Bestbuy Maldives, IREKS launch baking demonstration series with Master Baker Steven Selvamuthu

Bestbuy Maldives (BBM), the authorised distributor for IREKS products in the Maldives, has announced a special baking demonstration series featuring IREKS Master Baker Steven Selvamuthu, showcasing a vibrant range of colourful and healthy bakes.

Running from 5 to 17 November, the series will include live demonstrations at leading resorts and bakeries in Malé, offering industry professionals the opportunity to explore innovative recipes using IREKS’ world-class baking solutions.

During his visit, Master Baker Steven will highlight creations made with Red Beet Concentrate (derived from beetroot) and Bavarian Purple Bread Concentrate (made from black carrot extract). These natural ingredients offer bakers new ways to craft visually striking and wholesome products. In addition, he will showcase techniques for producing popular cakes such as Red Velvet using IREKS’ premium ingredients, along with options from the brand’s vegan and gluten-free range.

With more than 160 years of history, IREKS is recognised globally for its innovation and excellence in baking. Serving clients in over 90 countries, the company provides a comprehensive portfolio that includes artisanal bread and confectionery mixes, alongside an extensive range of gluten-free and plant-based ingredients.

Speaking about the collaboration, A.V.S. Subrahmanyam, Chief Operating Officer of BBM, said: “We are delighted to host Master Baker Steven in the Maldives and bring his expertise to our local industry. Our partnership with IREKS allows us to deliver not only premium baking ingredients but also the technical knowledge and inspiration that help elevate the skills of Maldivian chefs and bakers. This demonstration series reflects BBM’s ongoing commitment to professional development and to raising the standard of bakery and pastry craftsmanship in the country.”

This latest series builds on BBM’s existing collaboration with IREKS, which earlier this year helped deliver gluten-free and vegan baking solutions across the Maldivian market via a specialised demo tour covering resorts and professional kitchens. By combining expert instruction with purpose-designed ingredient systems, BBM and IREKS are working to empower local culinary teams to meet rising demand for inclusive and health-conscious bakery options.

BBM has been at the forefront of supplying high-quality food and beverage products to the Maldivian hospitality industry for over two decades. Through its partnerships with leading global brands such as IREKS, BBM continues to empower chefs and culinary professionals by organising interactive sessions, masterclasses, and demonstration series with international experts.