Awards
Sun Siyam Iru Veli awarded ‘Best Resort’ title at 2025 Bund Design Hotels Awards
Sun Siyam Iru Veli was honored with the coveted ‘Best Resort’ title at the 17th annual ‘Stylish Escape’ Bund Design Hotels Awards, during a prestigious ceremony held on 3rd December at Shanghai’s former Hendricks Institute on the North Bund. The accolade places the resort among a select group of properties shaping the future of design-led hospitality.
Presented by The Bund Media, an influential voice in the industry for over two decades, the award is celebrated as a definitive barometer for hotel design and innovation. The event, which also marked the launch of the new MILESTONE Landmark Awards, gathered over one hundred distinguished guests from the global architecture, design, and art communities.
The award recognises Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s exceptional contribution to redefining modern hospitality. The resort masterfully embodies the spirit of contemporary design, seamlessly blending commercial vitality, artistic ambiance, and a rich humanistic fabric. Its revolutionary approach to aesthetics has set a new standard for what constitutes an asset of lasting beauty.
“We are honoured by this recognition,” said Masdhooq Saeed, General Manager of Sun Siyam Iru Veli. “Here, nature defines the architecture. The island’s beaches, vegetation, and reef form the heart of the design, with every structure shaped to enhance, not overshadow, its surroundings. Our team is deeply committed to preserving this balance, ensuring the integrity and authenticity of the island.”
True to its philosophy, Sun Siyam Iru Veli offers guests an intimate island hideaway in a breathtakingly boutique setting. As a quintessential spot to relax, recharge, and reconnect, the resort stands as a beacon of thoughtful, human-centric design in the heart of the Maldives.
Awards
Hulhule Island Hotel extends global leadership with 14th consecutive World Travel Award
Hulhule Island Hotel (HIH) has announced its win as “World’s Leading Airport Resort 2025” at the 32nd Annual World Travel Awards (WTA), held this year in the Kingdom of Bahrain.
Tourism leaders and industry pioneers from around the globe gathered for the Grand Final Gala Ceremony to celebrate the finest achievements in global travel, tourism, and hospitality.
This prestigious accolade marks HIH’s 14th consecutive win in this category — a milestone that underscores the hotel’s unwavering commitment to excellence, comfort, and world-class service. In addition to this achievement, HIH has also been honoured as “Indian Ocean’s Leading Airport Hotel” nine times, first earning recognition from the World Travel Awards in 2009.
Speaking on the achievement, Ali Shakir, Group General Manager, said: “It is an honour to receive such a prestigious global award once again. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust of our guests. Hulhule Island Hotel continues to stand proudly in all its glory, delivering exceptional experiences year after year. We remain committed to setting the gold standard for airport hospitality in the region and beyond.”
Hulhule Island Hotel extends heartfelt gratitude to its valued guests, partners, and dedicated team members for their continued support in achieving this extraordinary milestone.
Awards
Trans Maldivian Airways named World’s Leading Seaplane Operator 2025
Trans Maldivian Airways (TMA), the world’s largest seaplane operator, has once again strengthened its position as a global aviation leader with new accolades at the World Travel Awards 2025. The airline was named the World’s Leading Seaplane Operator 2025 and the Indian Ocean’s Leading Seaplane Operator 2025, acknowledging its continued contribution to air connectivity across the Maldives. The 32nd Annual World Travel Awards ceremony took place at Exhibition World Bahrain and was attended by more than 300 leaders from the international tourism industry.
Established in 1993, TMA has played a central role in shaping the Maldives’ aviation and tourism sectors. Operating the world’s largest seaplane fleet with 65 DHC-6 Twin Otters and serving over 80 resort destinations, the airline provides vital connectivity across the archipelago with a focus on safety, reliability, and operational efficiency. Conducting more than 400 flights daily, TMA remains essential in enabling access to resort islands nationwide.
Commenting on the achievement, A.U.M. Fawzy, CEO of Trans Maldivian Airways, said: “This prestigious recognition from the World Travel Awards, year after year, reflects the trust placed in our team by our partners and guests, and the responsibility we carry as the primary air service provider connecting resort destinations across the Maldives. At TMA, our focus remains on continuous improvement and building on decades of service excellence. As the tourism industry in the Maldives continues to evolve and grow, we will continue strengthening our operations and supporting the long-term development of the Maldives as a world-leading destination.”
TMA continues to enhance its operational capabilities through ongoing investments in fleet upgrades, infrastructure, staff training, and technology-driven improvements, ensuring it meets rising demand while maintaining its hallmark of dependable service.
As the Maldives prepares for further growth in visitor arrivals, Trans Maldivian Airways remains committed to working closely with industry partners, supporting national tourism objectives, and ensuring a seamless and reliable travel experience for guests visiting the country’s island destinations.
Awards
Maldives again named World’s Leading Destination
The Maldives has once again secured its position as a global tourism leader after being named World’s Leading Destination 2025 for the sixth consecutive year and World’s Leading Green Destination 2025 for the second consecutive year at the World Travel Awards Grand Final Gala Ceremony, held at Exhibition World Bahrain.
The World Travel Awards, established in 1993, are recognised worldwide as the highest honour in the global travel and tourism industry. The awards celebrate excellence across all sectors of travel and tourism and are determined through international voting from industry professionals and the public.
Winning the title of World’s Leading Destination for six years in a row marks a historic achievement for the Maldives, reflecting the destination’s long-term consistency, strong brand presence, and sustained global appeal. The Maldives’ second consecutive win as World’s Leading Green Destination highlights its ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, sustainable tourism development, and the protection of its fragile marine ecosystems.
These recognitions come during a year of record-breaking performance for the Maldives. Visitor arrivals reached the two million milestone earlier than any previous year, and the destination is firmly on track to achieve the national target of 2.3 million arrivals by the end of 2025. Strong market performance has been supported by strategic global campaigns, high-impact partnerships, expanded trade engagements, and improved destination visibility across key markets.
Throughout 2025, Visit Maldives Corporation (VMC) delivered a series of coordinated global initiatives that strengthened the Maldives’ leadership position. These included major ambassador programmes, large-scale digital campaigns, targeted roadshows, co-branded partnerships, and the launch of the 2026 “Ocean Nation” theme. The Maldives also increased its presence at international trade fairs and executed successful collaborative marketing efforts with industry partners across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North America.
In addition to the two world titles, the Maldives received three regional honours at this year’s awards:
- Indian Ocean’s Best MICE Destination 2025: Maldives
- Indian Ocean’s Best Incentive Destination 2025: Malé
- Indian Ocean’s Best Tourism Authority Website 2025: VisitMaldives.com
These regional recognitions reflect the Maldives’ expanding tourism portfolio, which now includes MICE travel, incentive markets, urban tourism, and digitally enhanced visitor engagement.
The Maldives’ success at the World Travel Awards is a result of the collective efforts of the tourism industry, local communities, government stakeholders, and the global travel trade. The awards reinforce the Maldives’ position as a leading premium destination and affirm the effectiveness of continuous, year-round destination promotion carried out by VMC and its partners.
