News
Bestbuy Maldives, IREKS launch baking demonstration series with Master Baker Steven Selvamuthu
Bestbuy Maldives (BBM), the authorised distributor for IREKS products in the Maldives, has announced a special baking demonstration series featuring IREKS Master Baker Steven Selvamuthu, showcasing a vibrant range of colourful and healthy bakes.
Running from 5 to 17 November, the series will include live demonstrations at leading resorts and bakeries in Malé, offering industry professionals the opportunity to explore innovative recipes using IREKS’ world-class baking solutions.
During his visit, Master Baker Steven will highlight creations made with Red Beet Concentrate (derived from beetroot) and Bavarian Purple Bread Concentrate (made from black carrot extract). These natural ingredients offer bakers new ways to craft visually striking and wholesome products. In addition, he will showcase techniques for producing popular cakes such as Red Velvet using IREKS’ premium ingredients, along with options from the brand’s vegan and gluten-free range.
With more than 160 years of history, IREKS is recognised globally for its innovation and excellence in baking. Serving clients in over 90 countries, the company provides a comprehensive portfolio that includes artisanal bread and confectionery mixes, alongside an extensive range of gluten-free and plant-based ingredients.
Speaking about the collaboration, A.V.S. Subrahmanyam, Chief Operating Officer of BBM, said: “We are delighted to host Master Baker Steven in the Maldives and bring his expertise to our local industry. Our partnership with IREKS allows us to deliver not only premium baking ingredients but also the technical knowledge and inspiration that help elevate the skills of Maldivian chefs and bakers. This demonstration series reflects BBM’s ongoing commitment to professional development and to raising the standard of bakery and pastry craftsmanship in the country.”
This latest series builds on BBM’s existing collaboration with IREKS, which earlier this year helped deliver gluten-free and vegan baking solutions across the Maldivian market via a specialised demo tour covering resorts and professional kitchens. By combining expert instruction with purpose-designed ingredient systems, BBM and IREKS are working to empower local culinary teams to meet rising demand for inclusive and health-conscious bakery options.
BBM has been at the forefront of supplying high-quality food and beverage products to the Maldivian hospitality industry for over two decades. Through its partnerships with leading global brands such as IREKS, BBM continues to empower chefs and culinary professionals by organising interactive sessions, masterclasses, and demonstration series with international experts.
News
Kuda Villingili Maldives welcomes New Year with music, memories, magic ‘Through the Decades’
This festive season, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites guests to step into an elevated journey of celebration, nostalgia, and rejuvenation with its 2025–2026 Festive Program, themed “Through the Decades.” Between December 23, 2025, and January 7, 2026, the island will transform into a vibrant canvas of shimmering gold, sparkling silver, and neon hues. The resort’s signature ethos — “time and space redefined” — sets the tone, as guests are invited to leave the ordinary behind and relax, celebrate, and reconnect in absolute luxury.
A Christmas wrapped in elegance and cheer begins on December 23 with the Tree Lighting Ceremony illuminating the resort in warm radiance, followed by carol singing under the stars. On Christmas Eve, guests are treated to a sumptuous Gala Dinner complete with festive cocktails at Raalhu Bar and live entertainment. The spirit continues on December 25, when Santa Claus arrives to delight young guests, and the fun spills into gingerbread cookie-making and holiday-themed crafts for families to share joyful moments.
Throughout the festive period, guests can indulge in the sanctuary of the private island Spa — perched over tranquil waters and connected by a small bridge, where the only soundtrack is the gentle lapping of waves. The spa offers the Kuda Villingili Signature Massage, aromatic therapies, Balinese, Lomi Lomi, and Ayurvedic treatments (such as shirodhara and herbal poultices), all delivered using organic and plant-based ingredients. During their festive stay, spa guests may also enjoy seasonal wellness rituals, curated treatments, and exclusive holiday spa packages designed to renew body and mind amidst the indulgence.
The Timeless New Year’s Eve Celebration on December 31 begins with a special NYE cocktail party at Hawkers, followed by a Gala Dinner & Décades Countdown Celebration. Guests are invited to dress in decade-inspired chic — from the ’70s to the 2000s — while savoring themed culinary stations, signature cocktails, and live performances that journey through musical eras. As midnight draws near, a dazzling fireworks show sets the stage for the arrival of 2026. Immediately following, a Neon After-Party with DJ sets and glowing visuals ensures the celebration continues into the new year.
Adventure-seekers can look forward to the resort’s extensive range of ocean activities. Whether seeking an adrenaline rush or a serene escape, guests can tailor their adventures — from big game fishing and competitive water games to scuba diving for both adults and children. MSTS Watersports and Diving will lead these thrilling experiences, ensuring every guest finds their perfect balance of excitement and relaxation.
At the Kuda Fiyo Kids Club, young guests will embark on their own “Time Travel Adventure.” From the disco playgrounds of the ’70s to the arcade fun of the ’80s, cartoon-inspired corners of the ’90s, and karaoke pop parties of the 2000s, children can immerse themselves in creative play, costume dress-ups, games, and mini talent shows — all designed to spark joy and imagination. Meanwhile, couples and solo travelers can drift between gala dinners, late-night lounge soirées, beachfront bar music, and intimate starlit moments by the sea.
The joyous tempo continues on January 1 with a New Year’s Day Brunch, featuring celebratory bubbles and gourmet flavors. The festivities conclude with a special sunset cocktail and Global Flavors Gala Dinner on January 6, 2026.
No festive celebration at Kuda Villingili would be complete without a dazzling lineup of world-class entertainment. Throughout the season, the island will come alive with captivating performances — from a breathtaking fire dancer duo illuminating the night sky to gravity-defying acts by acrobatic artists Danimisima and Jakob. Guests can lose themselves in moments of wonder with enchanting illusions by a resident magician and be swept up in the vibrant energy of multi-genre performer Madam Boyko. As the evenings unfold, the soulful sounds of saxophonist Nikita Rychkov will set the perfect tone, while the dynamic choreography of Show Ballet “Arriva” brings the spirit of celebration to life in a spectacular crescendo.
From the grandeur of gala dinners to tranquil spa escapes, from family-friendly crafts to high-energy dance parties, Kuda Villingili’s 2025–2026 Festive Program embodies its promise of redefining time and space. Whether guests seek celebration, connection, or quiet moments of reflection, every experience is designed to leave a lasting imprint on the heart.
For more information about Kuda Villingii Resort Maldives, please visit www.kudavillingili.com.
Awards
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo wins triple honours at World Luxury Awards 2025
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort has received three titles at the 2025 World Luxury Awards, named Luxury Adults Only Resort, Luxury Island Resort, and Luxury Cultural Resort in the Indian Ocean.
The awards highlight the brand’s focus on locally rooted hospitality, with stays shaped by place, service and community. The resort presents Maldivian culture through curated experiences, pairing contemporary comforts with island traditions.
Positioned as an adults-only retreat, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo integrates culinary influences and cultural programming to offer guests a stay informed by the rhythm of local life and delivered with consistent service standards.
“These awards are a true reflection of our team’s passion for creating experiences that feel both local and memorable. Every detail, from the design to the service, is guided by the authenticity that defines Mercure. We are grateful to our guests for being part of this journey,” said Riaan Drever, Cluster General Manager.
The World Luxury Awards recognise excellence in global hospitality, honouring properties that consistently deliver strong guest experiences and celebrate diversity across the travel sector.
Awards
Hat-trick for Pullman Maldives Maamutaa at 2025 World Luxury Awards
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has received three honours at the 2025 World Luxury Awards, securing titles for Best Luxury All-Inclusive Hotel, Best Luxury Wellness Hotel, and Best Luxury Family Hotel in the Indian Ocean.
The awards underscore the resort’s approach to experience-led hospitality, combining design, wellbeing and guest engagement. The recognition also reflects Pullman’s commitment to innovation, inclusivity and sustainability, which sit at the centre of the brand’s strategy.
Since opening, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has developed an all-inclusive offering that brings together adventure, wellness and a close connection to the natural environment. Its portfolio includes an underwater villa, wellness concepts and family-oriented experiences.
“We are honoured to receive this recognition at the 2025 World Luxury Awards. These awards celebrate the heart of what we do—creating inspiring moments for every guest, whether they come to reconnect, recharge, or simply play. This achievement belongs to our incredible team, whose passion and dedication make Pullman Maldives Maamutaa what it is today,” said Riaan Drever, Cluster General Manager.
The World Luxury Awards recognise excellence in global hospitality, highlighting hotels that consistently deliver strong guest experiences and demonstrate innovation in service and design.
Trending
-
Cooking1 week ago
Atmosphere Core, BBM to host Michelin-starred events with Chef Pasquale Palamaro
-
Meditation1 week ago
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, Soulful Feasts by Stephanie Zubiri announce Thanksgiving wellness retreat
-
News5 days ago
Autograph Collection Hotels debuts in Maldives with The Halcyon Private Isles: Signature retreat of individuality, immersion
-
Awards1 week ago
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru celebrated as a top 4 resort in Indian Ocean by Condé Nast Traveler 2025
-
Awards1 week ago
SO/ Maldives shines bright with 3 wins at 2025 Global Awards Season
-
News1 week ago
Velaa Private Island introduces newly redesigned Kuredhi Residence by Winch Design
-
Drink1 week ago
Constance Moofushi Maldives celebrates fine wine excellence with Creation Wines
-
Awards6 days ago
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives wins top family hotel honour at Little Steps Family Travel Awards