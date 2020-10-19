Emerald Maldives expands culinary offerings, rolls out special Russian menus

Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa is now offering an even broader multi-ethnic and multi sensory experience with Russian dishes served at its restaurants, thanks to visiting Chef Nikita Martynov.

Working as an executive chef for 10 years, Chef Martynov’s career began in Syktyvkar, Russia. He continues his culinary journey in Moscow where he currently resides.

Chef Martynov’s hotel experience began in Sochi during the 2014 Winter Olympics. He then worked at the five-star Grand Hotel Krasnaya Polyana, where he had the opportunity to work as one of the private chefs to Prince Albert of Monaco and former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

He currently works at Chekhov, a restaurant located within the famous MXAT theatre in Moscow. The restaurant has been recognised as the Best Theatre Restaurant at the Royal Russian Awards.

Chef Martynov recently stayed at Emerald Maldives to train resort staff and improve its Executive Chef Aldo’s knowledge of Russian cuisine. During his week-long stay from October 5-12, he designed a Russian menu for Aqua and Beach Grill restaurants.

During Chef Martynov’s stay, the resort also organised a six-course Russian dinner on the main beach, paired with high quality wines and champagnes. The resort’s head sommelier, together with representatives from Maldivian company Di Vine Wine Cellars carried out the wine and champagne selection for the special dinner.

Russian cuisine is super delicious. It is made up of a combination of fish, pork, poultry, caviar, mushrooms, berries and honey. Crops of rye, wheat, barley and millet are usually used for the preparation of bread, pancakes, pies, cereals, beer and vodka.

Some common Russian specialties include soups that can be both hot and cold, salads with potatoes as one of the main ingredients, porridge and a variety of meats, fish and vegetables.

Meat is usually used in three different ways: either boiled and then used in soups or porridge, baked in pots together with cereals, or jellied using a gelatin base and then left to marinate for it to be served in a large serving bowl called Miska or Goo Bowl.

Desserts are considerably sweet. They are usually seen accompanied with jam or have an alcoholic beverage as an ingredient to spice things up and add flavour to it.

“The resort main scope with this initiative is to offer guests the possibility of enlarging their gustatory stay in a Deluxe All-Inclusive resort to 360° culinary experience and for them to absorb the essence of the Russian culture also if at the Maldives,” an announcement by the resort read.

Part of The Leading Hotels of the World collection, the 120-villa Emerald Maldives resort is located in the Raa atoll, renowned for having some of the most diverse marine life in the world and boasts one of the largest lagoons in the Maldives.

Designed by architect Edward David Poole, each villa exudes contemporary and tropical influences to create modern and unique interiors. From the outside, the villas blend harmoniously with the backdrop of the serene, tropical island and on the inside awaits nothing short of a masterpiece. Poole’s striking design includes enormous sparkling, white marble bathrooms with lavish silver mirrors and colour blocked bedrooms with exotic marine life wall art to compliment.

All guests stay on deluxe all-inclusive basis, which means when they arrive at Emerald Maldives, everything is taken care of. Deluxe all-inclusive allows guests to dine at any of the four resorts’ restaurants as many times as they wish during their stay. They have unlimited access to the villa mini bar, which is fully stocked daily, enjoy premium spirits and all non-motorised water sports at no additional cost.

When it comes to dining, Emerald covers cuisines from every continent with four fantastic restaurants to choose from and each with their own menu, style, theme and ambience.

Amazonico, the first and only South American restaurant in the Maldives, serves dishes like ceviche with passion fruit dressing and meats and fish from the huge open fire grill, which takes centre stage in this atmospheric restaurant. Nestled in the centre of the island amongst the palm trees, there are red lanterns which are strategically placed to mirror the effect of an open campfire, offering guests an authentic rainforest experience.

Other culinary highlights include Asiatique’ s live cooking shows in front of the teppanyaki grill and fresh Maldivian lobster at the Beach Club Grill Restaurant. The signature Aqua Restaurant offers barefoot luxury at its finest, and with a variety of cooking stations chefs are able to bring guest’s culinary dreams to life.

Home to a sumptuous haven of tranquillity, Emerald SPA, can be found in a secluded corner of the private island, offering a range of Bailnese and Thai treatments across 10 air-conditioned treatment rooms, as well as a Turkish bath, sauna and jacuzzi. ELEMIS treatments are also available for guests seeking a sensory wellness experience with a difference.

Situated on one of the quietest parts of the island, the Yoga Pavilion is the perfect setting to truly switch off and offers breath-taking sunrise yoga sessions.

The resort has also been built with sports and fitness lovers in mind, with two large tennis courts, two paddle courts and an air-conditioned Gym & Sports Centre with a state-of-the-art Technogym. Personal trainers are available to all guests too.

The resort has prioritised sustainability by using long-lasting Langhi Langhi leaves to build the canopies, and solar panels on every villa to power the entire resort’s hot water. In a bid to reduce single-use plastic waste, the resort uses paper straws as well as glass bottles and the island is home to a recyclable water irrigation system and composting facility.