Featured
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives aligns festive events with World of Care commitments
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives will mark the festive season with a programme that combines charitable initiatives with its sustainability commitments. Guests will be invited to donate, run, paddle and plant in support of local community and environmental projects, alongside dining experiences that highlight Maldivian produce.
Under its World of Care commitments, the resort has adopted initiatives to improve the school experience for children at R. Maduvvari School on the neighbouring island and to protect the surrounding marine ecosystem. Participation in the season’s activities will contribute directly to these programmes.
From 25 December 2025 to 7 January 2026, guests may purchase wrapped gifts from a Christmas Charity Surprise Tree, with all proceeds directed to the resort’s charitable causes.
On 27 December 2025, Euro Divers will lead a coral-planting session within the house reef. The activity forms part of an ongoing conservation effort to strengthen reef resilience by increasing coral diversity through the careful planting of hardy coral fragments.
Seasalt restaurant will host a “Boat to Table” beachfront barbecue on 28 December 2025 and 4 January 2026. The buffet will feature seafood such as giant tuna sashimi, ceviche and grilled fish prepared from the day’s catch supplied by local fishermen, reflecting the resort’s focus on local sourcing and support for the Raa Atoll community.
A Charity Kayak Race will take place on 30 December 2025 and 5 January 2026. Entry will be by voluntary donation, with funds supporting enhancements at the R. Maduvvari pre-school.
On 2 January 2026, the programme will conclude with a Charity Island Fun Run around the island. Branded t-shirts will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting the resort’s community initiatives.
Awards
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo wins triple honours at World Luxury Awards 2025
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort has received three titles at the 2025 World Luxury Awards, named Luxury Adults Only Resort, Luxury Island Resort, and Luxury Cultural Resort in the Indian Ocean.
The awards highlight the brand’s focus on locally rooted hospitality, with stays shaped by place, service and community. The resort presents Maldivian culture through curated experiences, pairing contemporary comforts with island traditions.
Positioned as an adults-only retreat, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo integrates culinary influences and cultural programming to offer guests a stay informed by the rhythm of local life and delivered with consistent service standards.
“These awards are a true reflection of our team’s passion for creating experiences that feel both local and memorable. Every detail, from the design to the service, is guided by the authenticity that defines Mercure. We are grateful to our guests for being part of this journey,” said Riaan Drever, Cluster General Manager.
The World Luxury Awards recognise excellence in global hospitality, honouring properties that consistently deliver strong guest experiences and celebrate diversity across the travel sector.
Awards
Hat-trick for Pullman Maldives Maamutaa at 2025 World Luxury Awards
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has received three honours at the 2025 World Luxury Awards, securing titles for Best Luxury All-Inclusive Hotel, Best Luxury Wellness Hotel, and Best Luxury Family Hotel in the Indian Ocean.
The awards underscore the resort’s approach to experience-led hospitality, combining design, wellbeing and guest engagement. The recognition also reflects Pullman’s commitment to innovation, inclusivity and sustainability, which sit at the centre of the brand’s strategy.
Since opening, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has developed an all-inclusive offering that brings together adventure, wellness and a close connection to the natural environment. Its portfolio includes an underwater villa, wellness concepts and family-oriented experiences.
“We are honoured to receive this recognition at the 2025 World Luxury Awards. These awards celebrate the heart of what we do—creating inspiring moments for every guest, whether they come to reconnect, recharge, or simply play. This achievement belongs to our incredible team, whose passion and dedication make Pullman Maldives Maamutaa what it is today,” said Riaan Drever, Cluster General Manager.
The World Luxury Awards recognise excellence in global hospitality, highlighting hotels that consistently deliver strong guest experiences and demonstrate innovation in service and design.
Featured
Halloween at Sun Siyam Iru Veli turns fantasy, not fright
Sun Siyam Iru Veli marked Halloween with a one-day island celebration, “Whimsy Over Wicked,” reimagining the tradition of fright as a fairytale of fantasy on 31 October. The programme invited guests of all ages to immerse themselves in themed workshops, entertainment, and dining experiences designed to encourage creativity and the joy of make-believe.
At the Turtle Kidz Club, children joined a full-house Pumpkin Workshop, decorating pumpkins with gemstones, bright colours, and playful patterns. As the sun set over Fresh Water Beach, the festivities shifted to a Masquerade Evening, where guests enjoyed island beats and signature cocktails and mocktails against a golden horizon. The celebration continued at Turtle Beach with a Beach BBQ Dinner, presenting a Halloween-inspired menu in a storybook setting with live music by the sea.
The night concluded with a private “Cinema Under the Stars” screening, offering an open-air experience that captured the spirit of the occasion.
Through “Whimsy Over Wicked,” Sun Siyam Iru Veli highlighted creativity, connection, and the island’s natural setting. Guests departed with memories shaped by laughter, imagination, and a shared celebration under the Maldivian night sky.
