of secluded overwater villas with private pools and dedicated butlers, was also awarded, ranking fourth in its category.
The awards for Minor Hotels’ resorts in Maldives are:
Best Resorts:
- #2 Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
Best Hotel Pools:
- #3 Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
Best Resort Spas:
- #4 Niyama Private Islands Maldives
Best House Reefs:
- #2 Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
The Most Outrageous Villas:
- #4 Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
- #5 Niyama Private Islands Maldives
Best General Managers:
- #3 Hafidh Busaidy, Niyama Private Islands Maldives
