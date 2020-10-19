Fly to Four Seasons Private Island Maldives aboard Vertis Aviation’s luxury jets

Four Seasons Resorts Maldives has partnered with Vertis Aviation, a Switzerland-headquartered boutique jet consultancy, to offer an exclusive travel experience to Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah, the world’s first exclusive-use hideaway in a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve.

The premier brands formed the agreement to satisfy a growing demand for safe, flexible and private travel to distinguished destinations. A heightened demand for spending time with friends and family, relaxing at leisure, and enjoying natural beauty has been stimulated by the restrictions resulting from the global pandemic, and has resulted in a rise in leisure charter flights.

“The combination of a private jet flight reducing travel times, limiting exposure to other travellers and minimising airport transfers, with a remote, tropical private hideaway, only accessible to a single group of guests, is very powerful in our current climate,” James Foster, COO for Vertis Aviation, said.

“We anticipate this is going to be a popular product with existing clients who regularly use our private jet solutions for their leisure needs, as well as new clients seeking exceptional experiences. The benefits of flying privately are truly amplified in our current climate and our aim is to deliver customers a variety of options to satisfy their wanderlust securely and safely.”

With first-class commercial flights to the Maldives much reduced, Vertis is using its extensive network to provide access to exceptional private aircraft to convey customers from across the globe directly to Male, the capital of the Maldives.

From here passengers transfer to the vibrantly liveried Four Seasons Triggerfish luxury seaplane for a 30-minute flight to the secluded, seven-bedroom island resort.

Sleeping up to 22 guests, the island offers the ultimate in social distancing, an on-island security team and a staff of up to 25 according to client needs.

As a truly private island, available to just one couple, family or group at a time, Voavah combines legendary service, ultimate seclusion and limitless living. A private yacht, an on-site dive centre, water sports, a kids’ programme and elevated Lead With Care safety protocols, for the most reassuring of stays, also form part of the offering.

The partnership firmly puts customer service, attention to details and discretion at the heart of each journey. It also epitomises the Vertis boutique approach which extends beyond simply organising the flight portion of the trip by providing a range of concierge services from each passenger’s point of departure to destination arrival.

Vertis and Four Seasons Resorts Maldives management anticipate that the benefits derived from private jet travel and time spent on a secluded island will also bring new customers to the business aviation sector, as well as to the Four Seasons group.

“We continue to focus on the imperative of safe travel and are working hard on providing a variety of charter solutions to meet this need. Our customers are demanding unique and one-of-a-kind experiences away from it all and this type of partnership allows us to satisfy these requests,” Foster said.

“We’re excited to launch this flagship partnership and look forward to delivering more incredible experiences to our customers.”

Welcoming guests from all countries since the Maldives reopened its international borders on July 15, Four Seasons Resorts Maldives‘ open spaces, outdoor restaurants and secluded locations offer a reassuring naturally distanced set-up to ease guests back into the sunny side of life this fall and festive season.

Four Seasons is proud to have retained virus-free status in the Maldives throughout 2020 with its Lead With Care procedures, and is committed to ensuring safe onwards travel for its guests too. PCR test services are available on site (at a fee of $150 + taxes per person) to anyone requiring them for onward travel or return to their home countries.

Guests are able to move between resort islands with special government permission, but the safest way to enjoy the Maldives’ pristine beauty for now is to settle into one of three enchanting Four Seasons enclaves in the Maldives.

For a Forbes Five-Star escape, complete with sensational surfing, fragrant flower gardens, lapping lagoon, private spa island and stunning new Beach Hideaways at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa provide a home-from-home welcome for families, friends and groups.

Health and healing come as standard at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru – named “Most Meaningful Experience” in the Condé Nast Traveller Spa Awards 2020 – from the Yoga Therapy Centre in the pristine jungle to pioneering hands-on marine conservation experiences.

For an escape like no other, the two hectare (five acre) Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah, Baa Atoll accommodates a single group of up to 22 guests in the world’s first private island UNESCO Biosphere hideaway. With its own villas, Beach House, swimming pools, dive school, water sport centre, Ocean of Consciousness Spa, 19-metre (62-foot) yacht and dedicated team of staff, Voavah offers the ultimate in style, serenity and seclusion for limitless island living.

For more information and bookings, please contact the Central Reservations Department team at tel: (960) 66 00 888 or email: reservations.mal@fourseasons.com.