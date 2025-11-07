Ifuru Island Maldives claims five major titles at the 2025 World Luxury Awards

Ifuru Island Maldives celebrates an extraordinary achievement at the prestigious 2025 World Luxury Awards, earning multiple accolades that highlight the property’s dedication to excellence, creativity, and heartfelt Maldivian hospitality.

This year, Ifuru Island Maldives has been recognized as the Best Luxury All-Inclusive Property in Maldives, the Best Luxury Family Beach Property in the Indian Ocean Islands, and the Best Luxury Wedding Property in the Indian Ocean. These remarkable distinctions reaffirm Ifuru Island’s commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for guests whether it’s a romantic escape, a family adventure, or a dream island celebration.

The island’s tranquil wellness sanctuary, Xanadu Spa, was also celebrated for its exceptional approach to holistic wellbeing, receiving the titles of Best Luxury Beach Property Spa in the Indian Ocean and Best Luxury Wellness Spa in the Indian Ocean. With its serene location, thoughtfully curated treatments, and focus on mindful rejuvenation, Xanadu Spa continues to redefine luxury wellness in the Maldives.

Adding to the island’s success, The Waterfront, Ifuru Island’s signature dining venue, was honored as the Best Luxury Waterside Restaurant in the Indian Ocean and the Best Luxury Property Restaurant in the Indian Ocean Islands. Showcasing New World cuisine, The Waterfront combines innovative flavors with global influences, complemented by breathtaking ocean views and exceptional service creating an elevated dining experience that embodies the spirit of the island.

“These awards are a testament to the passion, creativity, and dedication of our entire Ifuru Island family,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives. “Every recognition reflects the commitment of our All Stars to deliver authentic, joyful, and unforgettable experiences for each guest who steps onto our island.”

Nestled in the breathtaking Raa Atoll, Ifuru Island Maldives is a vibrant all-inclusive private island property where natural beauty meets heartfelt hospitality. With spacious villas, diverse dining experiences, the award-winning Xanadu Spa, and its very own private airport, the island offers a seamless and spirited Maldivian escape designed for connection, celebration, and pure joy.