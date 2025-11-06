Alila Kothaifaru Maldives aligns festive events with World of Care commitments

Alila Kothaifaru Maldives will mark the festive season with a programme that combines charitable initiatives with its sustainability commitments. Guests will be invited to donate, run, paddle and plant in support of local community and environmental projects, alongside dining experiences that highlight Maldivian produce.

Under its World of Care commitments, the resort has adopted initiatives to improve the school experience for children at R. Maduvvari School on the neighbouring island and to protect the surrounding marine ecosystem. Participation in the season’s activities will contribute directly to these programmes.

From 25 December 2025 to 7 January 2026, guests may purchase wrapped gifts from a Christmas Charity Surprise Tree, with all proceeds directed to the resort’s charitable causes.

On 27 December 2025, Euro Divers will lead a coral-planting session within the house reef. The activity forms part of an ongoing conservation effort to strengthen reef resilience by increasing coral diversity through the careful planting of hardy coral fragments.

Seasalt restaurant will host a “Boat to Table” beachfront barbecue on 28 December 2025 and 4 January 2026. The buffet will feature seafood such as giant tuna sashimi, ceviche and grilled fish prepared from the day’s catch supplied by local fishermen, reflecting the resort’s focus on local sourcing and support for the Raa Atoll community.

A Charity Kayak Race will take place on 30 December 2025 and 5 January 2026. Entry will be by voluntary donation, with funds supporting enhancements at the R. Maduvvari pre-school.

On 2 January 2026, the programme will conclude with a Charity Island Fun Run around the island. Branded t-shirts will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting the resort’s community initiatives.