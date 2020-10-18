Yachting in Maldives with Crown & Champa Resorts

The Maldives is 99 per cent ocean!

Situated near the equator, the archipelago, with atolls and its island dotting across the Indian Ocean, is draped in 365 days of summer, with white sandy palm-fringed tropical islands above the water and an amazing underwater world below the waves. This makes the Maldives a top, year-round destination to experience yachting.

The properties in the Crown & Champa Resorts portfolio offer its guests many experiences when it comes to yachting in the Maldives. The resorts facilitate private yachting with POA and excursion packages.

Many ways to yacht in the Maldives:

Chase the sunset. Be it romance or at the end of a dive trip, sunset cruising is a popular option our guests love.

The yachts make another location to renew your wedding vows and take wedding photography (tell the world you had a beach wedding, a wedding on a yacht, a wedding on a sandbank and even underwater; ask your resort how they can accommodate multiple wedding ceremonies during your stay in the Maldives).

Go on a diving excursion.

Travelling with friends? Have your get-togethers onboard.

Island hop with Kudadoo’s Bella

Bespoke excursions, romantic celebrations and luxurious transfers. Ask your butler to make Bella whisk you away on adventures that are limited only by your imagination.

Bella is a Princess 55 Motor Yacht, built by the Princess Yachts. Luxuriously spacious with interiors etho the Flybridge range flows.

For more information, please visit www.kudadoo.com.

Yachting by Hurawalhi

Set your adventurous spirit free by chartering Bella, Hurawalhi’s luxury yacht. Guests can choose a few hours or an entire day aboard the impeccably designed vessel for bespoke excursions and experiences. Cruise with your loved one, cruise the atolls or tailor-make your trips and arrange an inter-island transfer.

Learn more on www.hurawalhi.com.

Yachting at Kagi Maldives

From luxury day sailing to full moon cruising across the Indian Ocean, yachting will be an option for guests to enjoy in Kagi, the well-being focused resort opening end 2020.

For more information and reservations, please visit www.kagimaldives.com.

Yachting with the secluded Veligandu island

Veligandu’s Gadha (lovely named as the strong-one-of-the ocean in Dhivehi), is a tastefully appointed Nomad 65 by Gulf Craft.

Measuring 65 feet in length and 18 feet in width, the three-deck modern customised luxury motor yacht comprises of three guest cabins on the lower deck, fully air-conditioned living area, a bar along with a kitchen on the middle deck, and an open air space at the top deck to wallow in the breath-taking ocean views.

Gadha is available for day-long Ari atoll cruising, for dive and snorkelling trips, gourmet dinner cruising at sunset and a choice of deep-sea sailing options for romance, star gazing and relaxation.

Please visit www.veligandu.com for more information.

Cruise the sea in full sail at Komandoo

The Maldives’ truly adults-only resort, Komandoo Island Resort & Spa offers a choice of fantastic opportunities and exploration options aboard the classic motor sailing yacht Britt, in full sail.

Excursions can be booked while on the island through your resort champion. Popular with guests are full-day atoll sailing in the Lhaviyani atoll with sunbathing, snorkelling and diving.

Please visit www.komandoo.com for more information.

Tailored cruising aboard Meeru’s Nora

Nora is a Princess 62 Motor Yacht, built by the Princess Yachts with elegantly appointed interiors and takes guests exploring the north Maldives.

Let Nora take on excursions to snorkel through the most picturesque reefs and experience spectacular marine life, visit sandbanks and chase sunsets.

The yacht is also available for transfers to arrive or depart in privacy, convenience, comfort and style.

Contact reservations@meeru.com for details. Learn more on www.meeru.com.

Go on an Ocean Discovery tour on Vilamendhoo’s Goma

Spend a full day out at sea, hopping in and out of the ocean, searching for the hidden gems that the South Ari atoll is famous for, including majestic whale sharks, manta rays, sea turtles, reef sharks, with Vilamendhoo’s beautiful wooden yacht Gomafulhu (meaning beautiful lady in descriptive Dhivehi).

With the beautiful Goma cruising in full sail, this wooden motor yacht offers a unique experience to dive trips and leisure cruising.

Learn more about the Ocean Discovery Tour on www.vilamendhoo.com. Contact reservations@thoibaeeru.com for details.

Atoll cruising with Kuredu

Kuredu Island Resort & Spa offers sailing excursions on board the wooden yacht ‘Britt’ which becomes one of the many guests’ holiday highlight. The yacht excursion itinerary starts off with breakfast on board, cruise through the waters past uninhabited islands, a local island, sandbanks and stunning lagoons, mid-day anchoring in one of the calm lagoons to serve guest lunch.

Learn more on www.kuredu.com.

Yachting is one of the many ways guests at Crown & Champa Resorts let you discover the joy of sailing. All the resorts boast deep sea fishing boats, traditional yet motorised Maldivian Dhonis for excursions, and speedboats to experience the joy of ocean cruising.