The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort welcomes Chef Renzi Gianluca for Tastemaker series collaboration
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues its celebrated Tastemaker Series with an exclusive culinary collaboration featuring acclaimed Italian Chef Renzi Gianluca. Taking place across three days, the immersive experience invites guests to discover Chef Gianluca’s contemporary interpretation of Italian gastronomy through thoughtfully curated dining moments and an interactive masterclass.
The collaboration will be highlighted by two intimate guest dinners on 21 January 2026 and 23 January 2026, where Chef Gianluca will present a bespoke menu inspired by his culinary heritage, seasonal ingredients, and refined technique. On 22 January 2026, guests are invited to deepen their appreciation of Italian cuisine during an exclusive masterclass led by the chef, offering insight into his creative philosophy and signature approach.
Set on a private island in the Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is renowned for its striking architecture, secluded villas, and exceptional dining experiences. The resort is home to a diverse culinary portfolio, including Alba, its signature Italian restaurant; Orientale, celebrating Asian flavours; the overwater Whale Bar; and Cargo, a destination for Indian Ocean-inspired cuisine under the stars. Each venue reflects the brand’s commitment to refined craftsmanship, immersive storytelling, and memorable moments at the table.
Chef Renzi Gianluca’s residency builds upon the resort’s ongoing Tastemaker Series, which has recently welcomed distinguished culinary talents such as Chef Gregory Doyen, Chef Alexander Herrmann, and Chef Jolly. These collaborations underscore The St. Regis Maldives’ position as a leading epicurean destination, offering guests rare access to globally celebrated chefs and elevated gastronomic experiences in an extraordinary setting.
With its seamless blend of luxury, culture, and culinary artistry, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues to redefine destination dining in the Indian Ocean.
For more information and details, please visit www.stregismaldives.com.
Chef Frank Fol leads plant-based culinary programme at ananea Madivaru Maldives
ananea Madivaru Maldives is hosting Chef Frank Fol, founder of We’re Smart World and a recognised figure in plant-based gastronomy, for a dedicated culinary programme aimed at strengthening and refining the resort’s plant-based dining concepts.
Chef Fol is visiting the island from 8 to 14 December, working closely with the culinary team to develop and enhance plant-forward offerings across the resort’s dining experiences. The programme focuses on integrating contemporary plant-based techniques with locally relevant ingredients and presentation styles, aligning with evolving guest preferences for balanced and conscious dining.
As part of the visit, an internal tasting menu is scheduled to take place, bringing together Chef Fol and the resort’s senior leadership. During the session, Chef Fol will present a selection of plant-forward dishes developed throughout his stay, offering insight into his culinary philosophy and approach to modern vegetable-led cuisine.
ananea Madivaru Maldives stated that the collaboration is intended to support the continued development of its food and beverage concepts, with a particular emphasis on broadening high-quality plant-based options available to guests across its restaurants.
Following the tasting session, the resort will issue a formal press release outlining the programme outcomes, including details of the dishes, concepts, and future plans. Visual assets and supporting media materials will also be made available as part of the official announcement.
The visit forms part of ananea Madivaru Maldives’ wider efforts to evolve its culinary offerings in line with global dining trends while maintaining a strong focus on quality, creativity, and guest experience.
Maakeyolhu: RAH GILI MALDIVES launches signature dining experience honouring Maldivian fishing culture
In time with Fishermen’s Day in the Maldives, RAH GILI MALDIVES — the debut island of the SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS constellation — unveils Maakeyolhu: an immersive dining experience that honours the enduring spirit of Maldivian fishing culture and the figure at its heart — the Head Fisherman.
Set to welcome guests from February 2026, RAH GILI will introduce Maakeyolhu as one of its signature destinations — a living story shaped by tides, tradition, and table. Anchored in deep respect for the sea and the coastal communities that depend on it, the restaurant brings guests into the rhythm of island life through food, design, and shared memory.
Honouring the Head Fisherman
In Maldivian fishing culture, the Maakeyolhu is more than a navigator — he is a guide, a keeper of rhythm, and a trusted voice at sea. He reads the tides, chooses the fishing grounds, and holds the wisdom of those who came before. This figure inspired not only the restaurant’s name but its entire philosophy — leading with instinct, serving with humility, and grounding the guest experience in the language of the ocean.
“Maakeyolhu is a table led not by chefs alone, but by the sea and those who know it best,” said Marc Gussing, Director of Operations at SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS. “On this island, we do not perform luxury — we return to its truest form: thoughtful, elemental, and guided by deep cultural memory. The Head Fisherman is not a symbol; he is a living rhythm. This restaurant is our tribute to him and the stories he carries.”
The Daily Catch Philosophy
At Maakeyolhu, there is no fixed menu. Each morning, the kitchen receives its direction from the boats that return to shore — carrying Maldivian yellowfin tuna, reef fish, lobster, and octopus caught using traditional methods.
The restaurant’s culinary rhythm is simple: serve what is fresh, cook with restraint, and honour the story of each ingredient. Signature preparations include a refined Garudhiya Essence, snapper grilled over coconut husk with curry leaf emulsion, Maldivian lobster slow-roasted in a toddy glaze, and smoked tuna brightened with lime and coconut.
Many of the recipes are shaped by knowledge passed down through generations — fisherman’s breakfasts, wood-fired marinades, family-seasoned broths. Nothing is styled for spectacle. Everything is served to be shared.
Meals unfold in circles, as they do in island homes. Guests pass dishes by hand, savour in silence, then speak in stories. The act of dining becomes an exchange — of salt, memory, and care.
“There’s something quietly powerful about serving seafood the Maldivian way — honest, elemental, and rooted in the day’s catch,” adds Marc. “That’s the spirit guests will find at Maakeyolhu. It’s not just a seafood restaurant located in the Maldives — it is a Maldivian seafood restaurant in the truest sense.”
A Space Crafted from Island Life
Designed as a breezy extension of the shoreline, Maakeyolhu is woven into the existing contours of the island. Its architecture listens more than it declares — allowing water, sky, and wind to lead.
The palette is natural and purposeful: white lime plaster and coral-toned stucco reflect the brightness of island homes. Coconut fibre softens the space through screens, seating, and floor textures. Bamboo shelters the bar structure. Glass and timber frames open every corner to light and breeze.
Every element has meaning. At the beach, guests step across a Thun’du Kunaa — the woven mat present in every Maldivian home. It is not branded, but familiar. A quiet signal that they’ve arrived at something rooted. Sustainability is built into every layer — from passive cooling design and coral-friendly piling to native planting and modular joinery. Maakeyolhu enhances what’s already here, without replacing it.
More Than a Meal
Guests are welcomed by the scent of smoked coconut, the sound of traditional Boduberu, and the warmth of a team that feels like family. The space is alive — not curated. Dishes arrive with context, not instruction. Servers speak of the morning’s catch. Drummers play at dusk. And always, the sea remains in sight.
On select evenings, Maakeyolhu hosts Maldivian Nights — intimate gatherings led by local storytellers, drummers, and a real-life Maakeyolhu from a neighbouring island. He joins not as performer, but as elder — sharing the rhythm of his fishing life through tales, pauses, and silence. These evenings are not designed events, but real ones — honest reflections of what it means to live by the sea. Here, the act of savouring becomes a kind of ceremony — not formal but felt. A slow rhythm of sharing, remembering, and returning.
A Rayyithun Expression
As part of the Rayyithun philosophy that guides SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS, Maakeyolhu reflects the archetypes of island life — the fishermen (Masverin), the women who prepare the daily catch, and the rhythms they move in.
Guests don’t just observe this rhythm — they enter it. They savour what the ocean gave that morning. They hear the songs that have shaped generations. And they leave with the feeling that something was passed on — not just served.
Fine dining meets island serenity: Chef Pascal Oudotte at Kandolhu Maldives
Kandolhu Maldives has announced the next chapter in its chef collaboration series, welcoming acclaimed Chef Pascal Oudotte from the Michelin Guide–rated restaurant Stilbruch in Karlsruhe, Germany. Taking place in March next year, the residency will feature a collection of curated culinary events designed to offer guests an exceptional gastronomic experience.
Chef Oudotte’s culinary philosophy combines classical French techniques with contemporary artistry. He is known for championing seasonal produce, pure flavours, and refined textures, allowing high-quality regional ingredients to take centre stage. His approach emphasises sustainability and respect for origin, while precise techniques and subtle flavour composition result in dishes of remarkable depth and memorable taste.
The residency will include three signature events:
- 11 March 2026: Olive restaurant will host an intimate five-course surprise menu crafted by Chef Pascal Oudotte. With only 12 seats available, the evening will offer a personalised and immersive dining journey.
- 13 March 2026: The Sea Grill will be transformed into an elegant venue for a four-course surprise menu, accommodating 22 guests. This experience will blend island charm with fine dining sophistication.
- 15 March 2026: The collaboration will conclude with a relaxed evening of cocktails and canapés, giving guests the opportunity to meet Chef Oudotte and enjoy his culinary artistry in a tropical, informal setting.
Stilbruch, located in Karlsruhe’s Weststadt district, is known for its surprise menus shaped entirely by seasonal ingredients, ensuring that no two evenings are the same. Guests may experience the Menu Inspiration or the plant-based Menu Recreation, both of which follow a minimal-waste philosophy that brings new life to every component of a dish.
Chef Pascal Oudotte is widely recognised for creating cuisine that evokes emotion while upholding sustainability. His vision emphasises dishes that appeal to all the senses, resulting in dining experiences that are both thoughtful and memorable.
This special chef collaboration underscores Kandolhu Maldives’ commitment to offering world-class dining. With its pristine beaches, peaceful villas, attentive service, and sweeping views of the Indian Ocean, the resort provides an idyllic setting for such exclusive gastronomic events. Shaped by the sea and rich in tranquillity, Kandolhu continues to offer guests an intimate and refined Maldivian escape.
