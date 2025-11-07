Awards
Ifuru Island Maldives claims five major titles at the 2025 World Luxury Awards
Ifuru Island Maldives celebrates an extraordinary achievement at the prestigious 2025 World Luxury Awards, earning multiple accolades that highlight the property’s dedication to excellence, creativity, and heartfelt Maldivian hospitality.
This year, Ifuru Island Maldives has been recognized as the Best Luxury All-Inclusive Property in Maldives, the Best Luxury Family Beach Property in the Indian Ocean Islands, and the Best Luxury Wedding Property in the Indian Ocean. These remarkable distinctions reaffirm Ifuru Island’s commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for guests whether it’s a romantic escape, a family adventure, or a dream island celebration.
The island’s tranquil wellness sanctuary, Xanadu Spa, was also celebrated for its exceptional approach to holistic wellbeing, receiving the titles of Best Luxury Beach Property Spa in the Indian Ocean and Best Luxury Wellness Spa in the Indian Ocean. With its serene location, thoughtfully curated treatments, and focus on mindful rejuvenation, Xanadu Spa continues to redefine luxury wellness in the Maldives.
Adding to the island’s success, The Waterfront, Ifuru Island’s signature dining venue, was honored as the Best Luxury Waterside Restaurant in the Indian Ocean and the Best Luxury Property Restaurant in the Indian Ocean Islands. Showcasing New World cuisine, The Waterfront combines innovative flavors with global influences, complemented by breathtaking ocean views and exceptional service creating an elevated dining experience that embodies the spirit of the island.
“These awards are a testament to the passion, creativity, and dedication of our entire Ifuru Island family,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives. “Every recognition reflects the commitment of our All Stars to deliver authentic, joyful, and unforgettable experiences for each guest who steps onto our island.”
Nestled in the breathtaking Raa Atoll, Ifuru Island Maldives is a vibrant all-inclusive private island property where natural beauty meets heartfelt hospitality. With spacious villas, diverse dining experiences, the award-winning Xanadu Spa, and its very own private airport, the island offers a seamless and spirited Maldivian escape designed for connection, celebration, and pure joy.
Awards
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo wins triple honours at World Luxury Awards 2025
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort has received three titles at the 2025 World Luxury Awards, named Luxury Adults Only Resort, Luxury Island Resort, and Luxury Cultural Resort in the Indian Ocean.
The awards highlight the brand’s focus on locally rooted hospitality, with stays shaped by place, service and community. The resort presents Maldivian culture through curated experiences, pairing contemporary comforts with island traditions.
Positioned as an adults-only retreat, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo integrates culinary influences and cultural programming to offer guests a stay informed by the rhythm of local life and delivered with consistent service standards.
“These awards are a true reflection of our team’s passion for creating experiences that feel both local and memorable. Every detail, from the design to the service, is guided by the authenticity that defines Mercure. We are grateful to our guests for being part of this journey,” said Riaan Drever, Cluster General Manager.
The World Luxury Awards recognise excellence in global hospitality, honouring properties that consistently deliver strong guest experiences and celebrate diversity across the travel sector.
Awards
Hat-trick for Pullman Maldives Maamutaa at 2025 World Luxury Awards
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has received three honours at the 2025 World Luxury Awards, securing titles for Best Luxury All-Inclusive Hotel, Best Luxury Wellness Hotel, and Best Luxury Family Hotel in the Indian Ocean.
The awards underscore the resort’s approach to experience-led hospitality, combining design, wellbeing and guest engagement. The recognition also reflects Pullman’s commitment to innovation, inclusivity and sustainability, which sit at the centre of the brand’s strategy.
Since opening, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has developed an all-inclusive offering that brings together adventure, wellness and a close connection to the natural environment. Its portfolio includes an underwater villa, wellness concepts and family-oriented experiences.
“We are honoured to receive this recognition at the 2025 World Luxury Awards. These awards celebrate the heart of what we do—creating inspiring moments for every guest, whether they come to reconnect, recharge, or simply play. This achievement belongs to our incredible team, whose passion and dedication make Pullman Maldives Maamutaa what it is today,” said Riaan Drever, Cluster General Manager.
The World Luxury Awards recognise excellence in global hospitality, highlighting hotels that consistently deliver strong guest experiences and demonstrate innovation in service and design.
Awards
Manta Air named ‘Best Seaplane Company – Indian Ocean Islands’ at 2025 World Luxury Travel Awards
Manta Air has been honoured with the title of Best Seaplane Company – Indian Ocean Islands at the 2025 World Luxury Travel Awards.
Now in its fifth year, the World Luxury Travel Awards recognise and celebrate excellence across the global travel and tourism industry, spotlighting organisations that deliver outstanding experiences and set new standards in service and innovation. Winners are selected through a combination of public voting and industry evaluation, reflecting both guest satisfaction and professional merit.
This accolade highlights Manta Air’s continued commitment to redefining domestic air travel in the Maldives through reliability, comfort, and service excellence. Since its launch in 2019, Manta Air has transformed the way travellers experience the Maldives’ scenic journeys between islands, offering both scheduled domestic flights and seaplane transfers that seamlessly connect resorts and atolls across the archipelago.
With a strong focus on passenger experience, Manta Air introduced Maldives’ first premium seaplane service, featuring pre-assigned seating, comfortable lounges, and a consistent flight schedule designed to enhance convenience for resort partners and guests alike. The airline’s growing fleet and operational reach have positioned it as one of the country’s leading aviation innovators.
Commenting on the award, Manta Air stated that the recognition reflects its ongoing efforts to raise the bar in aviation standards and customer satisfaction. The airline reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining world-class operations while continuing to elevate the Maldives’ reputation as a luxury travel destination.
The recognition from the World Luxury Travel Awards underscores Manta Air’s role not just as a carrier, but as an integral part of the Maldivian hospitality experience — one that begins the moment guests take flight.
Trending
-
Meditation1 week ago
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, Soulful Feasts by Stephanie Zubiri announce Thanksgiving wellness retreat
-
News7 days ago
Autograph Collection Hotels debuts in Maldives with The Halcyon Private Isles: Signature retreat of individuality, immersion
-
Awards1 week ago
SO/ Maldives shines bright with 3 wins at 2025 Global Awards Season
-
Awards1 week ago
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru celebrated as a top 4 resort in Indian Ocean by Condé Nast Traveler 2025
-
News1 week ago
Velaa Private Island introduces newly redesigned Kuredhi Residence by Winch Design
-
Drink1 week ago
Constance Moofushi Maldives celebrates fine wine excellence with Creation Wines
-
Awards1 week ago
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives wins top family hotel honour at Little Steps Family Travel Awards
-
News1 week ago
Avani+ Fares Maldives invites guests to celebrate ‘Tales of the Maldives’ this festive season