Cocoon Maldives introduces XXL All -Inclusive plan

Cocoon Maldives has introduced a brand new meal supplement, XXL All -Inclusive (XXLAI) option with a variety of service entitlements.

Optioning for the new XXLAI All-Inclusive will allow you to leave with peace of mind as you set your journey before you leave. Everything is included, from accommodation through meals, premium drinks and activities:

At arrival, complimentary VIP lounge access at the Trans Maldivian Airways seaplane terminal and assistance at departure.

Selection of premium wines from all around the world available in the restaurants and bars, unlimited cocktails and signature drinks, fresh juices, soft drinks, tea and coffee blends.

Premium mini bar, replenished daily with beer, wine, soft drinks, water and snacks.

Daily excursion to be selected from available scheduled options such as Sunrise/Sunset Fishing, Sunset Dolphin Cruise, Manta Ray Trip, Local Island Trip, etc (subject to prevailing weather conditions).

Twenty per cent discount on all spa services.

One romantic dinner in the award-winning Manta Restaurant during the stay (minimum three nights stay).

One BBQ dinner on the beach during the stay (minimum six nights stay).

All meals at Octopus except the Romantic Dinner at Manta (minimum three nights stay) and the Beach Barbecue (minimum six nights stay).

High Tea from 4.30-5.30pm at Octopus.

Cocoon Maldives, located in Ookolhufinolhu Island in the northern Lhaviyani atoll, blends the best of Italian design with the Maldives’ stunning natural beauty. The five-star resort, which officially opened in March, houses 150 villas that are exclusively designed by Lago, one of Italy’s finest design firms.

The resort, accessible by a 40-minute scenic seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport, features three restaurants and two bars offering a variety of cuisines from around the world and romantic dining experiences.

The Cube Spa at Cocoon is located in the heart of the island to ensure maximum privacy and intimacy, and offers variety of relaxing and rejuvenating treatments with qualified masseurs from Bali. Adjacent to the spa is the all-new ‘Garden of Eden’ wellness area, which features a jacuzzi, a steam and sauna room, as well as a kneipp pool.